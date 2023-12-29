What Newcastle United NEED to sign in January + UPDATE on Phillips & De Gea





Join the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope from Newcastle United’s training ground following Eddie Howe’s pre-Liverpool press conference. Who does he think they should sign in January? Craig also has an update on Kalvin Phillips & David de Gea…

Click here to read his latest @mailsportfootball story on NUFC…



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.