What Newcastle United NEED to sign in January + UPDATE on Phillips & De Gea

Join the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope from Newcastle United’s training ground following Eddie Howe’s pre-Liverpool press conference. Who does he think they should sign in January? Craig also has an update on Kalvin Phillips & David de Gea…
Click here to read his latest @mailsportfootball story on NUFC…
ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.
getting our long term injured players back is more important then making new signings. having said that Phillips and De Gea would be excellent additions in Jan. the summer window is the time to bring new players in. We desperately need a new RW and a young CF. Victor Boniface would be a perfect signing (next summer).
No one àskwd him a difficult question..
Howe has to rise again like the proverbial phoenix. Make changes and not rely on Trippier to get rid of his woes whatever they may be. But what is happening to Barnes Murphy Anderson and Willock
Love the videos once again..for me a number 6, no 1 and a 9 are needed. Isak is not a number 9, hes just not in his best position with his back to goal and is best picking the ball up with the full picture of the opposition defence in front of him.
Followed this club for 40 years now & recent results aside this is still the best we have been in all that time imo. We have never been in such good shape financially & the building for the future has already begun here. We are blooding young superstars at a rate I have never seen before. We used to sell our top players (usually to Spurs) but now we will attract top players instead. Howe is the right man at the right time for this job, given backing & stability he will win everything for us… We will most likely lose at Anfield but best to look beyond that.
I love your saying it as it is Craig. an honest review without any frills.
Eddie do you need a specialist 6, well we bought Tonali, we know but dont you need a specialist 6!?.
Stop playing longstiff.. he does not mark players tackle. Nothing.. he is a poor player!
Almeron need replaced!
Last season loads of teams played poor until the end of the season! We got lucky a lot!
Disappointed, ‘Yes’ but we still have 19 games to play. We have suffered with the injuries we have only 3 games in January let’s get our players fit then we can push on.
We should have been snapping up elite players on free transfers with champions league experience last summer. Howe instead purchased inexperienced mediocre players and spent a fortune. Completely messed us up with ffp
NUFC aren`t underachieving this season, they massively overachieved last. We must trust in the process and support Eddie Howe, I am convinced he is the man to bring long term success to the club but there will be a bump or two along the way, this is one. We are better with Howe than without him, we can`t let history repeat itself and hound out our best chance of success. Trust the process.
Kalvin Phillips is worse than Bruno Guimaraes. David D'Gea is worse than Dubravka
Man City were lucky not to have had FFP for the first 3 or 4 seasons after Sheikh Mansour took over ownership – FFP & FSR are certainly slowing our progress.
In January & Summer transfer windows I think the spine of the team should be strengthened before any other positions – if FFP allows of course.
Unfortunately couple of the players need to sort themselves out off the pitch and get there heads right
Sound video Craig. Happy new year mate! Top marks and thanks for all the coverage 👏
Finding another potential top 4-6 manager is at best a crap shoot, while Eddie is going through a tuff period and has shown some weaknesses in player selection he’s gonna be a top 4 guy.
Thanks for the brilliant content – happy new year 🎉
Regarding our current players that you mentioned that need the challenge, I also think they just need a rest. I don't think Gordan needs a rest, if anything he's shown his best form during a time when there was no challenge behind him. I think he's just nursing a slight injury. And Isak was a prime example of someone we've had play through injury because there was no one else to play.
Almiron on the other hand is painful to watch, and though he may be carrying an injury, I also think that RW spot is our weakest position on the pitch.
How many swear words did Beresford shout during the day?
Another great video Craig. You should drop in a few more tales of your trainee days in future videos. It's good craic and is a good addition to the serious stuff you usually talk about.
HNY
I believe steve bruce is available 😂😂😂😂
Bloody hell a number 6 was a centre half in my day whats changed 😉
More additions especially a forward, King Eddie doing a fine job, this tough period was always going to happen, the measure of the man will be his and his staff to reaction to correct the ship, injuries something I have never seen in the history of the EPL, now we had some training sessions we might give Liverpool and That horse Teeth Klopp a big suprise, Mad Dog would love that 😂😂😂. Sunderland away thats next weeks story.
Eddie Howe's team selection and in-game changes are questionable. Why is Trippier still starting games after the disastrous month that he has had? You have a readymade superstar in Livramento on the bench.
Why did Trippier even play the full 90? You're trailing by 2 goals. Let Hall and Livramento (immensely attacking players) be your fullbacks. Show some character.
I have a problem with Howe's loyalty to his players. At the highest level, football is about winning. And to win, you have to be ruthless. Pep has put the likes of Mahrez, Foden, Sane, KDB, Gundogan, Fernandinho nall on the bench. Why? To win. Winning is the only thing that matters at the highest level. Klopp was really loyal to Henderson and Milner and that loyalty put him in the Europa League.
MBS will fix the problem.
Stop worrying.
Great content as always, and i agree with fresh faces in the door, but can you clear up Dan ashworth to man u (surely not) 🤞🤞 just as important as Eddie howe in my eyes
If it goes 10 defeats out of 11 the REAL owners of NUFC will get rid. We will be lucky to finish in the top 9 the way he is picking and setting up his team. Picking Burn/ Trippeier ahead of Tino is absolutely crazy. Get Yakuba Minteh back from his loan …. He is raw but his stats are unreal and couldn't do any worse than Almiron…
I agree with you Craig regarding the obvious need for a genuine no. 6. And that last year was unique. Mostly we only played 1 game a week and of course there was a 6 week mid season break for the world cup. This helped reduce the impact of fatigue and injuries that our ultra high intensity /pressing style.
This was never going to be sustainable playing 2 or even 3 games a week as we have this season. The disappointing thing for me is that we have not developed a plan B. Eddie Howe has been in charge over 2 years. Why is there no plan B or was there no foresight into these problems?
Waste of time asking Howe anything because he doesn’t tell you anything
Philips had no game time and we don’t have time to bed him in so not for me especially the crazy amount they want for a loan fee.
Should Try sign Viktor Claesson middle fielder can use as forward also really good both defence and offence are give 2 year Contract he is really reason Cope hagen are in Knock out Champions ligue he is a can play on many different Places are not have any Weeknesses as a player and are one actually fit Newcastle's way 9f play take a look on his Record and are good have player in every team he play are great 👌
Also not that expensive when play in Denmark Ligue but he play in top team in Russia before that and In our National Team he is Always 110% run like 120 minute are that good he really good find passes to Forwards and creative Mind he is a really professional player that are solution need he is number 6 are easy can be number 10 are all between and same say Sometimes is Rutin Sometime need he has that and really good make all teams play better for his Energy are never do a bad game his low are really high 👌
Would like to know why you guys as journalists don't ask eddy questions such as why livermento was suddenly dropped out of the team for a Dan burn
Craig why does nobody ever ask the questions the fans want to know in these press conferences, like why did Eddie choose to play Burn instead of Tino and then wait 55mins to make the change, when we could all clearly see Dan Burn was far to slow to keep up with the forrest attackers?
We need to commit to Eddie regardless of how long this bad run goes on for (hopefully not much longer). Chopping and changing managers doesn’t help, sends you back. Klopp had a blip season last year with Liverpool, now look at them… ending the year top of the league.
I do think we need improvements in positions, such as RW. We need those special players who can change a game and we are short in those players. I do think we would benefit from a 6 also. Raphina could be a good buy.
Goalkeeper badly needed. Pope good shot stopper but can't kick a ball, awful. Not giving yr back 4 confidence.
The rest aren't the long term answer
Craig. If they actually wanted De Gea and are concerned about fitness what was stopping them bringing him in, training and getting him up to speed to be able to hit the ground running and have him registered as soon as the window opened.
Murphy if he was fit he would be a starter week in week out since that palace game he was sensational that game and his Workrate is fantastic so you don’t loose it will playing murphy
Liverpool aren’t blowing teams away but with our form it’s a easy 2-0 for Liverpool.
Just put a 75 million bid for Chris Wood
0:47 you’ve played at some level, more than what can be said for a lot of Newcastle YouTubers. Some have never been on a pitch yet sound like they are qualified to manage Newcastle 😂
I think the Liverpool game will inflict some serious damage to the team and with the game against Sunderland coming up this is a make or break period for Howe as if it goes badly I can see a change in management sooner rather than later
It will for sure be a difficult month for us in terms of both signings and results, i have always maintained that we won't get back in the top four but we will get in the top six or seven. It's realistic for where we are at at this stage of our development, one thing we can't do is lose someone like an Ashworth to United, as that would kill our development as a club currently.
Eddie for me should get to see out his contract as he has earned that for what he has done with the team, we need to remember we wanted a team that tried not won and we have got that, maybe not all the time but for the main part that's what we got. We can still have a great season and winning at Sunderland or Liverpool would be a good start to that.
In terms of players incoming, i would take a Phillips as he is exactly what we need in that position, an experienced goalkeeper has to be up there as the two we have just don't quite do it right now. Only concern i would have with De Gea apart from his overall sharpness is the fact that when Pope comes back De Gea will still want to be number one and we can't afford to have any disruptions to our dressing room right now.
Other positions that are covered for me anyway are a young versatile forward, my ideal one is Kubo from Real Sociedad, now whether that is realistic is another thing, but for me his style is perfect for the league and our team, he fits perfectly and he is young so he would provide good competition for Miggy. Overall i think if we get the right players in we will have a good rest of the season.
Let's be honest ..not many people were excited when Eddie was appointed. I'm sure they have been excited since his appointment. It's a season of 2 halfs ,lets see what happens .