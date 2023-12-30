98TH-MINUTE WINNER! | Liverpool vs Newcastle | Premier League Highlights

A 98th-minute winner! Highlights from last season’s Liverpool vs Newcastle United Premier League match – 2022/23.
Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle | 38’ Alexander Isak
Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle | 61’ Roberto Firmino
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle | 90+8’ Fábio Carvalho
that was not an offside
Ynwa
Carvalho was doing really well at fulham and was big news and the went to liverpool and has done fuck all since, what a waste
Sarah is the best❤
Nothing better than a crying Geordie
😂
If Gomez is still in the Liverpool lineup now, then Klopp has a problem
Diaz out
Klopp should develop Carvalho instead of alienating him.
Van Dijk Lifting Carvalho while celebrating😂😂 , Damn ! Special Lad
Some serious heat between the two, that's for sure !!!!!
Duselpool
Great Liverpool Mohammad Salah ❤❤ Bangladesh stand with support Liverpool and salah❤❤
Yes!! 😁
Why don't you add timeline? That's the dumbest thing for a game highlight.
I miss Firmino and his clinical skills. Love to have him back to Anfield and retire at Anfield.
happy new year 2024 🤩🥰😍
que bruto diaz botar eso estaba servido
Skor 3-1 Biar kemenangan newcastle
It is a old video
That offside isak goal should’ve stood, his feet on right in line with the last defender
Fabinho just leaving his man there 2:06
3:21 what inside Gomez
That’s karma for time wasting 😍🤣🤣🤣
Newcastle are so much more of a threat than what their position on the table suggests. I still can’t believe we actually beat them away at St James
if only we stil had a player like Firmino, we really are missing that composure on the ball he gave us, amount of points we have dropped becuase we couldn't finish our chancec.
Nothing more thrilling than watching the clips of The Comeback Kings.
I am a new fan this year. It turns out that Gomez was so brainless last year.
I hope we get Carvalho back in January really enjoyed watching him play though he didn't get much chance to do so.
Ah when was this game ?
3-0…Liverpool will win…