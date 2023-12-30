DO NOT BELIEVE the Newcastle United SCANDAL LEAKED ON SOCIAL MEDIA !!!!!

Allegations and accusations have been made by Newcastle fans directed towards several players behind the scenes #nufc #newcastle
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Adam, How do you no it is toon fans? There are loads of imposters stirring the poo! Apart from the Toon fans a lot are against use and the owners for our new found wealth, if the alergation was a toon player has slept with some slapper at a hotel may be feasible but 5 players no way! I think I know a player having issues but I hope it is nothing out of order with him or he should be suspended, mens drinks can be spiked just as a lady can! I hope it is all shit spreading by shameless people! Mark.
😂😂😂😂😂
Saw it of course its a liverpool fan who sucks off nunez 😂😂😂😂
Well let me ask you this question? How do you know this is false? You’re not with the players every minute of the day. You do not know if it’s true or not. You don’t know anything
A geordie red manc here but why say I’ve got nothing to say about it while making a video about it 😂 same thing how you bottled the tattoo which Would have been paid by our views and basically was … down baaaaad
Done with these goons
it used to be the gosforth park hotel a while back! my sister in law worked there and it was a regular thing during sir bobs spell here! they werent called the "party boys" for nothing !
I heard chrissy waddle is lined up for a start in the fall cup game
As a Sunderland I'm f*cking creased here like good luck for the derby gonna be one decently even game as we are both playing w*nk
Rumours r true believe me
There are as many seagull tuppers in the comments section below as there are nufc fans. They must have nothing better to do since the winter migration.
Howe has admitted there is no funds for transfers in January. So Adam give him some of the cash you make on YouTube.
Oh boo hoo, won nowt will win nowt, except the Championship, forgot about that 😂
how do you know theyre not true? we dont know
Remember that time when Bowyer, Dyer, Bramble, Woodgate and Olivier Bernard were allegedly involved in a gang rape?
Kieran Trippier's obviously one of them that's been playing away behind his wifes back.
we need a striker.
always a newcastle fan for better or worse. But it is clear we have to get new players into the team.
It would only cause mayhem before derby if its true. If its false none of players would give flying fuck and wouldnt disrupt things at all.
Nothing here move along please move along