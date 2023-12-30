INTERVIEW | Sven Botman Looks Ahead to Liverpool



We catch up with Newcastle United defender Sven Botman ahead of our first game of the new year, away at Anfield.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉

Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.

30 comentarios en “INTERVIEW | Sven Botman Looks Ahead to Liverpool

  3. @jcanyiam8309

    5:32 RUBBISH!!!
    You had a HOME advantage- FULL STRENGTH TEAM- GIFTED the 1st goal by TAA, GIFTED a Man advantage when Liverpool lost their LEADER, by the Ref- 10 minutes to hang on- BUT YOU BLEW IT: 1-2 DEFEAT!!! I can see Liverpool SMASHING Newcastle here!!!

  4. @pedrostokoe1980

    Eddie Don't Let your Stubborness get you the Sack you Must put Some Trust in Karius or What's the point in him Being here in Stealing a Living Just Like Gillesspie But if you Will keep playing Dubravka who has Shipped 14 odd goals it's NOT GOOD ENOUGH

  7. @brianupton2520

    Howay the lads. Ignore all the clowns who think they could do better. They wanted the Champions League even thought the team wasn’t ready, now they are suffering because of the losses. Can’t have your cake and eat it.

  9. @sp.8632

    I would have liked a few questions asked so we could hear if he feels he is settled in and likes the area and if he feels at home. Haven't heard much from him since he signed really.

  11. @ckm5217

    The next elite. I still can’t believe we have him. He is, and will be better than the world at CB. Van dyke who? Nesta? Honestly this man is an asset, I just hope he can fulfil his potential here, cos we love him , Sven Botman ❤🏴🏳️
    The way he controls balls rather than get a media header, this player is high level, make him the best in the world Eddie?

  12. @pinktulipwoman4212

    Botman is a fantastic strong player and one that’s been sorely missed lately; it’s great to see him back 😊❤😊

  20. @Nienna1837

    Good thing Sven is back. It is a shame he missed most of the UCL, because he deserved to play many of those matches having being incredible last season. We only have half a season left so we need to start performing. I hope everyone can pull together and start playing properly.

  23. @DYL2020

    The match at St James’s we could of been 3/4-0 up in the first half we dominated the game and this should be seen as a lesson, we need to take our chances in these big games

  25. @chrisoconnor8392

    Team need to get momentum back. Far too many mistakes. Hers hoping the mackems beat us then can fully concentrate on the league again. Havent got the depth and strength of squad to compete in other competitions. Until we do then its the league alone for me. Hope theyve learned from being stretched too far this season and get some bodies in the jan window.

  26. @1JYNOT

    The WHOLE team need to up their game! STOP playing the defensive role lads! Need to hit the scousers hard & keep at it all game, DO NOT sit back!!!

Los comentarios están cerrados.