INTERVIEW | Sven Botman Looks Ahead to Liverpool

We catch up with Newcastle United defender Sven Botman ahead of our first game of the new year, away at Anfield.
Speaks very well. Sounds like Senior play at his age…. One of our best signings
Merry Christmas Martin thank you for all your great shows 😃
5:32 RUBBISH!!!
You had a HOME advantage- FULL STRENGTH TEAM- GIFTED the 1st goal by TAA, GIFTED a Man advantage when Liverpool lost their LEADER, by the Ref- 10 minutes to hang on- BUT YOU BLEW IT: 1-2 DEFEAT!!! I can see Liverpool SMASHING Newcastle here!!!
Eddie Don't Let your Stubborness get you the Sack you Must put Some Trust in Karius or What's the point in him Being here in Stealing a Living Just Like Gillesspie But if you Will keep playing Dubravka who has Shipped 14 odd goals it's NOT GOOD ENOUGH
His English is second to none
The Rolls Royce 👏
Howay the lads. Ignore all the clowns who think they could do better. They wanted the Champions League even thought the team wasn’t ready, now they are suffering because of the losses. Can’t have your cake and eat it.
We will flop at the kop big time
I would have liked a few questions asked so we could hear if he feels he is settled in and likes the area and if he feels at home. Haven't heard much from him since he signed really.
Chin up batman! 2024 is coming. 😎
The next elite. I still can’t believe we have him. He is, and will be better than the world at CB. Van dyke who? Nesta? Honestly this man is an asset, I just hope he can fulfil his potential here, cos we love him , Sven Botman ❤🏴🏳️
The way he controls balls rather than get a media header, this player is high level, make him the best in the world Eddie?
Botman is a fantastic strong player and one that’s been sorely missed lately; it’s great to see him back 😊❤😊
Well said, Sven. Let's get into them!
Ecstatic to have you back Sven … Howay the Botman !!!!
Good to sevn Back Good luck😅😊😂😅😂❤
good to see sven back
Mr Botman may be looking forward to the Liverpool game….we fans aren't!
Vamos Sven
We really have missed the stability of this guy. And of course Pope behind him. Lascelles isn't a scratch on him.
Good thing Sven is back. It is a shame he missed most of the UCL, because he deserved to play many of those matches having being incredible last season. We only have half a season left so we need to start performing. I hope everyone can pull together and start playing properly.
We are going to get bummed
Top guy
The match at St James’s we could of been 3/4-0 up in the first half we dominated the game and this should be seen as a lesson, we need to take our chances in these big games
Wor Sven 🖤🤍🧱
Team need to get momentum back. Far too many mistakes. Hers hoping the mackems beat us then can fully concentrate on the league again. Havent got the depth and strength of squad to compete in other competitions. Until we do then its the league alone for me. Hope theyve learned from being stretched too far this season and get some bodies in the jan window.
The WHOLE team need to up their game! STOP playing the defensive role lads! Need to hit the scousers hard & keep at it all game, DO NOT sit back!!!
Love Sven Botman me 🖤🤍🖤🤍
We need botman back we have been lacklustre without him
Great video, loved it!💖