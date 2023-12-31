Liverpool edge another 4-3 THRILLER vs Newcastle | Premier League Highlights





Liverpool edge another 4-3 thriller vs Newcastle United – full Premier League highlights from 1996/97.

Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle | 29’ Steve McManaman

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle | 31’ Patrik Berger

Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle | 42’ Robbie Fowler

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle | 70’ Keith Gillespie

Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle | 87’ Faustino Asprilla

Liverpool 3-3 Newcastle | 88’ Warren Barton

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle | 90’ Robbie Fowler

