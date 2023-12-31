Liverpool edge another 4-3 THRILLER vs Newcastle | Premier League Highlights

Liverpool edge another 4-3 thriller vs Newcastle United – full Premier League highlights from 1996/97.
Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle | 29’ Steve McManaman
Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle | 31’ Patrik Berger
Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle | 42’ Robbie Fowler
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle | 70’ Keith Gillespie
Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle | 87’ Faustino Asprilla
Liverpool 3-3 Newcastle | 88’ Warren Barton
Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle | 90’ Robbie Fowler
Subscribe to Liverpool: @LiverpoolFC
Subscribe Newcastle United: @NUFC
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:
#PremierLeague #Football #Soccer #Highlights
Your safety online
Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (
You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.
Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (
You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (
Las Camisetas de fútbol de adidas se encuentran entre las preferidas de muchos equipos. Descubre por qué visitando nuestra colección en la web.
Full match? Thanks
Esto es cine
Liverpool. 😍😍
How James ever made it to be England No.1 is beyond me.
1-0 Steve McManaman (29 min)
2-0 Patrik Berger (31 min)
3-0 Robbie Fowler (42 min)
3-1 Keith Gillespie (70 min)
3-2 Faustino Asprilla (87 min)
3-3 Warren Barton (88 min)
4-3 Robbie Fowler (90 min)
Believe aur not Liverpool is winner 2023-24 English premier league trophy ❤❤❤
Robbie Fowler, he was such a amazing striker. What a shame that he was destroyed by serious injuries.
i prefer the 95/96 season where liverpool beat newcastle 4-3 too, that one more exciting
My prediction
Liverpool 3-3 Newcastle
9' Diaz
45' Longstaff
51' Nuñez
63' Almiron
77' Isak
90+4' Salah
Tino Asprilla what a baller!
Pertandingan yang seru sekali kawan 😊🎉
Selamat tahun baru 2024🎉 dan Salam sepak bola 😊
More Premier League classics please
Suaranya estetik🗿🗿🗿🗿
3:45 Let's take a moment to appreciate the time and work he put into this video? It's awesome and I think they deserve a lot more than that ❤b
3:41 Let's take a moment to appreciate the time and work he put into this video? It's awesome and I think they deserve a lot more than that ❤
وقال تعالى(فَاذْكُرُونِي أَذْكُرْكُمْ)🇮🇶 😔في الهاتف عييَّن صوره دعاء أو ذكر للشاشه الرئيسيه و الخلفيه و كما تفتح الهاتف اقراهن 🤲 انشرها اجر لي ولك٠َوقال تعالى(فَاذْكُرُونِي أَذْكُرْكُمْ)🇮🇶 😔في الهاتف عييَّن صوره دعاء أو ذكر للشاشه الرئيسيه و الخلفيه و كما تفتح الهاتف اقراهن 🤲 انشرها اجر لي ولك٠َ
Old Retro Football Is Beautiful
i always like classic old Highlights
What a match!! Miss the old Premier League!
I thought this was today 😂
What a match Liverpool vs Newcastle, my Predicion Liverpool vs Newcastle 3-2 ❤