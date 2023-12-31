Liverpool edge another 4-3 THRILLER vs Newcastle | Premier League Highlights



Liverpool edge another 4-3 thriller vs Newcastle United – full Premier League highlights from 1996/97.

Liverpool 1-0 Newcastle | 29’ Steve McManaman
Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle | 31’ Patrik Berger
Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle | 42’ Robbie Fowler
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle | 70’ Keith Gillespie
Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle | 87’ Faustino Asprilla
Liverpool 3-3 Newcastle | 88’ Warren Barton
Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle | 90’ Robbie Fowler

  5. @RundUmDenSVNiederwerth

    1-0 Steve McManaman (29 min)
    2-0 Patrik Berger (31 min)
    3-0 Robbie Fowler (42 min)
    3-1 Keith Gillespie (70 min)
    3-2 Faustino Asprilla (87 min)
    3-3 Warren Barton (88 min)
    4-3 Robbie Fowler (90 min)

