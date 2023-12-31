“Toon To Bounce BACK At Anfield?!” Liverpool V Newcastle Match Preview @TheKopTV

Check out our brand new merchandise –
5-1 to Liverpool
Errrr, no..
It's not gonna happen…!
I think Howe needs to make some tweaks to the system. Teams have figured us out. If we don’t have intensity in our game we have to have a plan B. It’s a ruthless game and you have to adapt. If not then you know what happens lol
2-1 tight game away win for toon
Out the fa cup next week 🎉FTM
16th Apr 1994, Liv 0 v 2 New goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole. Also beat them in league cup at anfield 29th Nov 1995 Liv 0 v 1 New Steve Watson scored
the palce cb . anderson and olise right winger. toney from brentford and gibs white would all be good buys .
What’s with the Nike jacket I thought I was pissed as but I ain’t touched a drop 🤣
Howay lads, let's be positive and gan for a rare win.
Liverpool 1 Newcastle 2.
can of guiness?
Be prepped for a Scouser drubbing.
Getting closer to beating us lol. The way i seen the last game is we gave u a 1 goal start, then gave our captain the rest of the game off then beat u with 10men 😀
Pep gets praise because he’s a gent Klopp endless rants especially about us deserves no respect
I Got My Photograph With Peter Beardsley Outside Anfield In 1989 When I Was A European Cup Winner With South Shields Football Club In Maastricht Holland In 1989…
…Can Any Of Your Other Readers Beat That?…
Christian Sex-Pest
Newcastle Upon Tyne
Viz Magazine
Letter-Bollocks Section
I reckon we absolutely twat them. They get too cocky like against United a few weeks ago and we win 4-0
Nope…we’ll get hammered
Personally i want to win all the games but i am realistic and if we dont win a game in jan i will still have 100% faith in eddie. I have seen him have the squad playing some top tier football and he will get them back on it again.
Lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal in May
Although NUFC are currently 9th in the league, we have the 4th LOWEST goals AGAINST, 6th TOP goals FOR, and stand 5th in GOAL DIFFERENCE. Although we are going through a bad patch let's keep perspective and keep the faith.
Sorry to say 3-0 Liverpool. Currently we will be lucky to finish 8th. To be any higher we'd need to go on a serious run. The chances are we won't win a game in January and we could be sitting around 13th going into February.
Dont mean to be pessamistic but I'm gonna say 3-1 to Liverpool too……..
Just Wait for the "Alien Invasion" in 2024 which leads to us being told they are forming a one-world-government…..
10th now🥴
Tell you what that’s a proper scouse accent there from the Liverpool fan
Trains? On New Year's Eve? With the weather, engineering works and the usual gross incompetence of the train operators? Good luck on getting to Annfield and back in time to go back to work on Tuesday. I really think we'll bounce back and shock LiVRpool into submission. Why? What a way to stun the Great Unwashed along the coast. We beat LiVARpool a week ago and we are coming for YOU. Cue an almost empty stadium and mass fouling of seats. There'll be no San Mig in Sunderland as it will be hijacked for sanitary purposes. I'll watch the game at home with a bottle of single malt for company . All the best Matty and thanks for the best Toon channel in history!
I’ll go 2-1 Toon, we dominated them at St James’s but didn’t take our chances let’s hope we’ve learned from that🤞
What's happening to us now is similar to liVARpool last year .so hopefully we can do the same next year with some good signings .?