Liverpool vs. Newcastle PREDICTIONS 🔮 Shaka is picking Liverpool as a jinx? | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas, Mark Ogden, Shaka Hislop, Kieran Gibbs and Craig Burley discuss their unanimous predictions for Liverpool to defeat Newcastle by multiple goals on New Year’s Day.
Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle. Newcastle score early and 1-1 HT. Liverpool eventually break them down by scoring 3 late goals
Anyone mentioning how many injuries Liverpool has
Newcastle and Brunno Guimaraes are disgusting
If Liverpool don’t win, this title race is still on for my gunners
Liverpool is winning this game 3-0
This game will be way tougher! 3_2 Liverpool win
It’ll be a tight game.
2-1 Liverpool
Shaka is a jinx. When all the pundits predicts one team to win it is always the opposite so Liverpool will lose 1 – 0
Newcastle will win. Come back to this
Liverpool = Novak Djokovic and China clutch moments.
Liverpool 3 ‘2 love to Liverpool from. Sidney
Liverpool just have to win this match to stand 3 points ahead of 2nd place Villa…wherelse Newcastle also have to win it ….if not they will be slowly out from Europe football next season 😂😂😂
As a Liverpool fan, I am worried. Newcastle needs a reaction after few defeats and Eddie Howe needs something from this game to keep his job . It’s a banana skin for Liverpool.
Nunez jinx for magpies can smell a draw game or maybe upset
Even with a full fit squad I don’t see them equaling LFC at anfield. They haven’t done it b4
3-1
Funny how players are treated differently if it was Trent in this form not Tripper he would be getting slated left right and centre about how he cant defend
Craig Burley flops as a player even worse as pundit
Liverpool have a lot an injuries. Something that’s never mentioned
Best move for Kalvin Philips is abroad, perhaps to Roma
I do not see nothing more than other L for Newcastle 😏
BTW ESPN FC treat Shaka like some kind of Newcastle legend ? He was just a backup goalkeeper for them nothing more nothing less.
I think Villa should go in for Kalvin Phillips. He would strengthen our midfield and allow McGinn to play further forwards.
Is this doubters becoming believers? 😅
Nil nil this one .
Newcastle to park the bus and counter like manchester united and score on the counter (unlike united). Newcastle wins.
Liverpool 4-0
Draw.
Gakpo on the left. Jota in the middle and LFC win handily. Gakpo ran the first half last week. He needs to be out there.
Diaz and Nunez on when Newcastle are tiring.
Don't upload videos on Liverpool we like to be under the radar……