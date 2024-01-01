Liverpool vs. Newcastle PREDICTIONS 🔮 Shaka is picking Liverpool as a jinx? | ESPN FC



ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas, Mark Ogden, Shaka Hislop, Kieran Gibbs and Craig Burley discuss their unanimous predictions for Liverpool to defeat Newcastle by multiple goals on New Year’s Day.

    Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle. Newcastle score early and 1-1 HT. Liverpool eventually break them down by scoring 3 late goals

    Shaka is a jinx. When all the pundits predicts one team to win it is always the opposite so Liverpool will lose 1 – 0

    Liverpool just have to win this match to stand 3 points ahead of 2nd place Villa…wherelse Newcastle also have to win it ….if not they will be slowly out from Europe football next season 😂😂😂

    As a Liverpool fan, I am worried. Newcastle needs a reaction after few defeats and Eddie Howe needs something from this game to keep his job . It’s a banana skin for Liverpool.

    Funny how players are treated differently if it was Trent in this form not Tripper he would be getting slated left right and centre about how he cant defend

    I do not see nothing more than other L for Newcastle 😏
    BTW ESPN FC treat Shaka like some kind of Newcastle legend ? He was just a backup goalkeeper for them nothing more nothing less.

    I think Villa should go in for Kalvin Phillips. He would strengthen our midfield and allow McGinn to play further forwards.

    Newcastle to park the bus and counter like manchester united and score on the counter (unlike united). Newcastle wins.

    Gakpo on the left. Jota in the middle and LFC win handily. Gakpo ran the first half last week. He needs to be out there.
    Diaz and Nunez on when Newcastle are tiring.

