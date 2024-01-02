Liverpool 4 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights



The key moments from Newcastle United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield.

32 comentarios en "Liverpool 4 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights

  1. @CokeWithIceAndLemon

    Liverpool deserved the win despite their diving, however VAR is killing the sport, players not celebrating properly because of it as well, 2 pathetic laughable penalties and 2 penalties were not given, CANCEL VAR.

  4. @imeraanabrahams1909

    I’m just happy Newcastle didn’t sit back and defend beautiful attacking game thanx for the 3❤

  9. @wokabokaloka

    Wish the club would start to take the bad refereeing seriously and ask the questions others do and make real protest. Romero, Cole will caicedo, and now this Antony Taylor rubbish thus just adds to the issues we have with fans whining . The refs getting these decisions right would have made a world of difference to our season.

  14. @raf7305

    What’s that? Like our 6th loss in a row? Wow. We need a new left back, a right winger, a striker and an attacking midfielder

  22. @vivekstephen6090

    9 out of this current 25 member squad have to either be sold or released, Wilson, Almiron, Target, kraft, manquillo, Murphy, Lescelles, Dummet and Karius, these players are only costing us in the books, Dan Ashworth and Eddie must take a call on these players, if we do so we have a real chance of champions League next season, we need to bring in a new forward, Goalie, Centre back urgently, or we are going back to square one which is getting used to losing and disappointments

  23. @AnonymousMarley204

    Why should jota dive when he got free goal chance ? 😂 Majority of decisions were favorable to Newcastle… Fouls to joelinton

