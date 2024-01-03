Darren Bent BAFFLED By Diogo Jota Diving For A Penalty Vs Newcastle & Calls It "EMBARRASSING"! 😤😬

Darren Bent & Andy Goldstein discuss the VAR decision with Diego Jota Vs Newcastle.
There first penatly was the same. He kept running then throws himself down.
LiVARpool
Goldstein talking by about Liverpool. Shock
He refused to put it into an empty so Salah could have another go at a pen, having already missed one in the game. You should've stopped at why would he go down. Dubravka took out his left leg, which gave way minute he attempted to plant it again, natural when running at pace. This 2/3 steps narrative you've all been given by Neville and chosen to run with is the only embarrassment
Everyone's doing it.Saka tried to buy one for Arsenal against West Ham, ok it wasn't given there but it was exactly the same, looking to con the officials.Everybody moaning about it is all fine and dandy when one of their players get a cheaty penalty so accept it.
You guys are so pretty, Liverpool played an unbelievable game but all you guys can talk about a penalty which was actually a penalty
Every ex-player now expert commentators saying that they would not dive in the same position 😮🤔🫣🫢…wow, the ex-players were saints……not saying it was not a dive though😏😂🤡
JOTA DIVED, SILLY, SHOULD NEVER BE A PENALTY.BLATANT DIVE.
The tottenham howler WAS clear and obvious 😂😂😂
It wasnt loss of balance.. it was a deliberate trip by Jota. He tripped himself up… Stan Bowles used to do it all the time…
The official calling thst a pen should be fired. Disgraceful.
It's Embarrassing that people can't see that it's a clear penalty………. Jota enters the box goes round keeper…. keeper hits him = penalty……. it is actually irrelevant when Jota goes down because he was CAUGHT!!!!!!! its a penalty and these stupid people are so anti-Liverpool that they should leave a national radio station because its quite frankly a joke!!!!!!!!!!!!
It was a dive.
He should’ve fell once he was touched or stayed on his feet to score which was the more “clear and obvious” decision to make..
What's embarrassing is the goalie himself said it was a penalty and these so called "experts " make it out to be an outrageous call. Soft yes, penalty yes.
After the match, Dupravka admitted he caught Jota. So you both sound dumb on this one.
I'm guessing Darren Bent didn't see Saka's CLEAR AS DAYLIGHT dive vs West Ham, but somehow seems to have mistaken it for the Jota incident, the latter being an obvious penalty due to the goalkeeper's elbow hitting Jota's calf.
Shock horror! Goldstein the Manc is disgusted by Jota from Liverpool getting a soft penalty.. perhaps he should watch thr likes of Ronaldo and Penandes diving before casting judgement.. at least there was some contact on Jota
If this had been Harry Kane noone would say anything.
One camera angle makes it look like a dive, but the other shows him clearly being clipped on the ankle by the GK’s elbow. Jota could not reavh the ball and score as he was knocked out of balance. Clear pen.
He tried to stay up, I’ve done it myself, I’ve been falling forward knowing I was going over, and I’ve managed to take a few more steps before hitting the ground. You two are bonkers if you didn’t think that was a Penalty, it was as clear as day.
It was right in front of me. Embarassing player.
One rule for Harry Kane one rule for Jota i see got to love the english media
The headline is typical talk sport bs it was given by the ref fact there was contact from the keeper fact therefore var couldnt overturn the decision its not worthy of conversation anyway because newcastle deserved absolutely nothing from the game anyway really it could of been six or seven in truth🤣
The best comment was from Razor, contact doesn’t automatically mean foul. There was slight contact, but it wasn’t a penalty.
it was a foul simple as…..
The irony is TalkSport are completely ignoring the fact that the Newcastle goalkeeper came out after the game and said that he fouled Jota and it was a penalty kick.
The narrative they try to forge is crazy
Didn't dive though did he. Again Talksport or Talks**te showing once again how desperate they are for callers and clicks.
This was so ridiculous I was tempted to think it can’t have dived.
Offended by everything, ashamed of nothing. After everything liverpool fans said about the Spurs incident, every last one of their fans celebrating diving is a hypocrite, and we see you for what you really are. Blatant dive and nobody should be defending cheating
Quick to condem a liverpool player but it's OK for everyone else..
As a Liverpool fan I was flabbergasted by Jota’s decision to dive instead of putting the ball in the net. It’s on his strongest foot and I don’t think it was that hard to score.
Here we go let’s milk it clear contact what’s the issue there was no uproar here on this channel aboit the odegaard handball
That is disgusting not embarrassing what is going on .Am i missing something cheat Red card .Var is as useful as a glass hammer 😂
So maybe use your head then Darren and think maybe it wasn’t a dive? Why would he give up a goal for someone else to score? Dont be daft.
Newcastle goalie came out and said it was a pen his arm hit jotas leg, nothing more to say.