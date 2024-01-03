Reds Dominate on New Year's Day! Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle | Extended Highlights

Watch extended highlight from Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Newcastle United in the Reds’ first Premier League match of 2024, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones & Cody Gakpo securing all three points on New Year’s Day.
am i the only one who noticed the short hand shake
اَشْہَدُ اَنْ لَا اِلٰہَ اِلَّا اللّٰہُ وَ حْدَہٗ لَا شَرِیْکَ لَہٗ وَ اَشْھَدُ اَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُہٗ وَ رَسُوْلُہٗ
I know nunez has to finish those but we can't stop supporting him, if we supporters don't lift him up who will.
If Salah retires in Liverpool he would be even bigger name than Gerrard !
So sad no English media talks about him much !!
– From United fan
I hope Ben Rouen Yanoz improves and takes advantage of these wonderful techniques from Salah. He must improve. Yanoz, good luck to the distinguished Liverpool team.
👏🇹🇯👏🇧🇷👏🇩🇪👏🇵🇹👏🇳🇱👏🏆🎉🎉🎉🎉🎄🎄🎄
Mo Salah is the best player in this match. Congratulations Liverpool, a deserved victory to the new year 2024. What a match, what a player YNWA ❤
will never stop supporting my boy darwin
hope he comes back to his old form
YNWA❤️
Maca superb
Thank you to the players and staff that gave us Monday night. Turbocharged performance, electric. Amazing time to be a Red.
The best line up of the reds…YNWA
What a great assist from Maca. Jota why you dont scored it? 🤣
That pass from Mac Allistster went completely unnoticed 🔥🔥🔥
Nunez needs to be refitted with a goal converter. Maybe get him after hours to work on his finish 😅
Mediocre with szoboszlai, great without szoboszlai. After the last few games you can probably say that the hype around him is over.
I like mohammad salah dari Afar usia 7 tahun di donggala sulawesi tengah❤
Liverpool fan from Iraq 🇮🇶
I love the hero Wataru Endo 💪 🇯🇵 🤝 🇮🇶
Look, I’m happy we dominated and won and jota’s impact but that dive though, bro could’ve just went and tapped that in, it was honestly too dramatic of him 😅
Cheaters – Dive and get penalty
What a great game❤
Good bye for now mo salah 😢 the most deep sentence❤
Who noticed klopp looking backwards and praying when Salah took the 2nd penalty
Balang biringje'ne watching
Nunez seriously sucks
This should have been 7-2