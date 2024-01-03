Reds Dominate on New Year's Day! Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle | Extended Highlights



Watch extended highlight from Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Newcastle United in the Reds’ first Premier League match of 2024, with goals from Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones & Cody Gakpo securing all three points on New Year’s Day.

25 comentarios en "Reds Dominate on New Year's Day! Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle | Extended Highlights

  2. @ordinaryman8931

    اَشْہَدُ اَنْ لَا اِلٰہَ اِلَّا اللّٰہُ وَ حْدَہٗ لَا شَرِیْکَ لَہٗ وَ اَشْھَدُ اَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا عَبْدُہٗ وَ رَسُوْلُہٗ

  3. @kenar420

    I know nunez has to finish those but we can't stop supporting him, if we supporters don't lift him up who will.

  4. @sagaradhikari7906

    If Salah retires in Liverpool he would be even bigger name than Gerrard !
    So sad no English media talks about him much !!
    – From United fan

  5. @user-uc6mt1ck1n

    I hope Ben Rouen Yanoz improves and takes advantage of these wonderful techniques from Salah. He must improve. Yanoz, good luck to the distinguished Liverpool team.

  7. @trungdungdang5363

    Mo Salah is the best player in this match. Congratulations Liverpool, a deserved victory to the new year 2024. What a match, what a player YNWA ❤

  10. @shukibyrne4587

    Thank you to the players and staff that gave us Monday night. Turbocharged performance, electric. Amazing time to be a Red.

  14. @TausifAhmad03

    Nunez needs to be refitted with a goal converter. Maybe get him after hours to work on his finish 😅

  15. @TF-ou7js

    Mediocre with szoboszlai, great without szoboszlai. After the last few games you can probably say that the hype around him is over.

  18. @jaredblue8823

    Look, I’m happy we dominated and won and jota’s impact but that dive though, bro could’ve just went and tapped that in, it was honestly too dramatic of him 😅

