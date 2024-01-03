Simon Jordan BLASTS Diogo Jota's Penalty & Newcastle's Performance BUT BACKS Eddie Howe To Remain! 👀

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan hammers the officiating at Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle United, including Diojo Jota’s penalty and explains why he believes Eddie Howe will remain at the helm with the Magpies.
HOWE OUT.
great to see Saudi Arabia United lose ! 😊
Well said Simon 👍
Dont let the scoreline fool you liverpool absolutely battered them
The only way to get out of this is to win, oh you don't say Eddie FFS, 🏴🇮🇪
CHEAT Jota. Shocking Dive.
😂Simon triggered
Yeah talk about Jota more than how GREAT Liverpool played and are this year.
To be fair to Simon he called all of this at the very start and he was being shot down by all saying he had sour grapes either Amanda………… he is bang on yet again!
Click bait title this talked more about Eddie Howe
Top manager next England manager, im a wba fan we took roy in after Liverpool nightmare look what happened
Us newcastle fans think the world of eddie. He's class and puts his heart and sole into the job. The turnaround since he has come in is massively understated .. Its just a blip and have complete faith in eddie.
We just dont have the squad to compete on 4 fronts yet and we dont have any reserves to bring on and have players playing with knocks.
So jota dived to an open goal? So if he didnt dive he scores the goal and its 4 -2…critical thinking is lost here.
The penalty decision was dreadful in my opinion.
Jota just did whatever every other Premier league player would have done. They're all cheats
Eddie needs to learn how to play a different way. This all out super high energy didn't last. Newcastle management wants to win things. I don't think Eddie will get them there soon enough. He will leave in the summer, Newcastle will go out and get a top manager to go to the next level. Just like City did.
Jota dived when he had an open goal, jota who is technically lfc best clinical finisher bar salah. Make it make sense, an open goal and he dives, it don't make sense, more sense that he would want to score the goal.
All you Liverpool fans wouldnt be saying is not a dive if that was a City, Utd,Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea player..
Well if guimaraes runs on treacle then Eddie Howe has treacle oozing out of his brains. He’s simply a mid table manager. The next southgate. Nothing wrong with that, but let’s be realistic about expectations
Liverpool love cheating
Jota dived instead of taking the open goal? Braindead
We have been battered quite a lot lately more to come against city and villa unfortunately
Keeper did say he did make contact.
why is klopp allowed to have a go at the officals anytime he wants
So basically if there’s contact against a player on the 18yd box line, then runs to the byline then takes a dive, it’s a penalty is it, because there’s contact. U can’t b clipped then decide to dive 5 seconds later 😂say it’s a penalty. Ridiculous decision
Go to spec savers if you don’t think there was contact on the jota penalty
My name is Jota. I’d rather have a penalty, than score an open goal. What a 🤡
Too much greed in football. Players down time less and less. Injuries seem to be the theme for this season for many teams. Newcastle especially but others also. The continued game congestion is not sustainable for most clubs. Now African and Asian cups. No real break during the summer as pre season games now are across the globe. Money over integrity is how football has become. No desire to look out for players’ health.
When Harry Kane does it the media say he is smart when a non English does it thats cheating interesting 🤣😭
The goal keeper said it was a penality his hand came out and caught Jota,, VAR looked at it an agreed, . It was a penality, regardless of going down late, besides Jota could have knocked that ball in. Why is it a big deal when a decision goes Liverpools way, we've had so much going against us this season, besides the game was only going one way, a Liverpool win.
Clearest ankle tap ive ever seen. Watch the elbow of dubravka. 100000% a pen every day of the week and twice on a Saturday
Suprise suprise, simon manc Jordan puts the boot in on Liverpool. Dpnest matter that dubravkas elbow smashed in to jotas right ankle. Its liverpool and simon h8s liverpool
Like you said Simon Liverpool battered Newcastle however it could have been 2-2 if Liverpool players had not dived for the penalties anybody diving should be fined a month's wages Newcastle have been robbed also how do they get away with it bring somebody in to shame the divers just like var
Simon missed the 13 injuries…our subs are 2 keepers…and 3 championship players in mid 30s…its all down to injuries and unable to change a game…they don't have the players…be fair
I work with lots of Newcastle fans and they have been taking the piss when Liverpool got the bad var calls this season, so I am glad it’s happened to them in terms off finally they might realise that clubs need to stick together against this joke var system, stop having a go at each other and the players and stand as one. Var has ruined the game and all these ex refs and pundits are lapping it up. Really enjoy cup games when var isn’t there. Goal line technology and semi automated offside and leave the rest to the ref and linesman.
Simon keeping his criticism muted on Geordies with hopes of getting a job at SJP.
Still 40 points to be had
I’m sorry like but if you keep insisting on playing a useless dan burn at left back your going to keep getting beat he’s too slow how can Howe not see it
Var gave a penalty so it was a penalty end of 😢
That penalty was extremely soft and a great act by Jota, the refs should get tough on the acting by these pampered players.
Lfc fan here . Hi haters !!
Oscar winning dive!!! Can’t believe that ref! Sold him completely – I laughed when it was given!
Am sure Simon swore
I think Eddie will get sacked in the summer. They will hire a world class manager such as Mourinho or Conte and then bring a lot of Saudi loan player.
Do rival fans not no that there tears give liverpool fans energy
A very small point but 1-1 at Chelsea is not a defeat. They lost on penalties but it fits the sensationalist narrative Talksport love to generate