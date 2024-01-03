Simon Jordan BLASTS Diogo Jota's Penalty & Newcastle's Performance BUT BACKS Eddie Howe To Remain! 👀





TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan hammers the officiating at Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle United, including Diojo Jota’s penalty and explains why he believes Eddie Howe will remain at the helm with the Magpies.

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍

Subscribe here:

Check out some of talkSPORT’s MOST POPULAR content 🔥

⚽ HEATED DEBATE! Simon Jordan & Graeme Souness CLASH over Erik ten Hag’s treatment of Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽ Simon Jordan has his say on Gary Neville working for Qatar-based BeIN Sports during the 2022 World Cup

⚽ Ben Foster says Edwin Van Der Sar would do minimal training and still be ready to play for Manchester United

⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Gary Neville for his Man Utd vs Liverpool commentary

⚽ Rudiger intermediary Saif Rubie makes bombshell Chelsea claims and clashes with Simon Jordan

⚽ Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman is baffled by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham

⚽ INCREDIBLE CLASH! Ray Parlour and Robbie Lyle get HEATED over claims AFTV want Arsenal to LOSE!

⚽ Ben Foster tells talkSPORT that the Premier League would have ‘sued’ him if he recorded the games he played for Watford

⚽ Simon Jordan and Graeme Souness CLASH over Daniel Levy’s role at Tottenham

⚽ Simon Jordan GOES IN on Jurgen Klopp for calling out Gabby Agbonlahor

⚽ Simon Jordan argues that Manchester City do spend FAR MORE than Liverpool and other Premier League clubs

⚽ Simon Jordan reacts to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion of a North vs South Premier League All-Star game

⚽ Is Manchester City’s Erling Haaland better than Tottenham’s Harry Kane? talkSPORT’s Graeme Souness thinks he could be!

⚽ Simon Jordan doesn’t think Steven Gerrard has the ability to be a manager in the Premier League

🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: /

📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:

📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:

👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:

📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:

🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –

🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:

#talkSPORT

#premierleague

#simonjordan

#newcastleunited

#liverpool

#eddiehowe

#diogojota



Camisetas de fútbol , NBA y NFL baratas de la mejor calidad y de los mejores equipos y selecciones del mundo de Hombre,Mujer y Niños.