Simon Jordan BLASTS Diogo Jota's Penalty & Newcastle's Performance BUT BACKS Eddie Howe To Remain! 👀



TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan hammers the officiating at Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle United, including Diojo Jota’s penalty and explains why he believes Eddie Howe will remain at the helm with the Magpies.

  5. @user-fo3fk3ul6r

    The only way to get out of this is to win, oh you don't say Eddie FFS, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪

  9. @richarddawson8479

    To be fair to Simon he called all of this at the very start and he was being shot down by all saying he had sour grapes either Amanda………… he is bang on yet again!

  11. @leechater5254

    Top manager next England manager, im a wba fan we took roy in after Liverpool nightmare look what happened

  12. @estata12

    Us newcastle fans think the world of eddie. He's class and puts his heart and sole into the job. The turnaround since he has come in is massively understated .. Its just a blip and have complete faith in eddie.
    We just dont have the squad to compete on 4 fronts yet and we dont have any reserves to bring on and have players playing with knocks.

  13. @LFC4evaYNWA

    So jota dived to an open goal? So if he didnt dive he scores the goal and its 4 -2…critical thinking is lost here.

  16. @MarkChandler-fb1fm

    Eddie needs to learn how to play a different way. This all out super high energy didn't last. Newcastle management wants to win things. I don't think Eddie will get them there soon enough. He will leave in the summer, Newcastle will go out and get a top manager to go to the next level. Just like City did.

  17. @LFC4evaYNWA

    Jota dived when he had an open goal, jota who is technically lfc best clinical finisher bar salah. Make it make sense, an open goal and he dives, it don't make sense, more sense that he would want to score the goal.

  18. @GermanChickenwing

    All you Liverpool fans wouldnt be saying is not a dive if that was a City, Utd,Arsenal, Spurs and Chelsea player..

  19. @richardr951

    Well if guimaraes runs on treacle then Eddie Howe has treacle oozing out of his brains. He’s simply a mid table manager. The next southgate. Nothing wrong with that, but let’s be realistic about expectations

  25. @ForzaMilan-di2zd

    So basically if there’s contact against a player on the 18yd box line, then runs to the byline then takes a dive, it’s a penalty is it, because there’s contact. U can’t b clipped then decide to dive 5 seconds later 😂say it’s a penalty. Ridiculous decision

  28. @matthewh.2539

    Too much greed in football. Players down time less and less. Injuries seem to be the theme for this season for many teams. Newcastle especially but others also. The continued game congestion is not sustainable for most clubs. Now African and Asian cups. No real break during the summer as pre season games now are across the globe. Money over integrity is how football has become. No desire to look out for players’ health.

  29. @kevinmillar1122

    When Harry Kane does it the media say he is smart when a non English does it thats cheating interesting 🤣😭

  30. @Deadeye1967

    The goal keeper said it was a penality his hand came out and caught Jota,, VAR looked at it an agreed, . It was a penality, regardless of going down late, besides Jota could have knocked that ball in. Why is it a big deal when a decision goes Liverpools way, we've had so much going against us this season, besides the game was only going one way, a Liverpool win.

  31. @user-yk2gs7xc7c

    Clearest ankle tap ive ever seen. Watch the elbow of dubravka. 100000% a pen every day of the week and twice on a Saturday

  32. @user-yk2gs7xc7c

    Suprise suprise, simon manc Jordan puts the boot in on Liverpool. Dpnest matter that dubravkas elbow smashed in to jotas right ankle. Its liverpool and simon h8s liverpool

  33. @JohnDundee-el2ro

    Like you said Simon Liverpool battered Newcastle however it could have been 2-2 if Liverpool players had not dived for the penalties anybody diving should be fined a month's wages Newcastle have been robbed also how do they get away with it bring somebody in to shame the divers just like var

  34. @craig3420

    Simon missed the 13 injuries…our subs are 2 keepers…and 3 championship players in mid 30s…its all down to injuries and unable to change a game…they don't have the players…be fair

  35. @bricktop561

    I work with lots of Newcastle fans and they have been taking the piss when Liverpool got the bad var calls this season, so I am glad it’s happened to them in terms off finally they might realise that clubs need to stick together against this joke var system, stop having a go at each other and the players and stand as one. Var has ruined the game and all these ex refs and pundits are lapping it up. Really enjoy cup games when var isn’t there. Goal line technology and semi automated offside and leave the rest to the ref and linesman.

  38. @user-hs9tb8wf2l

    I’m sorry like but if you keep insisting on playing a useless dan burn at left back your going to keep getting beat he’s too slow how can Howe not see it

  40. @robinperronjones5024

    That penalty was extremely soft and a great act by Jota, the refs should get tough on the acting by these pampered players.

  44. @zulpro9231

    I think Eddie will get sacked in the summer. They will hire a world class manager such as Mourinho or Conte and then bring a lot of Saudi loan player.

  46. @davidwebster5946

    A very small point but 1-1 at Chelsea is not a defeat. They lost on penalties but it fits the sensationalist narrative Talksport love to generate

