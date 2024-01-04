Why Newcastle Can’t LOSE To Sunderland! Live From DerbyDay FanZone! Toon V Mackems

Derby Day Fan Zone Tickets –
Not to mention NUFC have invested something like 400m for the champions league
From winning 🏆 the PSG cup to getting beat by Sunderland fc 😢 Newcastle crumbling
The club need to say what is happening with Trippier, Wilson and others – rumours circulating about shameful behaviour! Trippier and Wilson sent on holiday as supposed big media story! The club has become toxic very quickly !
Monumental game for us! I’ve watched the makems last 2
Matches to see what they’re like and they are absolutely shit!
Could be another 0-8 to us ⚫️⚪️ Keep the faith lads #HWTL 🤛👍💥🎯🕺🍻🤩😊
3-1 to sunderland mags shitting it all that money gets you no where
Be afraid very afraid 😅😅😅😅😅
As a LONG SUFFERING FAN, I just about shat me draws when we got Sunderland away as the FA cup draw. I’m still in therapy after the Hereford game 😂😂
It all depends on Bruno not getting sent off!
Is that the old carling building at the side of Clayton street
Matty is there tickets available for the weekend still
Definitely a must win.
Is this going to be 'get channel thhwwwweee' on all over again
Can't wait for Saturday got my ticket for game
Chris’s rigg 93rd minute screamer
I’ve been watching a lot of the content from your boys
Howe regardless of the defeat on Saturday and I hope I don’t eat my words
I worked in Newcastle with a majority of your boys and the banter has always neatly been great
But you need to stick with Howe because if you get rid of him thee team will spiral down just like the fat lad years he destroyed your club horrible man
I think the PIF Saudis will throw money at managers and discard them quick and ultimately sell the club because they won’t want issues
Amanda stavily Lordy boys shes a piece of work
I wish all the worst for you lots you do for us we both want each other to get beat every week but if that happens there’s no derbys
I spoke with my step son and said with fat lad can’t say his name and the American short we both should be discussing who’s going to be challenging for top four or six
Both clubs have been miss managed
You keep Howe we will grow very slowly and hopefully soon we can have a derby twice each year
Sell Bruno then I will hand my toon shirts back.
I also agree that a striker is a massive priority for us. As much as i love Wilson he is just injured way too often, we can't just have 2 strikers when one of them is so injury prone.
Thanks Matty……….
FFS i’m dreading it.
I cannot wait for Saturday. Every pub in my little town of chester-le-street will be rammed, probably more rammed this one as 4 pubs have closed since the last derby game with the lambton arms closing this month.
I wonder if some of the pubs will put up the football balloons and black and white balloons like the efl cup final last February.
we get beat and thats the season over, i don't think eddie will survive that
How the f@#k is Wilson so injury prone…wtf….aye get rid and replace Wilson NOO…..balance ffp…..a young, hungry striker…..brutal but a must…the older players 31,32,33….need to be sacrificed….wor team is built around Botman, Bruno and Isaak….BOOMB😮
As an Arsenal fan, Sunderland will win 💯 your fanbase is PATHETIC honestly
too bright mate
why are fans worryed we are different class forget this we are out of form away form a worry im on big at 4/5 also -1 at 2.1 easy money 4-0
Sunderland 1 Newcastle 0
Wilson had two ACL injuries at Bournemouth. He is always prone to muscular injuries. All the injuries have taken its toll. Super sub now, keep him in the box and he will score 9 times out of 10. Fox in the box.
I'm confident, the only thing that could beat us is complacency. Given our horrendous form that is not an issue. 3 0 after surviving a frantic first 20 minutes
I agree can’t lose to Sunderland and we need we need another striker I can’t wait for the game my score prediction 0-2
Got my ticket last week, can't wait. Hope all goes well for you Matty. Can't Lose. HWTL ⬛⬜⬛⬜