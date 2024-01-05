COCKY Mackems Have INSANE Derby Day Predictions @ Stadium of Light!! Sunderland V Newcastle



33 comentarios en “COCKY Mackems Have INSANE Derby Day Predictions @ Stadium of Light!! Sunderland V Newcastle

    I was at the sheff wed game and one thing I learned was our team wilts with a passionate home crowd. I hope I'm wrong but I really think we'll get turned over.

    5-0 to Sunderland is a bit optimistic 🤣
    However, I would not get too cocky ..Yes on paper Newcastle should easily win this game… But we all know it does not always work out like that….
    The margin of error is tight in a football match… This game really could go either way.
    I predict a 1-1 draw at full-time.

    There funny looking things them mackems arnt they looks like they've just been let out for the day

    That first bloke it’s golden man 😂 fan since he hasn’t got a clue. Fan since November and the self appointed branch manager 😂😂

    I’m sorry you had to go through that Matty thoughts and prayers at this tough time, and I pray your up to date with a tetanus jab 😂😂😂😂

    Whatthefucken!
    When did Newcastle go down or Sunderland go up?
    In otherwordings, how on earth is it possible for Newcastle and Sunderland to get it on unless it is an cuppengammen?

    Totally understand the Rivalry but not the Hatred ? ,y best m8 is a Sunderland fan and we are watching it together ! Haway the Toon x

    They'll score first early on, we'll come back and win 1-3 ⚫⚪

    Bruno or Big Joe sent off

    Lewis Miley final goal to make it 1-3

    Bookies aren't sure though having us 1.74 favourites
    🤔
    ⚫⚪

