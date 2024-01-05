PSG To ACTIVATE €115M Bruno Guimaraes Release Clause + Sunderland Will NEVER Forget This!!

NX FANZONE TICKETS –
Check out our brand new merchandise –
Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Follow us –
Instagram –
Twitter –
TikTok –
#nufc #newcastle #fantv
Camisetas de fútbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas.
Have you been dying your hair and beard mate 😊
If anyone thinks that we can sell Bruno in the January transfer window and replace him and still finish in the top 10 are delusional! We are struggling enough by bringing Miley into midfield.. we need to hold out till summer and see where we are at before selling players.. Bruno isn’t going anywhere
Let the offer come, he turned down Real so why would he go to Paris?
It's hard to think letting the star player loose PsG in summer for sure😊😊😊
I think people underestimate how good Bruno is. He’s top class thats why Liverpool and now psg want him. Definitely would keep him
I’d take €115 for him no bother😂 with all due respect I do love Bruno but he hasn’t exactly done anything this season in my opinion. On his day he’s unreal but that’s a rare occasion at the moment if I had to pick one midfielder I didn’t want to sell is joelinton now he would take some replacing at CM anyone else i really wouldn’t loose any sleep over it like.
Can’t activate it until the summer, Howay man.
I now think it’s just bull shit if Bruno was genuine about wanting to be a hero at Newcastle why would you want a release clause in your contract Alan shearer never had such a thing in his contract he wanted to be playing for his club there is no doubts he’s a good player but he does not have any pace about him if we do sell him we need to sighn a midfield that has some pace about him it’s only my opinion
We better not lose bruno, as it was said we were building the team around him, and if he does go we would get the payments in 3 payments AND NO WAY CAN SPEND HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS, WE ARE CURRENTLY ABOUT £50 MILLION OFF OUR £135 MILLION 3 YEAR DEFICIT.
Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 6
This muppet is clueless 😂
€115M is about £98M and it would cost a good proportion of that to get a player of similar quality to Bruno. We can't let him go at the moment anyway.
For that sort of money I’d take Bruno there myself. Great business
No way we are selling Bruno this January. Next summer probably for the same or higher price. As for the derby, I think Eddie will start with the same team except Tino will drop to the bench and Tripps will be in. It will be exciting for Miley and were he to get a goal it would be a dream derby. I am pretty sure we will beat them and there will be a few bloodied nose at the end. 5-0 to the toon.
Hands off our bruno!!!!
FFP is the problem we all know players will have to leave to fund anymore deals.. Wages atm are a real problem!
Red card for markets 1 v 3 ft
£115m 😂😂😂
I think he will turn it down. All he has to do is speak to the owners and say, "Do you need the money from my sale even know we know we don't if the ownership says no? Then I can see him staying
If he foes PSG, then his chances of going La Liga is over.
He had the chance to go PSG when at Lyon. He wants La Liga
clause isnt available till next summer.
Bruno is overrated beyond belief. Tonali is there ready to come in next year and younger. Hes no where near worth his release clause do if someone is daft enough to activate it then snap their hands off. That money would allow us to soend 100s of millions in structured deals. Get another striker, a right winger, keft back, centre back, more midfield cover, decnt playmaker etc. Really give the first 11 a proper makeover and we'll be better off. My worry is giving the money to howe. We'll end up spending £300m and buying solanke, conor Gallagher and scott mctoilet the likes etc, and end up cementing midtable.
alright matty got faith 3-1 win for us isak Gordon and joelinton or miley
My son Roan predicts
Sunderland 1 – 4 Newcastle
The money would help us out for definite and I’d go and buy Ivan Toney for £70m-£80m with the intention of selling Wilson in the summer for £15m-£20m in the summer.
Then I’d go and get Olise in January for £45m as his release clause is approximately £35m which is activated in the summer so Palace might accept the £10m extra in January for him.
Also Calvin Phillips on loan only if it’s an option to buy.
Hopefully Dan Ashworth knows of another CM we could get for £20m – £30m too.
But then again I think Bruno is class so let’s just keep him 😂
Bonjourno
Matty, any truth that the mackems are substituting the piss tasting Vaux for Scottish Newcastle nectar?
But if PSG match the release cause, Newcastle can't stop him going.
If they trigger the release clause and offer him big money he will be away ,, remember bruno put the release clause it in his contract before he signed , so must of been thinking about leaving soon anyway
To be fair to the mackems. They thought if they left the sunderland artwork up they would stand a good chance of being damaged. I can see theyre logic, however surely they should have vetted the signage
Say we sell Bruno… Who's gonna replace him? Miley is the only one active player right now I've seen play #6. He needs more development. Longstaff? He's been struggling and I don't think he's a #6.
Yes, we would have loads of money to spend on Big names, BUT would they want to play for Newcastle? That's the Slippery Slope we're playing with here. Not everyone wants to play for us(Maddison and Diaby for example) and tbh for Bruno to love the toon as much as he does is a blessing. Speaking of blessing, We need to count them… for us to be so unlucky this first half of the season(Toughest start to season, Injuries, Hardest CL Group, Toughest start to Carabao Cup, etc.) At least we don't have to play a team like Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City(again), etc. For the first game. Let's get this win and get back on track
Anyone suggesting we should take the money for Bruno need to remember we haven’t won a fucking game without him since he signed. He is our best player.
If he goes we can invest the money into 2 top players or 1 top shelf and a decent full back
Whatever happens let's NOT sell guimares…this kid is a serious player and needs better players around him…that will take a couple seasons,,just need a RW and a LB..plus a GK but…RW and LB should be the targets for the right now…but needs to be a top level player…I'd say but 1 player in this Jan window,, preferably a RW…that i think will be enough,,,if we are serious about becoming a top team…bring back minteh from loan…but i would never sell guimares…just keep giving him pay rise when teams show interest…
No excuses…win is a must.. Pressure is on eddie and the team… Dont lose end of
We have to be singing “ cheer up Peter Reid “ as it has another spin on it hahaha love it 🖤🤍🖤🤍
We hope to win the derby!!! Hope that Eddie shakes things up with the squad
I m holding my predictions, it's the Derby Burn, Longstaff Miley will know
Twas the night before the derby when all through the house, nothing was edible not even a mouse.
The fridge was bare not a panda pop in sight and the sister appeared oh Christ what a sight!
Mother was hooking up and daddy was praying, hoping and hoping for a Newcastle slaying.
The red and white was all adorned in the hope the mackems weren’t about to be scorned.
Old monkey heed himself was spouting shite, dreaming of the glory for the red and the white.
King Eddie was wise and full of guile, while the geordies were confident all of the while.
Nothing good comes from Pennywell, they live in caves and they all truly smell.
Their dads are their brothers and their sisters are their wives.
They breed with seagulls and the babies carry knives.
Meanwhile on Tyneside the worry wasn’t there, what will be will be and they’ll still be there.
Wallowing in misery and hatred and pity, meanwhile always the poorer smaller city.
The geordies will prevail and put them out of sight. So Howay the lads! And to all a good night. 🙏🏻🖤🤍
Wouldn't sell him. But I definitely would BEG him to stop 🛑 holding on to the ball till the last second absolutely breaks me he does it constantly and it hardly ever pays off. Come on the toon ⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫
Coincedence it comes out the day b4 a derby.. Reckon its all nonesense tbh.. 115m euros is a hefty price..
But ppl arent loyal. There arseholes. If bruno goes that would be tragic.
I know its hindsight, but it depends on what the replacement money goes on. Knowing eddie, it will be Blackburn, hull, and other championship players. Or relegation fodder. So with that in mind, I'd keep Bruno.
Great skill, slower than Dan Burn though.
I say, send Bruno down to Ladbrokes right NOW, and then we can pass the love on to PSG that Milan gave to us with Tonali.
Can we not sell longstaff and miggy for 100 million to saudi