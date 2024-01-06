Newcastle vs Sunderland 3-0 Hіghlіghts & All Goals 2024 🔥

#newcastle#sunderland#Isak
Newcastle vs Sunderland
Newcastle vs Sunderland 3-0
Newcastle vs Sunderland Highlights
Newcastle vs Sunderland Resumen
Newcastle vs Sunderland FA CUP 2024
I enjoyed that! :0)
Nice to see a true blood and guts, Derby Cup Tie.
Made all the better by no VAR interfering every 5 minutes for half an hour at a time.
Just a shame Sunderland had to shoot themselves in the foot, three times and it really was not Ballard's day was it.
The OG couldn't be helped, if Ballard had not got there, Isak would have, but the second goal, as a Defender, if you are the last Man you do NOT poddle about with it, by trying to beat an opposition Forward.
As for the penalty, well…there really was no need for that foul and enough said.
It was a shame Sunderland could not have offer more going forward and they should have gone for it more, but still an enjoyable game and reminded me of the time when Football was fun and didn't have all the theatrical ham acting, rolling around on the ground for 10 minutes at a time, like they had been shot., every time they were breathed on.
More of this for the future please!!!
Isak the new Mackem slayer
🤣🤣🤣🤣 get in there newcastle!!… sounded like 60000 geordies there today, not 6000😮😮😅😅😅😅
Glasgow Rangers fan here, Finally!!!! English football needs this fantastic rivalry. Fabulous atmosphere. WATP
Ncle are a poor side they had the lions share of possession and the benefit of a, 270 million pound headstart should be better than 11th in the table
Sunderland were without expierinceed player (men playing boys)
Winning by a own goal and doubt penelty shows Ncle have a lot too do
Wow the ref totally suck isak was fouled clearly..clear red for sunderland defender..n hight foot on botman…better not officiate an epl game
Why are they so bitter in defeat
2 clubs separated by just 13 miles but an ocean in class 😊
