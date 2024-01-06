Premier League Classics | Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1 | 2010/11 season

Relive a classic match from 2010 against Sunderland ahead of this weekend’s Tyne-Wear derby in the Emirates FA Cup.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de Camisetas de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales.
VAR would’ve denied that second goal surely 😂
Mad how warning signs for Bruce were there on this day, and we still hired him! What a day this was.
Let's hope the Mags fly high today!!
A great side and a great manager then, nice to see a happy SB on the touch line, did he ever smile? did he ever coach a side that could make him smile? When Cashley sacked Houghton, that was the beginning of the end imo.
The irony of seeing Sunderland’s manager and then realising why they were such shambles. This team was something else and Hughton was a great gaffer. Can’t thank him enough for all his efforts. ❤
Sunderland beat Newcastle 3-0 three times in a row at St. James' Park in one year. You just had to go back to 2011 lmao. Irrelevant Saudi's moneymaking playdoll club 😅
Need this fire in us today. HWTL
Had too go way back in the archives too find this one 😂 getting pumped today ya scruffs 6 in a row FTM
Kevin Nolan cool captain
Nolan was a great player and worked his socks off! What would he be worth in today’s money!
Bramble in black and white with Boumsong still gives Toon fans Nam-esque flashbacks!
same again today lads . hwtm 1.5
❤
Shola the derby specialist
I remember this day. I was 13 years old. Had travelled to London to see Avenged Sevenfold/Stone Sour/Hellyeah and listened to this on the radio. Perfect day indeed.
How good was Andy Carroll for us man
coloccini and gutierrez were class.
If I were a mackem (god forbid) I’d have been lobbing cabbage after cabbage.
This video makes me miss Tioté
That first goal celebration says it all what it means ❤ Howay The Lads
Jonas what a guy
I miss him so much !!!
Best game I've ever been to. Atmosphere was unreal and don't think I've ever heard SJP as loud.
Love how Nolan was foaming not to take the penalty but was there kissing Ameobi when he scored, got i miss Nolan and Barton, Tiote also ❤ guitierez jeez so many 🖤🤍
I was there 😅
why does this feel like 23 years ago not 13 years ago
Nolan, Barton, Jonas, Ameobi… what a team it was!
Just look at the passion in the goal celebrations !! ⚫⚪
We need a bit of that tomorrow, got a feeling Eddie will play burn , longstaff & Miley
Just please don't let big Joe or Bruno get a 🟥
HWTL⚫⚪
Humiliation for the Cabbage?!!🥬 oh no!!😂
Newcastle, we believe in you ❤
How these games were fun without Var
Eddie is great but I do love seeing Chris Hughton on the sidelines again. Wishing him and Ghana great success 🇬🇭
A Newcastle win, Steve Bruce's where he belongs, Bramble doing his old club a favour and a captain's hattrick. What more could we want 😅
🇱🇰 🇬🇧 🎉👍
derby days were the best days.. i just hope tomorrow doesnt catch us off guard
Steve Bruce 🫠
I remember these days pretty pance most weekends pixxed out me head.. but these are ones what make up for it all 😂
Bramble. Serious Foul Play. Result is a dismissal according to the laws of the game.
same again tomorra please lol .
I’ve got a terrible feeling.
Steve Bruce has the honour of being hated by both sets of fans. Quite an achievement.
Can we have all of them put up please 😂
A little bit of this tomorrow would be really welcome.
❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤🎉🎉❤❤
❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤🎉🎉❤❤
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉