Premier League Classics | Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1 | 2010/11 season



Relive a classic match from 2010 against Sunderland ahead of this weekend’s Tyne-Wear derby in the Emirates FA Cup.

Premier League Classics | Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1 | 2010/11 season

  2. @gameforalaugh5743

    Mad how warning signs for Bruce were there on this day, and we still hired him! What a day this was.

  4. @kevinwilliams1602

    A great side and a great manager then, nice to see a happy SB on the touch line, did he ever smile? did he ever coach a side that could make him smile? When Cashley sacked Houghton, that was the beginning of the end imo.

  5. @RiJeSeK

    The irony of seeing Sunderland’s manager and then realising why they were such shambles. This team was something else and Hughton was a great gaffer. Can’t thank him enough for all his efforts. ❤

  6. @mustafayehia4584

    Sunderland beat Newcastle 3-0 three times in a row at St. James' Park in one year. You just had to go back to 2011 lmao. Irrelevant Saudi's moneymaking playdoll club 😅

  8. @terrybrown4661

    Had too go way back in the archives too find this one 😂 getting pumped today ya scruffs 6 in a row FTM

  15. @Aaron_French

    I remember this day. I was 13 years old. Had travelled to London to see Avenged Sevenfold/Stone Sour/Hellyeah and listened to this on the radio. Perfect day indeed.

  23. @Blaydon-Mag

    Love how Nolan was foaming not to take the penalty but was there kissing Ameobi when he scored, got i miss Nolan and Barton, Tiote also ❤ guitierez jeez so many 🖤🤍

  27. @Andy-we5og

    Just look at the passion in the goal celebrations !! ⚫⚪

    We need a bit of that tomorrow, got a feeling Eddie will play burn , longstaff & Miley

    Just please don't let big Joe or Bruno get a 🟥

    HWTL⚫⚪

  31. @jujitsujew23

    Eddie is great but I do love seeing Chris Hughton on the sidelines again. Wishing him and Ghana great success 🇬🇭

  32. @Chez114

    A Newcastle win, Steve Bruce's where he belongs, Bramble doing his old club a favour and a captain's hattrick. What more could we want 😅

  36. @NOMA..

    I remember these days pretty pance most weekends pixxed out me head.. but these are ones what make up for it all 😂

