Sunderland v Newcastle United | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Watch the key moments from Wear-Tyne derby in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup
What an own goal lol.
I was watching this match on my black and white television.
the mistakes from Sunderland were very bad but this just shows the gulf in class between the championship and the premier league..
Yeahhhhhhh 😎😎😎 go away mackems
Hope Newcastle file an official complaint to FIFA to investigate and impose a lifetime ban on corrupted Craig Pawson who tried to manipulate the entire game.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Coppertop looks like he's had a leopard on him with his shirt all shredded like 😂
That's really a quick upload from the admin here…appreciate it!!
This was the same aimless hesitant play that Beale done at Rangers, be extremely lucky if Sunderland make the play offs.
Ballard was man of the match for Newcastle
Whoever didnt come from tiktok can like this comment
The gap between the clubs was very evident today
ballard easily newcastles MOTM
Newcastle found their level beating Championship teams!
Howay the lads🔥🔥🔥
Men and against boys out there today. Gifted them all 3 goals and Clarke was horrific.
awful choice of kits wth
Gifted them 3 goals. They were dominant, but i cant remember Patterson having much to do. Why you not showing the 2 great saves Dubravka made?
Far too easy for Newcastle.
Newcastle think their a bigger club just because they got bought by saudi owners for all u Newcastle fans win trophys then u become a bigger club and have the top players your a small club like Sunderland 🤣🤣
Ballard had such a bad game, could have been sent off as well.
Hopefully Sunderland will back to Premier League one day 🙏🏻
Powerful goals, even the sunderland shot then brilliant penalty for last minute madness.
🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
Things it took for Newcastle to finally beat Sunderland
– Become the richest club in the world
– Spend £500m
– 12 and a half years
– Sunderland a league below
– An own goal
– A mistake
The key moment was before game started- Sunderland had no plan as to how they were going to play. Press, sit back, long ball, crosses or getting free kicks. Made it pretty easy for Newcastle. Disappointing game
Beale showing off his top flight credentials again.
whats the name of the commentator plizz🙏
Who keeps telling Jobe he can play football 😂😂 what a complete lump of wood he is, he’s got the turning radius of a school bus, Sunderland’s biggest fixture in 8 years and they don’t even turn up, utterly embarrassing
Until today,the only sunderland player I had heard of was jack diamond 😉, after today I know they have a player called Bellingham
Was Jack Clarke on the pitch today? 🤣
The biggest club in the North East 🖤
Sunderland gifted Newcastle all 3 goals. An own goal, defensive error, and then a blatant penalty…..
Loved the 🎶 we’ll meet again 🎶 🤣🤣. Poor little Sunderland just had their season ended in January
Sunderland were awful. For a team struggling with form this was exactly when we needed, a very poor team playing like they’ve never kicked a ball before.
As a Newcastle Fan. I wanted to see hard tackles, fights and aggressiveness in a derby. All we got was Slumberland dropping their pants down. Kinda killed my expectation.
Defensive masterclass from sunderland. Literally gave them all 3 goals
Newcastle playing at there level now
after 8 years we finaly watch a Tyne-Wear Derby
up the toon
Newcastle didn’t even have to get out of first gear. Totally outclassed Sunderland in every way possible.
Newcastle smashed these lads! It’s amazing how far the gap is between premier league and championship sides
Mackem bastards
❤❤❤❤😂😂😂 isak the mackem slayer
When men face boys that is what happens. Dominated in every single department. Well deserved smashed them out the water, we could of played without a goal keeper today and would still or won the game
Hahahaha SMB
Ballard had a great game for Newcastle
Newcastle stepped it up second half and applied high pressure, but if you analyse each goal – they were all courtesy of Sunderland mistakes. Men v Boys 2nd half though definitely.
FTM, up the Mags keeeeemon ⚫⚫⚪⚪🙌🙌🍻🍻
No heart from Sunderland.