Sunderland v Newcastle United | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24



Watch the key moments from Wear-Tyne derby in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup

49 comentarios en “Sunderland v Newcastle United | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

  3. @JJSAX_

    the mistakes from Sunderland were very bad but this just shows the gulf in class between the championship and the premier league..

  5. @TboLim

    Hope Newcastle file an official complaint to FIFA to investigate and impose a lifetime ban on corrupted Craig Pawson who tried to manipulate the entire game.

  9. @Highlands73

    This was the same aimless hesitant play that Beale done at Rangers, be extremely lucky if Sunderland make the play offs.

  18. @leewetherelt8925

    Gifted them 3 goals. They were dominant, but i cant remember Patterson having much to do. Why you not showing the 2 great saves Dubravka made?

  20. @AliHassan-gz1ql

    Newcastle think their a bigger club just because they got bought by saudi owners for all u Newcastle fans win trophys then u become a bigger club and have the top players your a small club like Sunderland 🤣🤣

  23. @thetroof5677

    Powerful goals, even the sunderland shot then brilliant penalty for last minute madness.
    🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

  24. @JammyBills

    Things it took for Newcastle to finally beat Sunderland

    – Become the richest club in the world
    – Spend £500m
    – 12 and a half years
    – Sunderland a league below
    – An own goal
    – A mistake

  25. @gesp5151

    The key moment was before game started- Sunderland had no plan as to how they were going to play. Press, sit back, long ball, crosses or getting free kicks. Made it pretty easy for Newcastle. Disappointing game

  28. @jaxz7676

    Who keeps telling Jobe he can play football 😂😂 what a complete lump of wood he is, he’s got the turning radius of a school bus, Sunderland’s biggest fixture in 8 years and they don’t even turn up, utterly embarrassing

  29. @paulwalsh8959

    Until today,the only sunderland player I had heard of was jack diamond 😉, after today I know they have a player called Bellingham

  32. @royalhero4608

    Sunderland gifted Newcastle all 3 goals. An own goal, defensive error, and then a blatant penalty…..

  33. @steviecoraz9442

    Loved the 🎶 we’ll meet again 🎶 🤣🤣. Poor little Sunderland just had their season ended in January

  34. @np9403

    Sunderland were awful. For a team struggling with form this was exactly when we needed, a very poor team playing like they’ve never kicked a ball before.

  35. @shozee82

    As a Newcastle Fan. I wanted to see hard tackles, fights and aggressiveness in a derby. All we got was Slumberland dropping their pants down. Kinda killed my expectation.

  41. @mackmcgowan316

    Newcastle smashed these lads! It’s amazing how far the gap is between premier league and championship sides

  44. @geordiez4568

    When men face boys that is what happens. Dominated in every single department. Well deserved smashed them out the water, we could of played without a goal keeper today and would still or won the game

  47. @KingOfSpadesBRO

    Newcastle stepped it up second half and applied high pressure, but if you analyse each goal – they were all courtesy of Sunderland mistakes. Men v Boys 2nd half though definitely.

