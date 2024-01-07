Newcastle Win Wear-Tyne Derby! | Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24

Watch the extended highlights of the Wear-Tyne derby as Newcastle seal bragging rights against their fierce neighbours Sunderland as the Magpies cruise into the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Newcastle if you really want to be a great team just start getting rid off these players such Longstaff, Matt Richhie others
Should Newcastle have been in their away strip? There was clearly a difficulty for Sunderland picking out their own players.
How did they let them play in these kits
Sunderland mouthed off all week that we were out of form & that they would win the game. All quiet on queerside now. 0-3 SMB
I thought it was called tyne-wear derby not wear-tyne derby
North East is Black and White ⚫️⚪️
Unbelievable Own Goal From Daniel Ballard + Goal From Alexander Isak 2x. Tyne Wear Derby Winners For Newcastle United Against Sunderland AFC In The Stadium Of Light Score By 0-3.
Commentator : Guy Mowbray.
if you ever feel useless, just remember that Sunderland fans thought they actually had a chance in this match
Newcastle rn 🐐🐐
The MOTM is Dan Ballard scored for Newcastle and was involved with a penalty what a performance
3000 moments, 3 goals🎉