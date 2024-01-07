Newcastle Win Wear-Tyne Derby! | Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24





Watch the extended highlights of the Wear-Tyne derby as Newcastle seal bragging rights against their fierce neighbours Sunderland as the Magpies cruise into the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

