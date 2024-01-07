Newcastle Win Wear-Tyne Derby! | Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24



Watch the extended highlights of the Wear-Tyne derby as Newcastle seal bragging rights against their fierce neighbours Sunderland as the Magpies cruise into the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup.

  @davidbadette1308

    Newcastle if you really want to be a great team just start getting rid off these players such Longstaff, Matt Richhie others

  @uke-n-luc1672

    Should Newcastle have been in their away strip? There was clearly a difficulty for Sunderland picking out their own players.

  @967shaun

    Sunderland mouthed off all week that we were out of form & that they would win the game. All quiet on queerside now. 0-3 SMB

  @tirtoananda4348

    Unbelievable Own Goal From Daniel Ballard + Goal From Alexander Isak 2x. Tyne Wear Derby Winners For Newcastle United Against Sunderland AFC In The Stadium Of Light Score By 0-3.

    Commentator : Guy Mowbray.

  @rogoth01themasterwizard11

    if you ever feel useless, just remember that Sunderland fans thought they actually had a chance in this match

