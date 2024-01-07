Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 3 | EXTENDED FA Cup Highlights | Isak at the Double in Derby Day Win!



Match action from our 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light!

Alexander Isak scores twice while Sunderland defender Dan Ballard also scored an own goal.

  3. @Cursebylove101

    Am I the only one that actually a fan of another club even dooh my team is Chelsea good win Newcastle 😂

  4. @noahparsons7688

    With all the hyperbole in the comments, I'd like to point out this a highlight reel, unlikely to show many, if any, of Newcastle mistakes. Also, there is very little class shown by Newcastle fans apparently. Newcastle won, move on. I'm a fan of Newcastle, but find its fan base despicable.

  5. @ChristopherBarry-et1dm

    If this were a boxing match it would’ve been the most comprehensive 12 round shutout you’ll ever see. The opposition were in survival mode from the very first minute. Complete domination & annihilation. Beautiful..

  7. @Antacid420

    Trippier was back to his reliable self 👌
    He's a true professional
    Miggy turned up and bossed it too.
    Isak is ready to start putting them away again .Gordon is just pure class . Joelinton is a new player almost,he's mint and Bruno is an Elite baller
    Belta NuFC
    🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️

  12. @kaungxan30

    Miggy was playing this game like it's his final game for the rest of his life. Undoubted player of the match. So glad new face players enjoying their first derby game in a very while. Ho way the lads⚫⚪

  17. Anónimo

    At least mags now know what it’s like to win a derby we don’t begrudge them that horses and phone boxes will be safe tonight

  19. @marcusdidius4090

    Dear all,
    Canny video as always👍
    Love the extended highlights👋👏❤😍
    Stuffed the SMB's good & proper😁🤣😂😎👍🤘✊
    Regards,

  21. @blackwhitearmy8525

    7 years I’ve waited for this and it feels worth the wait, what a fkn game man HWTL🖤🤍🖤🤍

  26. @Marais-cu3vo

    It's good to see them winning against League 1 level teams but I want to see Newcastle beating Man City and Arsenal.

  29. @NUFC_Mason

    Sunderland lucky not to get at least 1 red card. Ref was awful and we should’ve scored more. Mackems got lucky for only 3-0.

  34. @DeputyVanHalen

    Now is the best perfect time to sack Eddie Howe. We can't afford to waste any more money on average British players. Appoint a foreign manager now

  35. @stee74sb

    Showed our quality, which has been missing for a while, so it was really good to see it back against the inbreds.

