Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 3 | EXTENDED FA Cup Highlights | Isak at the Double in Derby Day Win!

Match action from our 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light!
Alexander Isak scores twice while Sunderland defender Dan Ballard also scored an own goal.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
Sunderland: the one place where babies have more teeth than the adults.
Bieeeeen carajoooooooooooooo!!!!!
Am I the only one that actually a fan of another club even dooh my team is Chelsea good win Newcastle 😂
With all the hyperbole in the comments, I'd like to point out this a highlight reel, unlikely to show many, if any, of Newcastle mistakes. Also, there is very little class shown by Newcastle fans apparently. Newcastle won, move on. I'm a fan of Newcastle, but find its fan base despicable.
If this were a boxing match it would’ve been the most comprehensive 12 round shutout you’ll ever see. The opposition were in survival mode from the very first minute. Complete domination & annihilation. Beautiful..
Get wrecked 😅😅
Trippier was back to his reliable self 👌
He's a true professional
Miggy turned up and bossed it too.
Isak is ready to start putting them away again .Gordon is just pure class . Joelinton is a new player almost,he's mint and Bruno is an Elite baller
Belta NuFC
🏴🏳️🏴🏳️🏴🏳️
Let's all laugh at Sunderland 😂
نادي الوطن🇸🇦
That makem defender wants to play for Newcastle
Class⚽️⚽️⚽️
Miggy was playing this game like it's his final game for the rest of his life. Undoubted player of the match. So glad new face players enjoying their first derby game in a very while. Ho way the lads⚫⚪
Never a doubt, right😂
Pickford wasn't giving it the big'un yesterday was he
Result never in doubt
Another watch? GO ON THEN 😂😂😂
At least mags now know what it’s like to win a derby we don’t begrudge them that horses and phone boxes will be safe tonight
Was that the Sunderland fans shouting Pedo to Trippier 2:15? 😬😬 Adam Johnson.
Dear all,
Canny video as always👍
Love the extended highlights👋👏❤😍
Stuffed the SMB's good & proper😁🤣😂😎👍🤘✊
Regards,
Extended highlights, extended misery for the mackems
7 years I’ve waited for this and it feels worth the wait, what a fkn game man HWTL🖤🤍🖤🤍
Service is resumed 🎉🎉🎉😂
Nice to see some of the old plays being made.
ToonToo black and white army
Sunderland: Always in our shadow.
It's good to see them winning against League 1 level teams but I want to see Newcastle beating Man City and Arsenal.
Jerseys choice is absolute stupid
Newcastle > Sunderland ⬛⬜⬛⬜
Sunderland lucky not to get at least 1 red card. Ref was awful and we should’ve scored more. Mackems got lucky for only 3-0.
❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Might be worth playing Trippier at left back and Almiron on the left wing
sit down u macoms or maCUMS ha we recked em down get in the toon
Miguel Almiron is our best player
Now is the best perfect time to sack Eddie Howe. We can't afford to waste any more money on average British players. Appoint a foreign manager now
Showed our quality, which has been missing for a while, so it was really good to see it back against the inbreds.
Could you imagine the scoreline if we decided to try 😁
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😅😅😅😅😅😅