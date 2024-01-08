MATCH CAM 🎥 Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 3 | FA Cup Highlights | Behind The Scenes

Enjoy behind-the-scenes footage as Newcastle United comfortably beat Sunderland 3-0 in the Tyne-Wear derby.
Dubravka thumbs up to the Mackems made me laugh! Haha
Whatever happens this season Eddie needs to stay. Judge him on a longer term 5 year plan. We can’t be short sighted and look for instant success. This is the best time to be a toon fan for over 25 years. Everyone… just chill! 😎
All they could do is foul the toon cause they have no one good enough to compete.
Ballard the bully scored the OG and gave away the pen, KNOB
tripps taking jason tindals jacket at the end ahahah
Keep Bruno and buy Mbabbe, Paqueta & Guirassy. Trade Miggy, Tripps and Longstaff plus cash? Silverware right?
Class result
The alehouse team have found their level!
Newcastle sold up to the devil 👿👿
All veterinarians within a 100 mile radius of Sunderland have been put on high alert for any animals with sore arses or any hint of cheesy chips and blue pop.
The guy waving the seagull!
fk me I love our club
Papering over the cracks. We are now closer to relegation zone than the top of the table. Things going to get real ugly soon if Eddie Howe remains at this great club. Mr. Bin Salman didn't buy us to struggle at the wrong end of the table. HWTL
Bruno at 09:10 ❤
Grow up you only beat a mediocre championship team
9:12 you're welcome
Just love it Beating the scum Bruno Bruno nice touch at the end with the shirts nice to see the Lads coming back
I am from Saudi Arabia and I love you very much and I hope to win the league in less than three years. I wish you success, my dears
Great to se the black and white scarfs a classic touch by NUFC and a great classic win
Great moment seeing the players dedicate their jerseys to the young fans at the end of the game.
Love custum home,zebra 😂😂😂
🖤BRUNO IS A GEORDIE!🤍
An epic piece of shithousery at the end, Tainting their North end stand for them forever with that after match picture.
FFs…..just mint………………………am a grown up….but if Bruno ever leaves a'll cry me eyes out….
This genuinely might top the psg game, beating the mackems away, HWTL
トリッピア〜のクロスはほんとに上手すぎる！
Get in man!!!!!…..couldnt of taken losing to them…..just…..aye…..cheers man boys……Big Dan Burn un all……smashed the Makem g"ts
Probably the best match cam yet
Look at the lads just relishing the booing when they arrive. The smiles from the local boys say it all
bruno might be my favourite player to play for newcastle in my lifetime, what a fuckin bloke.
What a way to show that we are still the dominant team in the northeast. Hopefully will spark some confidence in the lads for the rest of the season.
AG used to getting that reception when he played for Everton from the toffees
more proud and happy than any other victory
NIL THREE nuff sed
In a hundred years this video will look like it was only filmed yesterday 😂
the best club in the world. I'm so proud to be a fan. 🖤🤍🖤🤍