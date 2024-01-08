MATCH CAM 🎥 Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 3 | FA Cup Highlights | Behind The Scenes



Enjoy behind-the-scenes footage as Newcastle United comfortably beat Sunderland 3-0 in the Tyne-Wear derby.

37 comentarios en "MATCH CAM 🎥 Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 3 | FA Cup Highlights | Behind The Scenes

  2. @beezas

    Whatever happens this season Eddie needs to stay. Judge him on a longer term 5 year plan. We can’t be short sighted and look for instant success. This is the best time to be a toon fan for over 25 years. Everyone… just chill! 😎

  6. @Steve-ow7lc

    Keep Bruno and buy Mbabbe, Paqueta & Guirassy. Trade Miggy, Tripps and Longstaff plus cash? Silverware right?

  10. @JohnKobaRuddy

    All veterinarians within a 100 mile radius of Sunderland have been put on high alert for any animals with sore arses or any hint of cheesy chips and blue pop.

  13. @skacel7

    Papering over the cracks. We are now closer to relegation zone than the top of the table. Things going to get real ugly soon if Eddie Howe remains at this great club. Mr. Bin Salman didn't buy us to struggle at the wrong end of the table. HWTL

  17. @ronaldbell446

    Just love it Beating the scum Bruno Bruno nice touch at the end with the shirts nice to see the Lads coming back

  18. @user-bj2gk7fw8y

    I am from Saudi Arabia and I love you very much and I hope to win the league in less than three years. I wish you success, my dears

  23. @QuietManUK

    An epic piece of shithousery at the end, Tainting their North end stand for them forever with that after match picture.

  24. @becksy9999

    FFs…..just mint………………………am a grown up….but if Bruno ever leaves a'll cry me eyes out….

  28. @becksy9999

    Get in man!!!!!…..couldnt of taken losing to them…..just…..aye…..cheers man boys……Big Dan Burn un all……smashed the Makem g"ts

  32. @aaroneubanks3824

    What a way to show that we are still the dominant team in the northeast. Hopefully will spark some confidence in the lads for the rest of the season.

