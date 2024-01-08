Simon Jordan REACTS To Newcastle's Win Over Sunderland & QUESTIONS Eddie Howe's Future 😳 | talkSPORT

Simon Jordan discusses Newcastle’s win over Sunderland and Eddie Howe’s future.
Can someone tell Graham souness Sunderland aren’t Midd table looking to get into the playoffs we are in the playoffs
The only people who are talking about Howe's job being in the balance are pundits. The same pundits who said Howe was the wrong man for the job in the first place. The same pundits who thought Tripper was a bad signing. The same pundits that once again are just looking for any Newcastle related story. The vast majority of fans understand why we had a slump and are still fully behind both Howe and the board. If you want to discuss something from the weekends game, how about talking about the homophobic abuse and threats screamed at Newcastle fans by the home supporters, the ones circulating SM at the moment. I thought that behaviour had zero tolerance but it seems to be perfectly acceptable if aimed at Newcastle.
Not even gonna watch, but let me guess, it’s another short term opinions based off the last 8 games and not the progress over the last 2 years? No wonder footy is a mess at the moment
The only people questioning Eddie Howe…are pundits and fans of teams other than Newcastle. Always think that the people who watch a team week in week out, read up on everything about their club, live and breath their club should probably be listened to the most. Goes for any team.
Stick with eddie
Pure clickbait again, the guy's shameless
Ffs give him a chance! Why can't the media chill out and lower their expectations in line with the toon fans….
Klopp and Pep have some of the best players in football. That's why they win things. Not solely because of them. Newcastle is being prevented from buying this level of player in one go. If we did. Howe would clean up. And tbf that's true of some other clubs, apart from Chelsea.
Simon Jordan talks utter shite for views
What on earth does Simon have against Eddie!?
Souness on repeat again
You cant spend Saudi money with the new FFP this isnt like when Man City could spend endless amounts.
Listen I’m sick of TalkSPORT going on about Eddie Howe not been good Enough he signed for our Project he is on a journey as is the club which Amanda said was to invest in infrastructure of club training and Academy that they would be no superstar players but to bring best young players from round world and Academy it was a 5 yo 10 year plan.
Amanda got carried away after cup final in the Emotion of the Occasion.
Eddie is loved on Tyneside and earned our respect for the job he has done .
I’m sure Fans would be disappointed if he was sacked so one gives more or works harder and cares more then Eddie as he says Football is his life .
In Eddie we Trust.🌑⚽️
Eddie Howe talked recently about a target being on his back. To me that says he knows the owners are probably eyeing up his replacement.
After listening to Simon everytime I want Howe to win a trophy more then ever.
Graeme is as "Professional" as ever. Jim hands the lead to him not expecting Joker Graeme to immediately throw a question about who was the Ref when neither was paying attention and looking at their respective notes, assuming Graeme was going to take it away. "Was it, er, Pawson? Polson, er,," then silence until Jim is forced to pay attention to intervene when Souey should have spent 30 seconds looking it up before he spoke. Then he hesitated over criticizing VAR and then thrown a hand grenade by Jim when Newcastle won a Trophy and GUESSED "er,1959" which is an unhelpful merging of "1955"=Domestic (F A Cup) and 1969 (European Inter-Cities Fairs Cup) Brilliant
Did winners look like Blackburn manager or ranieri Leicester
Newcastle fan here, after Ashley we are used to getting beat, it rolls off our backs but what has caused pressure to mount is us getting destroyed, dominated and embarrassed by teams at the top and bottom of the league. Eddie likes work horse type players but he needs to add ability/flair because bruno can not do jt on his own and unless additons are made bruno will leave because he is a special player.
Could have swore it was 1969 the Fairs cup not 1959😮
NUFC had 14 injuries + 1 banned player under the UCL, and still was a treath in the group of death.
WHAT IS IT ABOUT VAR? Even someone as bold and opinionated as Graeme gets a little defensive in criticizing the damned system but I will say it. What a pleasure to watch flowing Football without so much forensic examination which led to "old-fashioned" entertainment with only stoppages for injuries and Subs and, of course, the unbridled joy of natural, spontaneous celebrations without worrying about someone's toenail being 1/4 inch offside and getting a muted, secondary celebration from a Big Brother Screen, 4 minutes later.Yes, there will be an odd costly error there ALSO is WITH VAR. Goal line Technolgy=Perfect being Instant and Accurate. VAR is just a joy breaker…
Newcastle spent less than wolves or about the same
In Eddie We Trust 🖤🤍 99% of true Newcastle fans love Eddie Howe & want him to stay (not including the recent influx of inexperienced deluded foreign fans).
poor Eddie, that picture at 1:31 makes him look like he's enjoying the match a bit too much!
I can see eddie being here for 10yrs, he's growing with the club. What he's done with our squad is nothing short of a miracle
I think Simon is bang on here,he is part of the journey this club is going to go through,I think they the owners are very impressed with where they have got so far,but I’m convinced he will make way when they start getting in the big hitter players,like an mbappe,to get them over the line
There are only a few managers in the world who can manage the real superstars
It’s a win win for Newcastle fans and I know they will remember Eddie as a spring board manager sadly not the messiah
Although personally I would love it to be him he’s a wonderful breath of fresh air
But just look at klopp yesterday he changed tactics at half time at Arsenal and smashed it,that’s special
Sunderland were useless
Swimon jowdan and his wish for nufc to fail…. never ends and egg on the face every year since 🤣
1minute in bloody advertising
Howe is not the future of newcastle hes a stepping stone just like mark hughes was for man city..
In a few years time newcastle will be a powerhouse with a worldclass manager .maybe with someone ljke pep or klopp
Eddie howe is the Future
The fact that an ex failed Newcastle manager sits there and doubts our current manager tells you everything you need to know!! Keep the faith in Eddie Howe!! 🖤+🤍ARMY
Eddies brilliant .bmth fan here.should be england manager.
Ref was awful, booked Gordon, but didn't give Sunderland defender what would've been his 2nd yellow. Sunderland CB should've been red carded for challenge on Isak, no attempt to play ball, and was last man.
1st two goals were lucky, 3rd goal was a penno, other than that Newcastle were rubbish .
Win, lose, or draw. You can always count on Simon to bring up Eddie Howe's future.
When he mentions Klopp is he meaning hair transplants and Red Rums teeth 🤷♂️
why are you talking as if Newcastle will win the FA cup Jim, they just won a 3rd round tie, what evidence is there they can win it?