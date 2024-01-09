Joelinton Out for January? | NUFC News 🔥
Welcome back to The Toon Review, your go-to source for the latest and most comprehensive Newcastle United updates! In this episode, our host Paul dives deep into the current happenings at St James’ Park, bringing you the most up-to-date NUFC news.
🚑 Injury Woes: Joelinton’s January Blow?
Reports are swirling about the potential absence of midfielder Joelinton for the rest of January due to an unfortunate injury setback. Join Paul as he breaks down the details, explores the impact on the team, and speculates on the road to recovery for the Brazilian maestro.
⚽ Willock Watch: When Will Joe Return?
Additionally, the Toon faithful are eagerly awaiting the return of Joe Willock to action. Paul sheds light on the latest updates regarding Willock’s recovery timeline and discusses the potential impact of his return on Newcastle United’s performance.
🤔 What’s Next for NUFC?
As the Toon Army holds its breath, Paul analyses the implications of these developments on the squad and speculates on the strategies that Newcastle United might employ to overcome these challenges. Join the discussion in the comments and share your thoughts on the team’s prospects!
🔔 Don’t Miss Out – Subscribe Now!
Stay in the loop with all things Newcastle United by hitting that subscribe button and ringing the notification bell. Whether you’re a die-hard Toon Army member or just a football enthusiast, The Toon Review is your one-stop-shop for in-depth analysis and breaking news.
👍 Like, Share, and Comment!
If you’re as passionate about the Toon as we are, show your support by liking this video, sharing it with your fellow fans, and dropping your comments below. Let’s build a vibrant community of NUFC enthusiasts!
Thanks for tuning in to The Toon Review – where the black and white news never stops. Howay the lads! ⚫⚪
#NUFC #ToonReview #Joelinton #JoeWillock #NewcastleUnited #FootballNews
Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.
The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:
Follow us on our social media pages:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Podcast:
Spotify:
iTunes:
If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.
Become a member of The Toon Review family:
Compra online la Camisetas de fútbol! En JD encontrarás las del FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, la selección de España y equipos internacionales.
I'd rather keep hayden than get old man mackem!
The fact Howe subbed J7 straight after we went 2-0 up is worrying as to me that shows Howe is willing purposely to play players that aren't fit!!?
Need philips in asap. No good with miley and longstaff in the midfield
Why are players not being moved on why are we not trying to sell the likes of wilson willock miggy and a few others ? We are hanging on to injury prone bang average players. If we need ffp money then start selling some players that hold a little value and invest.
Might as well play yhe kids the next 2 games because we are getting smashed anyway. We dont have a hope in hell of getting anything our midfield is wide open and Howe keeps picking burn at left back add to that we have 1 fit striker.
Henderson fu#k NO thats one player i will not accept as a toon player
why not activate loan all star player from saudi mane, firmino etc.. f***ng ffp .. we lacking squad by injury now for competitive in the leauge.. this situation make stress..
Hope Eddie plays Livramento on Saturday. Even if Burn is starting LB, would be a chance for Tino to demonstrate his versatility in midfield. Miley was bossing Milan at St. James' in December. Longstaff not looking able to stand up to the heat against City
Longstaff in the Derby had two shots which were very very poor
The experience of Henderson could help in the short term. Back in the day we got one of our captains from Sunderland, he was STAN ANDERSON a real quality player. Also Bob Moncur went from us to Sunderland without any issues.
Eddie and the back room will know what to do
is cause by Eddie Howe playing style with high intens n much match in 4 competition.. our squad much bigger with Europe schedule .. u know like "farm" young talent ..
In many sports players deload right after extreme physical excertion then they build up to 80-90% then have crucial rest days right before peaking in strenth and conditioning. It seems in the premier league it is all out, someform of training naybe 1 days rest and go again, teams literally need 2 full teams to compete these days
Put tripps in the 6 and let tino play right back.
Batty had a hell of a shot on him and brilliant passing aswell
De Bruyne back for City aswell so you know that balls gonna get moved quickly and will get run out constantly
We must be breaking records with the amount of injuries we get. Its one per game.
If Joelinton out for while, we deffo need a DM to support defence
As fans we clamour for info, injuries are the biggest corncerns atm,so as fans and dare I say ,customers, we surely deserve more clear cut information
Remember the mid 00's under Souness when we had a similar issue with injuries & the club were investigating the pitches at the training ground as a possible cause. I remember Souness saying we have a good team but he'd never seen them play…..happy days…..not.
4-5-1 v City , pack midfield
PHILIPIS : We play Man City next so he can't play for us. The delay might be due to waiting till after that game
Worth looking at Kephram Thuram?
40:44 Firmino for me though 😀
Its a pity we could not reset like chelsea any one knew ashley spent nothing .yet again he fecked us.its so hard to build when your starting from nothing .so much for ffp but then again its Newcastle utd.and every one hates us.just my thoughts
Couldn't care less where Henderson is from. If he can help out the squad for a bit bring him in.
Henderson turned out for Liverpool more than 300 times, with 6 seasons as captain and w0n Premier league and champions league. A strategic signing for Newcastle like Trippier top professionals who set high standards, good for younger players, the team could benefit.
Eddie said the squad was big enough but every one knew it wasnt.you have to factor injurys into a team .last season we were lucky with injurys .behind the scenes need s looking at
This FFP crap will eventually make the league uncompetitive again and i hope the FA shitebags and the like loose money , fans and viewers through it
There is no way ffp fits ANY business model, why its legality hasn't been challenged in court is beyond me, can't figure out why. I f a club has the funds without ruining it they should have a clear path.
Intro music in 7/8 is bold!
Another player brought back too early……
Joelinton is a big miss as he's a big physical presence which hopefully tonali will offer us when he's available that being said its come at a good time in that he has 2 weeks to get sorted and we might see others come back in that time too
Going back even further,i remember seeing Stan Anderson signing from Sunderland after playing most of career for them,and help us to winning the 2nd title..
FFP fek football phans.
The majority of fans didn't want Gordon either, but look how that turned out. The Henderson/Sunderland connection is irrelevant to me if he can give 100%, do a job & get us out of a bind.
Hall a better option than Miley to try and do Big Joe's job, but can't figure what is going on with Hall.