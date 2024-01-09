Newcastle United January Transfer Targets REVEALED + Sean Longstaff For SALE?!

Check out our brand new merchandise –
Manquillio and Hendricks, what you getting for them, a bag of 🥜 peanuts😂😂😂
I'd go for Ivan Toney in summer, a right midfielder. Defenders
Is Philips even that good? He had an alright season then a good tournies for England, that’s about it
We 100% need to take advantage of the Saudi market especially when you consider two of the teams that opposed the vote are sitting in the bottom two of the table. If there's a revote next season I expect the Prem and big 6 to get their own way.
Ekitike didn't turn us down because of where we were in the league. He was 19 and PSG came for him. Why wouldnt he go there?
Turkish clubs are sniffing around Lascelles ?????
Guirassy could be our new chriss wood, buy him for 17.5 million, get a season and a half out of him, another player in the squad, if he does OK he could still be a 10-15 million pound player and we could sell him on abroad. and does de gea still play international football? If he does, will he need to be playing to get into the spain squad for the euros that might go in our favour
I still think its laughable and beyond deluded that some of the fan base still genuinely think that saudi clubs are just going to sacrifice their own club and just give us their best players on loan. Its fukn painful to listen to how deluded we are on some things like this. We 100000000% wont be loaning players from saudi this season. Wait and see. The only reason they fought it was because they dont want the option taken away from us down the line, and because its flat out anti competative. again, wait and see…….
Good vid Matty⚽️👍🏼🍻 enjoy yyyaassseeellll
Get ronaldo in man
Eddie Nkeitheh the striker version of Willock on a loan to buy would be cracking.
For me Phillips is at his best with another 6 alongside him, remember the Euros with him and Rice they were brilliant together but we don’t play that way, I’m still not sure on him tbh
We need KP million percent
Don't think we will sign anyone it's all media talk getting very bored with it all . Speculation Period
I wouldnt quite say we 'fought so hard to be allowed to loan from Saudi' 😂 it was already allowed and it was the likes of Liverpool that wanted it changed, we just voted to keep it the same, thats all.
Bring minteh back and start introducing him to the premiership
Big mistake if folks think we should sell longstaff he’s getting into some great goal scoring positions won’t be long till he starts converting some and don’t forget Bruno comes to life with longstaff on the field pluss he’s a Geordie his hearts in the right place keep him for me .
imagine tonali chiesa and omishen in the same team ??????
ddg wont take a pay cut so reason no club in for him
PIF would be stupid not to give eddie at least 3 full seasons, he's young and developing and will undoubtedly be a world class manager in years to come
ffp load of shit just get pif to buy players newcastle want then loan them back to newcastle no rules broke happy day's
Hugo Ekitike can jog on.
Newcastle should try an sign sheff Wednesdays goal keeper Dawson he is unbelievable player and maybe sign chris wood as striker again haha
Revealed according to who? Certainly not Eddie Howe
I really hope we don’t get anyone from Saudi it would just put a bigger target on our backs for peoples hate let’s do it the right way so if we do get success it’s genuine not like city or Chelsea
Sell Bruno and take advantage of ffp. Like Villa did when they sold Grealish and they benefited from massively.
Shame we never got Joao Pedro last year really. Doing well at brighton
Agree about getting mitrovic in. Be a good signing.
I honestly think we’ll see the real world class Tonali next season with all the worries off his mind.Can’t wait to see the Real Tonali
If we have no Tonali for 1 year that’s 10million a year if you aggregate the fee give or take. So I’d reckon under FFP that would be 10million grace to spend because the ban was no fault of ours ….. I put that to you m’lud.
Sell Longstaff, too inconsistent. Phillips an instant upgrade. Sell Bruno in the summer, ready made replacement in Tonali.