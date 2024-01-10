Newcastle 'very interested' in Andreas Christensen | NUFC TRANSFER NEWS

Barcelona defender and former Chelsea player Andreas Christensen is reportedly attracting the interest of Newcastle in the January window with a deal of around £20m on the cards. If this is not possible then Newcastle are willing to return for him in the summer.
I expect a very boring january in terms of incomings. We'll be lucky to get two bodies in on 6month loans, we won't be spending a penny this window. K.Phillips isn't viably possible, the media seem hellbent on pushing stories he's coming here but he'll go elsewhere. He'd have signed on jan 1st if he was.
Not sure they'll go hard this month Chris… I'm all for signing good players and we've plenty to come into the fray… maybe we'll wait for the summer… however I'd find a way to sign the young lad from the bundesliga with the £15m release cause…only second to kane in the tally…. bargain??
We need to make Miguel Almiron type signings. We need players who are good at everything.
In an ideal World, we will see transfer movement post Man City game, as there is a natural break whereby clubs can sort out transfer business and get new players to train with the squad. Hopefully next week we hear some good news. I am hoping for a CF, RW and Phillips loan to buy.
Thought we would have been making moves by now… Ashworth needs to go… Yet again sleeping in regarding players done the same last summer…
Would be a great signing
A bit of a 'hmmm' here. Yes, he's full of quality and he'd fit us. Shame he's 27. If he was a couple if years younger he'd have resale.
I am not in any way shape or form a FCB.
But FFFP. The first F rhymes with ducking, not a typo!
Is it me or have we NEEDED a RW and CF for 3 windows now. I know we signed Isak back in ‘22 but he and Wilson needed an understudy even back then.
Nonsense, doesn’t fit age bracket, we don’t need a defender in Jan, other positions need filling first
The truth is we need 5-6 players better than the ones we have.
A third of the way through the window and no real movement yet. I'm a little worried. Think if there was going to be much movement then it would happened already.
Can see us sneaking someone in possibly towards the end of window, but we need defensive mid right now.
We messed up when we didn't sign a class defender to partner Botman.
Think it’s the way forward for us. Strength in depth
HWTL ⚫️⚪️
Thanks
I'd fancy Christensen. Doubt we'll see a RW in January. Hopefully I'm wrong.
As the late great Roy Castle once never sang “Big game gumption’s what ya need” (if ya wanna be a makkem slayer)