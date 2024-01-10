Simon Jordan QUESTIONS If FFP Rules Should Be CHANGED For New Owners To Allow Them To Spend MORE 💰😳

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan suggests FFP rules could be altered in order for new owners, such as at Newcastle and Chelsea, to be able to compete with rivals.
Will propably be ok for PL until Everton ask for the same after the takeover.
A fair FFP would be where all PL teams are allowed to spend the same. You can't have Chelsea spending 1 billion or Arsenal buying Rice for £105 million while Newcastle can't spend more than £70million.
In Spain it's even worse Real and Barcelona can spend 780 million while the likes of Almeria and Granada can spend 10 million.
Simon is playing fool. Does he really think FFP was brought in to protect teams like Accrington Stanley? Can Accrington Stanley compete against Man United or Arsenal for players? Give me a break.
I don’t like it when I agree with Simon
id rather have a wage cap and selling fee than this stupid FFP !!!
this gent isn’t listening to Simon, Simon’s idea makes sense.
Im all for FFP otherwise owners like Newcastle would just buy everybody with their bottomless wealth. All good for them but no one else
FFP is broken it’s as simple as that, nothing fair about it
Thick Jim would have football eventually consist of 6 clubs owned by billionaire Arabs.who can work on the basis of who has more money
Man dem in disguise
Jim u really a LEGEND.What a presenter
If a dispensation would be put in place for new owners, we will have all the current owners “selling” the clubs to their cousins, brothers etc. literary every year.
Expensive layers will always find a workaround, look at Chelsea.
Should they not FFP in the retail industry?
I just don’t understand the whole FFP thing.. Newcastle by the fact of their owners are as rich as any club in the world.. however they can’t just spend spend spend.. why then are Chelsea and Man City able to spend however much money they like
Did I just hear a shameless Tory criticise trickle down economics?
a MAN da Stavely.
FFP is basically keeping the “big 6” safe from other owners of clubs challenging for there league, I agree with Simon a 2 year double loss would be great for new owners there taking over someone who didn’t want to run the clubs mess l. It isn’t just player transfers it’s , training facilities, stadium makeovers and maintenance etc
Scrap FFP it’s pathetic end of
The rules will always benefit the richer clubs, even if they are changed, that's the way of the world. The problem in football now is that the authorities, FA, Premier League, UEFA, FIFA etc are incompetent and corrupt. They are supposed guardians of our game but find themselves only able to stick their snouts in the trough as the money and power of the new State sponsored owners is too much for them to control.
Ffp should be a staggered system dependent on incoming revenues,so the clubs with lower revenues get more leeway in order to bridge the gap or attempt to catch up on clubs with higher revenue. This should be ongoing & not only for new club owners as Simon suggested, otherwise the clubs at the top who've been more consistent over recent times will hold a monopoly over other clubs which is bad for competition & very unfair. The current FFP regulations are a farce!
They should be allowed to spend up to the point of the highest revenue club….. So if Man utd generate 600 million…. Newcastle should be allowed to fill that gap up to 600 million…. The revenue bar established every two or three years…. (Although PSG/City already do this through artificial income)…. And make sure the money pumped in is ringfenced so that you dont get a Bury fc situation…
FFP has let Boehly come in and go on a half a billion net spending spree🤑
FFP has let Saudi come in and go on a half a billion net spending spree🤑
Boehly’s Chelsea and Saudi Newcastle are the two biggest net spenders on the planet since the takeovers.
Yet the media are doing a they’ve been so restricted, feel sorry for the two biggest spending clubs campaign🤣
Giving new ownership free reign for the first few years is just going to open the loophole where you keep on moving around the ownership using shell company.
I like simons idea
How is FFP fair when even commentators are coming out with clubs near the bottom will have to sell their best players?
theyll bring something like this in 'just in time' for Man U to go mad but NUFC will then fall into the 'over 3 years of ownership' category (or similar to whatever model is brought in!)
FFP was bought in to keep the top 6 the top 6 end of.
What would stop a club from changing it 'owners' every 3 years to get the double loss of FFP.. We've seen club's under the same ownership move players according to there value on the books in Saudi Arabia, these kind of onwers could easily create a new 'ownership' model to take advantage
Only oil clubs like Newcastle and Man City will agree
Allowing spending based on the size of your club's income is grossly unfair. Set the spending limit by the lowest income team in the division and make all the big teams stick to that. If Luton can only have say £20m to spend then Man City can only spend £20m. Level playing field, everyone has a chance of winning, not those who spend £1BN versus those who have a ground in a terraced street. It's a ridiculous system
Super league just waiting to happen. 😊
White is waffling so much white in this lol
Player s definitely get paid too much and is ruining the lower legues
It would literally defeat the object 😂😂😂
Revenue sharing……equal to all teams…
Haha the epl needs more money spend. 😂😂😂😂 joke league
Ive only seen FFP destroying smaller clubs since its inception.
Oh come on! There are so many ways around FFP already, Man City have shown that. We've seen 'representatives' and wider family members hired or given some croc of a job by either the owners or some sponsor, we've seen glorified post career roles offered to players, mr ambassador type. How about the premise that the player will get individual commercial deals from say an 'airline' or some other connected company…we've seen loads, but I bet we've only seen tip of the iceberg.
Well done Simon otherwise it's just the same clubs always on top
It's never been sustainable
BS look at Chelsea, that owner spent a ton of money….
The top clubs can spend more money because they can. The lower teams don't stand a chance, if they have a great season and get into the top 4 or top 6, they play in another competition the next year and then the can't afford the extra players and then the following year they can't keep up.
They gave Chelsea and city a head start and are now reaping the rewards from prior to ffp