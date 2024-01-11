Inside Newcastle United’s transfer window so far and why Magpies must tread carefully

The Magpies are yet to make a breakthrough in the current window but Eddie Howe made an early warning on the subject #nufc
Some fans thought we were going to be the next Man City , getting loads of new signings every window . I don’t think we will ever close the gap on Man City , FFP will prevent that from happening . We will be a top 6 club , which is better than fighting relegation every year . We have a good few players that need moving on , and I include longstaff and Almiron in that .
We say we've got little to spend then out of nowhere we spend £70m
It happens every window
Im not worried we'll get players in
Is it worth using Hayden as cover for Bruno?
We are still slow as fuck when it comes to transfers absolutely nothing has changed it’s always last min our targets should have already been spoken to and sorted to sign on the first of jan they have known we needed to replace tonali and a few others for months is dan ashworth really all that ? It seems to always be last min we get people in.
Good update Lee. The only way we break FFP is to sell Bruno or Longstaff. Wouldn't want to lose either but I know which one would be missed more.
Its killing us ffp like