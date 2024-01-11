INTERVIEW | Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales



We sit down with Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales after our accounts for the 2022/23 financial year were made public.

37 comentarios en “INTERVIEW | Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales

  1. @toonlad4091

    If a player is ready to move on so we can get a max cash in, that’s business…..problem is replacing them!

  3. @kaihiggins725

    Tbh I see the logic in selling Bruno IF we invest on the same level West Ham did. Baring in mind we signed him for £40m if we sold him for £80m-£100m we’ve made great profit and have room to sign 2 players (with Tonali coming back too)

  6. @yogihightower

    Selling your best players to league rivals that have dobr everything they could to change the rules to hold you back will look like a surrender. If we cannot afford to buy thats fair enough, but at least keep your best players and buy in the next window. If isak, botman or bruno (for price under is release clause) goes this window after the shambles of results we have had in the league then fans will voice concerns. Solanke just has to be a bad joke.

  8. @deltakeesei876

    Instead of selling the stars, Isak, Bruno, Longstaff, it's better to sell the many useless pieces, like Hall, Gordon, Miley, Barnes, Tonali, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquilo, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchy, Livramento, etc.

    They haven't contributed much, Darren Eales has a brain, use it, don't put it on your butt.

    Bring in Minteh, Solenka, Mitrovic, also several cheap but good Sunderland players

  10. @malcolmbartley1954

    Isn't it great that we now have a management team who are really interested in the club and the loyal fans Once a Newcastle supporters always a Newcastle supporter God bless them all

  11. @John-ds7li

    You don’t mind selling our top players now that you know the money will be reinvested into the playing squad and infrastructure.

  12. @XXXTENTAClON227

    The insane contrast

    NUFC ownership in 2024 after not signing anyone for 11 days: “We can explain with transparency and depth”

    NUFC under Mike Ashley: “We are happy to announce a striker on loan… to replace Demba Ba who we sold for peanuts lmao sorry”

  18. @khristhompson

    Frank factual and in depth, show me another Club that does this, I'll wait!!!!

    This man's a financial and marketing genius 👏🏽

  21. @Kidshadystayedtoonarmy

    Love that we hear from many different people from the club, different departments etc. Great to hear the updates and the direction we are heading!

  22. @Metal_Mohan

    Our club has already transformed so much, we’re so much more classy and professional, still can’t believe it.

  23. @Nienna1837

    Darren is doing a good job. The club seems in good hands. There is no rush for success, let us build the right way.

  24. @alanknights5566

    Love the communication from the club now. A lot more transparency. With most decisions even when i disagree, theres more trust in the ppl running the club that those decision will be in the best interests of the club. Things that should be looked at is the decisions that affect the match day atmosphere like big packages for tourists etc. The atmosphere can be better at times and things like that aren’t going to help it. Feel Connected more now with NUFC than i have in a long time though.

  29. @ozzy6162

    Good news but the fact is that FFP is making it hard for clubs like ours to challenge the usual top 6 – FSR will make it even harder.

  30. @stevemcdougal9220

    Profits will be even better next year with the CL money, and to think some fans did not want it. So important for the growth of the club.

  31. @TruvRuv

    The best teams in the world sell their players to freshen the team up and bring in new faces. Man City sold Jesus and Zincheko recently who were both brilliant for them. Bayern sell players ALOT, Spurs just sold Kane, Chelsea sell players, Barcelona do, etc etc it’s all part of football.

    Mike Ashley used to use the money from player sales to fund sports direct and high street shops, he never used to use the money to make the team better, that’s the difference.

  32. @ianbrownlee1434

    Nice to see darren come out and explain whats going on regarding the club financially… Fat mike and his gophers are a million miles away from these experts… Well done darren

  33. @stephennutkin2477

    There are too many clubs in Europe (as well as in the Prem ) who can at this moment in time remain ahead of us by continuing to spend millions on top class players despite eye watering debt not being reduced. When will the likes of Sky mention that each time they broadcast instead of mentioning us and oil money in the same breath when they know full well that we are not allowed to spend despite the fact that unlike most clubs we could pay off any debt in the blink of an eye.

  34. @kevinkirkup6520

    Quick but probably daft idea. Here goes. What if NUFC put a corporate suite catering for 25 ish up for sale for £100m and then PIF bought it off them? Raffle it off for every home game @ £500 a pop…. Instant £100m plus revenue from the raffle. Sure that would keep the ''new'' supporters happy and help with the funding…..

