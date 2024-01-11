INTERVIEW | Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales

We sit down with Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales after our accounts for the 2022/23 financial year were made public.
If a player is ready to move on so we can get a max cash in, that’s business…..problem is replacing them!
Reading between the lines we are going to lose a big player? Hope am wrong
Tbh I see the logic in selling Bruno IF we invest on the same level West Ham did. Baring in mind we signed him for £40m if we sold him for £80m-£100m we’ve made great profit and have room to sign 2 players (with Tonali coming back too)
What depth Darren? We literally played the same team with no subs for about 7-8 matches.
From knowing nothing to total transparency. Best thing about the takeover is we all matter now.
Selling your best players to league rivals that have dobr everything they could to change the rules to hold you back will look like a surrender. If we cannot afford to buy thats fair enough, but at least keep your best players and buy in the next window. If isak, botman or bruno (for price under is release clause) goes this window after the shambles of results we have had in the league then fans will voice concerns. Solanke just has to be a bad joke.
This is how you communicate as a CEO
Instead of selling the stars, Isak, Bruno, Longstaff, it's better to sell the many useless pieces, like Hall, Gordon, Miley, Barnes, Tonali, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquilo, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchy, Livramento, etc.
They haven't contributed much, Darren Eales has a brain, use it, don't put it on your butt.
Bring in Minteh, Solenka, Mitrovic, also several cheap but good Sunderland players
hahahahaha Saudi FC finding out that they cant spend their way out of everything is hilarious
Isn't it great that we now have a management team who are really interested in the club and the loyal fans Once a Newcastle supporters always a Newcastle supporter God bless them all
You don’t mind selling our top players now that you know the money will be reinvested into the playing squad and infrastructure.
The insane contrast
NUFC ownership in 2024 after not signing anyone for 11 days: “We can explain with transparency and depth”
NUFC under Mike Ashley: “We are happy to announce a striker on loan… to replace Demba Ba who we sold for peanuts lmao sorry”
It can only be good for the long term future of the club big thumbs up . Howay the lads .
Our 40% revenue increase definitely isn’t going in to a new office for him is it
These people are not stupid.
Bruno is gone in the summer 😔
Howay the lads. This guy is great.
Frank factual and in depth, show me another Club that does this, I'll wait!!!!
This man's a financial and marketing genius 👏🏽
Training ground and training kit sponsorship incoming soon?
SJP co-naming rights?
He speaks so bloody well!! Come on Dazza
Love that we hear from many different people from the club, different departments etc. Great to hear the updates and the direction we are heading!
Our club has already transformed so much, we’re so much more classy and professional, still can’t believe it.
Darren is doing a good job. The club seems in good hands. There is no rush for success, let us build the right way.
Love the communication from the club now. A lot more transparency. With most decisions even when i disagree, theres more trust in the ppl running the club that those decision will be in the best interests of the club. Things that should be looked at is the decisions that affect the match day atmosphere like big packages for tourists etc. The atmosphere can be better at times and things like that aren’t going to help it. Feel Connected more now with NUFC than i have in a long time though.
40% in 2 seasons is ridiculous 🖤🤍
Great news, well done Darren and all those behind the scenes at NUFC ⚫⚪
I have a feeling Bruno’s gonna be off next year if not then he will be in 2025 😢😢😢
Basically NUFC are skint.
Good news but the fact is that FFP is making it hard for clubs like ours to challenge the usual top 6 – FSR will make it even harder.
Profits will be even better next year with the CL money, and to think some fans did not want it. So important for the growth of the club.
The best teams in the world sell their players to freshen the team up and bring in new faces. Man City sold Jesus and Zincheko recently who were both brilliant for them. Bayern sell players ALOT, Spurs just sold Kane, Chelsea sell players, Barcelona do, etc etc it’s all part of football.
Mike Ashley used to use the money from player sales to fund sports direct and high street shops, he never used to use the money to make the team better, that’s the difference.
Nice to see darren come out and explain whats going on regarding the club financially… Fat mike and his gophers are a million miles away from these experts… Well done darren
There are too many clubs in Europe (as well as in the Prem ) who can at this moment in time remain ahead of us by continuing to spend millions on top class players despite eye watering debt not being reduced. When will the likes of Sky mention that each time they broadcast instead of mentioning us and oil money in the same breath when they know full well that we are not allowed to spend despite the fact that unlike most clubs we could pay off any debt in the blink of an eye.
Quick but probably daft idea. Here goes. What if NUFC put a corporate suite catering for 25 ish up for sale for £100m and then PIF bought it off them? Raffle it off for every home game @ £500 a pop…. Instant £100m plus revenue from the raffle. Sure that would keep the ''new'' supporters happy and help with the funding…..
There will be queues for miles when the Adidas kits launch again
newcastle is the best football team like if its true
Love this clear, consice narrative from the owners/board ❤