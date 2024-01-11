We played FOOTBALL CONNECT 4 against a NEWCASTLE UNITED star (and didn't go well) 💀





🔴 TikTok:

🟣 Instagram:

✅ Subscribe now:

Front Three football content creators Yarns and DSK play our famous Football Connect 4 Challenge against Premier League and Newcastle United star Harvey Barnes.

Are we capable of beating this incredible Premier League player or will he slap us in the face with his endless football knowledge?

#football #soccer #footballchallenge #soccerchallenge #premierleague #frontthree #footballquiz #footballtrivia #soccerquiz #soccertrivia #connect4 #newcastleunited #newcastle #prem #premierleague #barnes



Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.