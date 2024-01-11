We played FOOTBALL CONNECT 4 against a NEWCASTLE UNITED star (and didn't go well) 💀



🔴 TikTok:
🟣 Instagram:
✅ Subscribe now:

Front Three football content creators Yarns and DSK play our famous Football Connect 4 Challenge against Premier League and Newcastle United star Harvey Barnes.

Are we capable of beating this incredible Premier League player or will he slap us in the face with his endless football knowledge?

#football #soccer #footballchallenge #soccerchallenge #premierleague #frontthree #footballquiz #footballtrivia #soccerquiz #soccertrivia #connect4 #newcastleunited #newcastle #prem #premierleague #barnes

Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.

28 comentarios en “We played FOOTBALL CONNECT 4 against a NEWCASTLE UNITED star (and didn't go well) 💀

  2. @alielyassaki7000

    I feel like every single person on tiktok on youtube that do these series, no one ever I mean ever mentions Pedro Porro when its Spanish and Spurs

  25. @BasselBisleJarrar

    You should do a Tic Tac Toe with all the teams from the same league ( If u can) Love the vids 😊😊😊❤❤❤

Los comentarios están cerrados.