NO MONEY, NO FRIENDS! Why Newcastle United have neither in January transfer market!

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope brings you the very latest from a busy morning at Newcastle United’s training ground, where he has been chatting to Eddie Howe ahead of Saturday’s visit of Manchester City.
There is a lot to get through – from news of a major injury blow to why NUFC have no money to spend on transfers in January.
Click here to read a selection of Craig’s @mailsportfootball articles…
Joelinton out for SIX WEEKS…
Eddie Howe on FFP latest…
Darren Eales warns stars could be sold…
We are not gonna make Europe this season and we wont get relegated so buy the players and take the hit cheating in a way but wtf 😂😂😂
ffp has impacted the club so much they cant afford to go on a mid season warm weather training week.
Not just us suffering from to restrictions. Lots of clubs now caught up in this artificial construct to protect the top 6. Expect a legal challenge to FTP under restraint of trade principles.
Great content Craig, absolutely spot on mate. Love your videos mate 👍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Toon toon black white army !!!!!
Message to the boys buy as many shirts as possible! ❤
Howe wont attract the players we need face facts we will never move forward with him as manager. He has too much loyalty to shite players and wastes money on positions we dont need. Right winger and dm was needed last sunmer did we buy either ?
Reading too much into the interview Craig.
FFP Destroying the premier league. Here comes a European Super League
My thoughts exactly mate well said 👏
Bring in C Roandlo to bring rewenue up!!
I agree with you on previous videos.
Eddies tactics of not playing a no6 has been a major factor in some games.
We won’t ever catch or compete with Man City , won’t be long before some of our fans realise it . FFP has killed any chance for success. Good video Craig
Eales is as slimy as his name suggests.
Back in the day Newcastle repeatedly threw players who weren’t properly fit back into action only for them to break down and be out for “the rest of the season’. I’m glad to see that they are not going to do that anymore although it’s frustrating.
PSR is perfect for ‘sustaining’ the top five. They’ve all spent pre rules money on players.
A lot of these players are like treacle harvey barnes a toe injury come on i dont get it anymore
Sick Fucking excuses Newcastle fuck off
I’m completely confused as to how Chelsea continue to spend endless money … and in this current window .
Eales said sell a player for "50M PROFIT", and reinvest it. It's the profit that we can leverage, not the total sales price. We paid 40M for Bruno, for example, so if we were to sell him for 100M, we're working with the profit of 60M, not the whole 100M. That's why clubs sell their academy players because that sale is considered all profit.
Like Simon Jordan said this morning they MIGHT have to sell the only way Nufc will make any earnings is on the pitch for Qualifying for Europe and in cup runs you will not achieve this in selling your best players so do you really see Nufc selling there assets i don't think so but they might sell there academy players
Getting fed up with all this FFP at this point. Not the fact it’s effecting us just the fact it gets brought up every other day. Blah blah blah blah. We get it. Move on. Not singling you out Craig or anything. Social media is running rampant with it constantly.
It seems to me there has been a plan to sell Bruno from the end of last season that is why we bought Tonali.
Let’s hope we can get something against Citeh tomorrow 🙏⚫️⚪️
We've bin screwed by a ridiculous injury list this is not an excuse it's a fact our season is over just a case of finishing as high as we can i blame getting into europe far far to early with a squad far too inadequate for the task no argument ffp is a chain round our necks and needs seriously looked at coz it benefits nobody but the 'top six' it absolutely stinks beyond belief but here we are!!🤮🤮