NO MONEY, NO FRIENDS! Why Newcastle United have neither in January transfer market!





The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope brings you the very latest from a busy morning at Newcastle United’s training ground, where he has been chatting to Eddie Howe ahead of Saturday’s visit of Manchester City.

There is a lot to get through – from news of a major injury blow to why NUFC have no money to spend on transfers in January.

Click here to read a selection of Craig’s @mailsportfootball articles…

Joelinton out for SIX WEEKS…

Eddie Howe on FFP latest…

Darren Eales warns stars could be sold…



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.