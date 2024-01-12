PRESS CONFERENCE | Eddie Howe pre Man City (H)

Eddie Howe speaks to the media ahead of Saturday’s visit of Manchester City to St. James’ Park.
For more from Newcastle United:
Twitter 👉
Facebook 👉
Instagram 👉
TikTok 👉
Website 👉
a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis
Please. Give. The. Media. Mics.
KEVIN CITY DE BRUYNE
KEVIN CITY DE BRUYNE🔵
In eddie and the club we trust hope we win tomorrow HWTL
As Darren says hope Eddie is here for Years gets us yes our passion for club frustrates her especially as it’s so long since we have won a trophy .
Maybe fans get carry a way in some criticism but we all absolutely love Eddie .In Eddie we Trust.🌑⚽️
Hate saying it but tomorrow is a massive write off, hopefully I’m wrong
I don't know why newcastle gave him an extension to his contract when this player has missed 40% of our games surly we need to offload him and get a replacement who not blighted by injurys
ONE game without injuries is all i ask…. How difficult is it. Honestly i would question our medical team because the amount of players who have returned too soon and been reinjured or the amount of times the Med team have said a player is going to be out for a few weeks but end up being out months is a joke.
Joelinton got injured in the first half and it looked bad yet he was allowed to continue, Then the medical team feels he can continue otherwise Howe would have taken him off at HT but that doesn't happen which results in him going off 2 minutes into the second half probably aggravating that injury even more Also luckily we scored the second or he wouldn't have been subbed. You couldn't make it up.
For a while they'd sorted the mic issue for the journalists … why have they reverted so we can't hear the questions being asked? (At least not without turning up the volume, then getting blasted when Eddie replies) 🙄
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
The injuries have been near unbelievable. Can’t 😢
⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️
Our ascension will happen
The toon don’t have the same launch pad as City did
We need to be patient
Stay behind Eddie
He will have a statue outside the stadium for his contributions to our club
The fans that recognise this period for what it is know how integral Eddie and his team is going to be for our future success
two bad purchases haven't helped our squad depth we need to offload Tonali and Barnes what a waste of money
Newcastle can beat city with belief, a point to prove will help, if you get into city their is always a chance
Just love wor Eddie, hope he is with us for many more years to come. In Eddie we Trust!! 🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
Eddie howe new celtic manager
Eddie how shit
why buy a crock like barnes been out with a glass foot over 4 months we need to get him fit to sell him
I've Got Kieren Trippier's Thunder-Bolt Free-Kick Against Manchester City From The Gallowgate End On My YouTube Channel Newcastle United Space-Cadets…
…3-3…
…Canny Good…
…Howay The Toon Army…
If the away fans are so important to the team as eddy says each time why can’t the club subsidise bus company’s or rent them it’s only fair giving something back to the loyal instead of lip service or spin hopefully profits before fans are taken into account and not dismissed
tonali was our worse transfer ever we should have returned him for a full refund
So now we’re back to having no Attackers or Midfielders who we can bring on from the bench and we still ain’t close to signing anyone 😂 season is done, finished.
so quiet the questions…………
When is city press? I cant find it anywhere
Good Luck Bro..
What has happened on the injury front is unbelievable, just when it looks like players are coming back, Wilson goes down again, for all his goal scoring talents, he's stunningly fragile, now Big Joe, the hope that others would return after Christmas has not materialised.. The problem with this season is what happened last season a cup final, top 4 it was always going to be difficult to repeat, the hopes and expectations at the beginning of the season are slowly ebbing away. This is before the restrictions of FFP are included which actually prevent us from spending, unlike the big 5 and Spurs who ensured they had a nice financial buffer between them and the rest of the league, before FFP was introduced, This remains very much a work in progress which is still in its infancy. I believe we will learn more from this season, than last season. Patience is the key, something special is being built here, and we will eventually breach the wall surrounding the European Super League wannabes
So it’s gone from not very serious to a minimum of 6 weeks off for Joey