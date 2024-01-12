TOON IN TRAINING | Manchester City preparation



The lads put the finishing touches to preparations for the visit of Manchester City this weekend.

24 comentarios en "TOON IN TRAINING | Manchester City preparation

  6. @skacel7

    Just look how happy the players are. This team spirit has been created by Mr. Bin Salman. What a transformation he has done with our club. Mohammed, all Geordies are so thankful for you. Up the Toon. Up Bin Salman.

  10. @GeordieDanCS

    honest guess, how much u reckon is on the locker room trainers racks? those things gotta be decent for wor lads!

  11. @Dykeneukreiver

    Tonali- can’t wait, Gordon, what a great character, Isak, a winner, with two or three additions and Barnes and Hall firing next year, we will brak into the top 4 in 2024/5, and be there to stay, it’s so obvious

  18. @atourdeforce

    I also hate that these training videos are soo short. id much rather them be 30 mins long instead of 3, even if it is just watching players fool around. Great to see Sandro.

  19. @jpswaddle7899

    I appreciate these videos but that bloke (assuming camera man or producer) in the gym telling Gordon to "doing some things for the cameras" needs to learn to shut up and let the lads focus.

  20. @yogihightower

    After Darrens interview i wouldn't be surprised to see all 3 of our spine be sold to the top 4. Keeping our best to build around seems like it's not possible.

  21. @geordieian3266

    Just noticing the camera pan down when certain players come into shot hopefully hiding some coming back from injury 🤞🏻

  22. @deltakeesei876

    If Solenka's transfer is a deal and he can join against Manchester City, it will be easier to beat them, especially since Halland and Kevin De Brune are not yet 100% fit, so there is still a gap to beat City 3:1, but if they are fit, at least it will be a draw.

    The line-up is as follows:

    >Isak/Solenka + Isak/Solenka + Almiron
    >Gordon + Bruno + Lonhstaff
    >Burn + Schar + Botman/Lascelles + Trippier/Livramento
    >Dubravka

  23. @TruvRuv

    Love seeing the training vids! Brilliant! Got a good feeling we might sneak a win this weekend.🙏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍

Los comentarios están cerrados.