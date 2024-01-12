TOON IN TRAINING | Manchester City preparation

The lads put the finishing touches to preparations for the visit of Manchester City this weekend.
Looks like Toon are going to destroy by man city
no more smile like before…why…i can see they depress…
more bruno content needed for mine
Make vidio like inside Liverpool in training
Tonaliii. Great to see you . Can’t wait to see you at St. James Park again ❤
Just look how happy the players are. This team spirit has been created by Mr. Bin Salman. What a transformation he has done with our club. Mohammed, all Geordies are so thankful for you. Up the Toon. Up Bin Salman.
Anthony Gordon is happy 😂
Good Luck Newcastle United FC..
Training looks enjoyable.
honest guess, how much u reckon is on the locker room trainers racks? those things gotta be decent for wor lads!
Tonali- can’t wait, Gordon, what a great character, Isak, a winner, with two or three additions and Barnes and Hall firing next year, we will brak into the top 4 in 2024/5, and be there to stay, it’s so obvious
Imagine if Burglars get into the boot room!!!!
Isak rounding the goal keeper! Looks like our striker has his spark back 👏
🖤🤍
Another game another loss incoming
Love seeing Sandro in these training videos, he’s gonna be massive for us next season🤞
he's got to start tino left back and trips right back or trips left back up against walker
I also hate that these training videos are soo short. id much rather them be 30 mins long instead of 3, even if it is just watching players fool around. Great to see Sandro.
I appreciate these videos but that bloke (assuming camera man or producer) in the gym telling Gordon to "doing some things for the cameras" needs to learn to shut up and let the lads focus.
After Darrens interview i wouldn't be surprised to see all 3 of our spine be sold to the top 4. Keeping our best to build around seems like it's not possible.
Just noticing the camera pan down when certain players come into shot hopefully hiding some coming back from injury 🤞🏻
If Solenka's transfer is a deal and he can join against Manchester City, it will be easier to beat them, especially since Halland and Kevin De Brune are not yet 100% fit, so there is still a gap to beat City 3:1, but if they are fit, at least it will be a draw.
The line-up is as follows:
>Isak/Solenka + Isak/Solenka + Almiron
>Gordon + Bruno + Lonhstaff
>Burn + Schar + Botman/Lascelles + Trippier/Livramento
>Dubravka
Love seeing the training vids! Brilliant! Got a good feeling we might sneak a win this weekend.🙏🏼🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍
AG10 WHAT A LAD 100% HAHAHA