Newcastle 3-3 Man City | Premier League Highlights | 2022/23

Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City – Premier League highlights from 2022/23.
Newcastle 0-1 Man City | 05’ Ilkay Gündogan
Newcastle 1-1 Man City | 28’ Miguel Almirón
Newcastle 2-1 Man City | 39’ Callum Wilson
Newcastle 3-1 Man City | 54’ Kieran Trippier
Newcastle 3-2 Man City | 61’ Erling Haaland
Newcastle 3-3 Man City | 64’ Bernardo Silva
What's your score prediction for Newcastle vs Man City?
What’s your score prediction for Newcastle vs Man City?
Trippier freekick goal is very beautiful and remarkable 💯❤🙌
Thanks for the consistent quality! Appreciated 👍
Old game. Gundugan is at Barcelona now >.<
1-1 90th min newcastle get pen and miss
Fantastic that City not win😂❤️🤍👹👺
One year ago!😮
De Bruyne's pass to Bernado in this game OR Messi's pass to Molina at the world cup
Which is better?
I stopped watching as soon I see Gundogan
Smashing freekick who else is good Snodgrass etc Almiron clutch as always yold united buy him same with big man always the show cause he is not just a clinical finisher but great feet for a big man Gundogan told my fruend about waaay back when he was with Dortmund.
Ederson sucks 😂
The street won't forget SAINT MAXI😢
De Bruyne passs to Bernardo Silva😮
KDB is game changer, more than Kroos
I love newcastle
Trippier is an arse. I really enjoy watching games where Trippier has an own goal.
City is a joy to watch
What a great match this was
Why are you telling us the score in the title of the video ??
When are you gonna do checkpoint matchweeks 17-20
St máxime was on fire
Think we're looking at City winning the fixture this year.
I'm expecting big things from Kyle Walker in particular he loves an away day.
Trippierrrrrrrrr❤
🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁🏁
KDB with the art of disguised pass 😍
Bro I thought I missed the game 😅
Yessssssssssssssssssssssss world news on fire your defence is so fun world news you're defensive telephone Who la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la la
thei wow best itw from 🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️👍👍👍
The relentless pressure applied by both teams showcased a commitment to victory that kept the audience guessing until the final whistle. 💕
KDB the artist.
Old game, Jersey 8 is no longer playing for City but BArca.
Predictions reply in the Premier League comment or reply here👇
this is one of the best games of last season VAR controversy, free kick goal, outstanding assists from both Allan-saint Maximin and Kevin De Bruyne, wonderful keeper saves from Pope and Ederson and a comeback by man city to equalise this is genuinely one of the finest games you will see in the premier league
5:59 Haha, why isn't this a red card?
City just aren’t the same without Gundogan
Anthony Gordon ain't no St Maxiiman
St Maxii 😢