Newcastle 3-3 Man City | Premier League Highlights | 2022/23





Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City – Premier League highlights from 2022/23.

Newcastle 0-1 Man City | 05’ Ilkay Gündogan

Newcastle 1-1 Man City | 28’ Miguel Almirón

Newcastle 2-1 Man City | 39’ Callum Wilson

Newcastle 3-1 Man City | 54’ Kieran Trippier

Newcastle 3-2 Man City | 61’ Erling Haaland

Newcastle 3-3 Man City | 64’ Bernardo Silva

