Newcastle United 2 Manchester City 3 | Premier League Highlights

Match action from Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at St. James’ Park.
apparently I watched this live I even got up now, best game so far 2024
The "croqueta + shot" is op in real life football aswell as it is in EA FC 24! Well done Boob!
goe gedaan, Kevin!
Isak the Master ❤❤💪
Benches won the game.
Commenter's energy suggest New Castle support
Trippier tripped Newcastle again
Debruyne joga de terno muito monstro
That pass at the end was unbelieveable.
I am 90 but what a damn pleasure to watch them play football
Walker is becoming useless
KDB class act 👍
Game of the season, 5 awesome goals. Welcome back, KdB
Incredible goals all around. I'm a City fan but, I gotta say I love watching Newcastle play, true heart and grit. Love it.
Bench made the difference
If we had Murphy, Wilock, Wilson and joelinton, we wouldn't have lost,
It's been a bad few months hopefully players come back soon
I ❤ NUFC
Nusa Jørgen Strand Larsen
Leo skri Østigård vini jr luka Modric saka Martin Ødegaard Emile Smith rowe
Nobody can pass better than KDB😢😢😢
Jack Grealish Oscar bobb
Good game from Newcastle being down with 9 top players all the goals were great but the the back heal just luck it went his way.. we still live on
Kyle wasn't at his best.
Yes, he got an assist but predominantly he gives an attacker limited space on their stronger foot, we've watched him for years.
Gordon's goal was the worst he's conceded in a very long time. We know he's going through family challenges but the squad needs him mentally fit and ready especially for the UCL.
KDB Best
Have some of that Newcastle, From KDB. 3-2. 👍 MCFC 💙
Newcastle united… 😂 Where are you now…
gg this de bruyne
The goat is Manchester City
Proud of the lads but gutted we didn’t get at least a point. This fixture always seems to bring the best games!
The last goal 😮😱
Newcastle realistically looking at 6th place maximum.
City 73 percent possession and 27 shots😂
De bruyne is a genius. How is it possible to see Bobb ?
Bobb the next big thing for city
what a dribbling for bobb's
KEVIN DE BRYNE COME BACK
Newcastlle goal keper exellent 😮😮😮
Everyone is here talking about KDB hold for a sec, dat one time pass from Bruno to isak is insane and underrated 😢… Bruno always be one of my favorite player in the EPL… Dude always gives me 💯 performance in every match… Arsenal fan here
Th spirit mancity has is strange
Isak calm and composed 🥶
De bryne
Gutted to lose in that manor after scoring two superb goals. But you have to admit all three City goals were class. Well played City
I am a gooner, but this guy KDB is FILTHY, not just as a good football player , but as a visionary on the pitch. He is THE complete player. No midfielder comes close, Yet.
Pep must be thanking his God for KDB's return. The rest of us are already sweating before the 2nd leg matches.
Midfielder GOAT no doubt KDB 🔥🔥
We didnt lose against city. We lost against KDB.
No sour grapes here, excellent game of football , we are getting there , great game and well done to every player on the park for giving it rock all 😊 how football should be.
Five beautiful super G⚽️ALS in one match.
Both teams gave their best. #CityzenForever
If we had a full squad we could have won it but having no bench to turn to was our downfall. Might, Miley and longstaff looked shattered, Bruno was booked so couldn't be too full blooded and Isak was just a lone striker with no service, especially second half. We desperately need players in this transfer window.
Commentator is dead
unlucky
Not every player will score that goal Bobbs scored