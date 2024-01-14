Newcastle United 2 Manchester City 3 | Premier League Highlights



Match action from Newcastle United’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester City at St. James’ Park.

For more from Newcastle United:

49 comentarios en “Newcastle United 2 Manchester City 3 | Premier League Highlights

  14. @TheDizzyPilot

    Incredible goals all around. I'm a City fan but, I gotta say I love watching Newcastle play, true heart and grit. Love it.

  15. @jagtarsinghmattu1212

    Bench made the difference
    If we had Murphy, Wilock, Wilson and joelinton, we wouldn't have lost,
    It's been a bad few months hopefully players come back soon
    I ❤ NUFC

  20. @ColinS216

    Good game from Newcastle being down with 9 top players all the goals were great but the the back heal just luck it went his way.. we still live on

  21. @kgothatsomagongwa1283

    Kyle wasn't at his best.

    Yes, he got an assist but predominantly he gives an attacker limited space on their stronger foot, we've watched him for years.

    Gordon's goal was the worst he's conceded in a very long time. We know he's going through family challenges but the squad needs him mentally fit and ready especially for the UCL.

  27. @skateboardscott

    Proud of the lads but gutted we didn’t get at least a point. This fixture always seems to bring the best games!

  36. @emekaoparah2078

    Everyone is here talking about KDB hold for a sec, dat one time pass from Bruno to isak is insane and underrated 😢… Bruno always be one of my favorite player in the EPL… Dude always gives me 💯 performance in every match… Arsenal fan here

  40. @MS-sy8ls

    Gutted to lose in that manor after scoring two superb goals. But you have to admit all three City goals were class. Well played City

  41. @donaldmembo1654

    I am a gooner, but this guy KDB is FILTHY, not just as a good football player , but as a visionary on the pitch. He is THE complete player. No midfielder comes close, Yet.

    Pep must be thanking his God for KDB's return. The rest of us are already sweating before the 2nd leg matches.

  44. @Captainblack710

    No sour grapes here, excellent game of football , we are getting there , great game and well done to every player on the park for giving it rock all 😊 how football should be.

  46. @whatsnottohike

    If we had a full squad we could have won it but having no bench to turn to was our downfall. Might, Miley and longstaff looked shattered, Bruno was booked so couldn't be too full blooded and Isak was just a lone striker with no service, especially second half. We desperately need players in this transfer window.

