"ROUGH ENDING" 😔 | Anthony Gordon reacts to Newcastle United's stoppage-time loss to Man City 🎥

Kevin de Bruyne came back from injury to inspire Manchester City to victory as they came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over Newcastle United.
CHAMPIONS AGAIN CHAMPIONS AGAIN OH HEY OH HEY
I would've taken this player at Manchester United. I'm sorry that they didn't win yesterday but they played well
Best English LW this season, if he’s not in the England squad then surely that’s the end of Southgate. There’s no player for England that can run all game like him, beat players like him and he should probably have a few more assists but due to injuries and us playing with no strikers or strikers carrying knocks then chances have been missed. What a steal for £40m
A bit different to playing against Sunderland 😂
Terrible interviewer
115 is the magic number
City best team in the land and all the world.
Boss
He went home on a stolen mountain bike
Yeah shame we didn't win but what a game, good goals as well, we'll get back to winning ways again TOON TOON.
😂😂😂
I used to give him a lot of stick but he has won me over , he is thriving at Newcastle. Good luck son.
115 nil
Hahahaha
Anthony, Isak, Bruno are a bright exception in a s***y side. I don't know for how much longer are we going to keep them in Newcastle.
Really good player- should be in the England squad. He’s on form and playing regularly- unlike some of Southgate’s picks
Do the women make the questions up themselves lol
He’s at home..with fans who appreciate and respect him…future England star….
I'm hearing a bit of geordie coming through in his accent 😂
5 great goals.. Great game, too bad on 2nd half newcastle didnt play like the 1st half.. They cant keep the stamina to press and pace to counter..
Gordon looks like one of them out of Hinge and Bracket .
Newcastle crumbled. 3 mins left to play
Best team won
Everton fans must be loving this
This guy should be in that England squad. Best english LW this season.
Newcastle has still a lot to learn
Why’s Clare balding being interviewed?
what a pisstake
He makes Kyle Walker look slow, reminds me of Gareth Bale lowkey, he could play at the front
Brilliant finish by him today, some great goals all around and the best team won fair play to them👏
1:17 good point, I’m giving up the sport, too much emotional baggage
He looks like a glue sniffer
This guy was raised on a diet of crisps and pies.