"ROUGH ENDING" 😔 | Anthony Gordon reacts to Newcastle United's stoppage-time loss to Man City 🎥



Kevin de Bruyne came back from injury to inspire Manchester City to victory as they came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over Newcastle United.

Hit ‘Subscribe’ above to ensure you never miss a video from the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

From the front row to your front room. From the centre circle to your sofa. TNT Sports brings you closer to the live sport you love.

Get your Discovery + pass now to experience UEFA Champions League and Europa League drama, exclusive Premier League action, plus Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, Boxing, UFC, WWE and more ▶️

Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Website:

En la tienda online de Camisetas de fútbol tenemos todas las camisetas de tus equipos y selecciones favoritas en tallas para adulto y niño.

33 comentarios en “"ROUGH ENDING" 😔 | Anthony Gordon reacts to Newcastle United's stoppage-time loss to Man City 🎥

  2. @Arielle62129

    I would've taken this player at Manchester United. I'm sorry that they didn't win yesterday but they played well

  3. @chrisc1216

    Best English LW this season, if he’s not in the England squad then surely that’s the end of Southgate. There’s no player for England that can run all game like him, beat players like him and he should probably have a few more assists but due to injuries and us playing with no strikers or strikers carrying knocks then chances have been missed. What a steal for £40m

  10. @paulgardner4931

    Yeah shame we didn't win but what a game, good goals as well, we'll get back to winning ways again TOON TOON.

  12. @jonathancollins215

    I used to give him a lot of stick but he has won me over , he is thriving at Newcastle. Good luck son.

  15. @aba100able

    Anthony, Isak, Bruno are a bright exception in a s***y side. I don't know for how much longer are we going to keep them in Newcastle.

  16. @dobianuli2742

    Really good player- should be in the England squad. He’s on form and playing regularly- unlike some of Southgate’s picks

  20. @alone2break

    5 great goals.. Great game, too bad on 2nd half newcastle didnt play like the 1st half.. They cant keep the stamina to press and pace to counter..

Los comentarios están cerrados.