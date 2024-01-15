Bruno In Huge Demand! | NUFC News
🔥 Brace yourselves, Toon Army! 🔥 In this episode of The Toon Review, Paul dives deep into the hot topic that’s been buzzing around St James’ Park – the future of our star midfielder, Bruno. The rumors are flying fast and furious, with reports suggesting that Bruno is in huge demand, and other Premier League teams are vying for his signature!
🤔 Can Newcastle United hang on to their midfield maestro? Paul breaks down the current situation, analysing the latest news, rumours, and insider reports. As the transfer window heats up, the Toon faithful are left on the edge of their seats, wondering if Bruno will remain a crucial part of the squad or if he’ll be donning the colours of a rival Premier League team.
🔄 Join the discussion in the comments below and let us know your thoughts on the potential departure of Bruno. How would you feel seeing him in the jersey of another Premier League club? Are you hopeful that Newcastle can keep hold of their prized asset, or are you bracing for the impact of a transfer saga?
📰 Stay tuned for all the latest NUFC news and updates as Paul navigates through the twists and turns of the transfer market. Hit the like button, subscribe to The Toon Review for your regular dose of Newcastle United insights, and ring the notification bell to stay ahead of the game!
⚫️⚪️ Howay the Lads! ⚪️⚫️
Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.
The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:
Follow us on our social media pages:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Podcast:
Spotify:
iTunes:
If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.
Become a member of The Toon Review family:
#NEWCASTLEUNITED #brunoguimaraes #THETOONREVIEW
Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.
Chelsea 😂😂😂😂
I’m perplexed why we haven’t taken advantage of the vote a few months ago which allows to take loans from other PIF clubs. That would tide us over for this season and mean we wouldn’t need to sell Bruno to buy anyone this January. I thought Bruno would leave the day I found about his clause in his contract unless we qualified for CL next season and it looks like it will happen. When / if that day comes it will knock us back massively whoever we get with the money, the guy is magnificent 90% of the time. In a few years though this nightmare period will be forgotten when get back in the CL again and start challenging for trophies, it will happen in my opinion.
It was a shocking summer transfer window and we are now seeing the fruits of that poorly placed investment. Rather than buying Tonali and Barnes, we should have gone for a CDM and Diaby (and/or a CF). Dan Ashworth and Howe have not been thinking.
Million percent I wouldn’t sell him to any prem team! They do nothin for us and make thing very difficult for Nufc so why help make them stronger? Be a shame to sell him. We shouldn’t sell him or isak or botman
I totally agree with you Paul. Chelsea is a no go for Bruno, I don't think he will want to go to Liverpool either. He is waiting for Madrid to get hm in the summer because he won't want to upset the fans of this newcastle united he adores
Bruno loves the club, loves the area, is settled and love the fans. His career and life has only improved since he came to us. I’d be very very sad if he went and mortified if he went to another prem team😭
If we don't get into Europe next season Bruno is gone. I hate to say it but I just don't see him staying
Losing Bruno would be a huge step back, what quality player would want to join a club that sells it's best players? Surely for the reasons you said Bruno might want to leave would be the the same reasons top players would not want to join. Sell Bruno and we get mediocrity in return. That all said we may have no choice because of corrupt ffp.
Again this is all the top 6 want keep us down and steal any decent players we get .absolutely disgusting ffp and the corruption
We wont get 4 or 5 top players if we sell him, howe will blow half the money on solanke and we still have to pay £35 mil for lewis hall, thats practically all the bruno money gone. 1 or 2 more mediocre players to fill the bench and hello, back to a relegation battle. then say bye bye to botman and isak the season after, rinse and repeat with their money too. Ashworth and Eale seem out of their depth to have put us in this position, they had a clean slate after ashleighs low spending so whats went wrong to leave us needing to spend our biggest asset?
Andy Carol went for £35 million to Liverpool he wasn’t the same player,the big moves don’t always work out,I like Bruno but I think if a club offer 100 million or more I’d take it and get a 60 million striker in and get a 40 million midfielder,then hopefully get a couple of defenders if they can spend any more I’d cash in,he’s gonna go in the summer or the next 12 months
If I was a professional footballer with Bruno's skills I would be off to Spain or Italy in a shot.
The money we would get for bruno os the same we spent on tonali ans barnes 🤔🤔
In Paris today on holiday…. yeah right , he be going aboard not Liverpool, Isak will go to Liverpool for £100million after Salah goes to Saudi just hope Botman doesn’t leave too
I would be not be surprised if he left in the summer, but expect him to join a top Spanish club. To sell him to the bin dippers, would be a serious mistake on so many levels…
Yes it definitely be a sad day if Bruno was sold it makes you sad FFP has us by the short and curlys because we can go and splash the cash it bring in new players it’s disgraceful that we have to sell one of our best players to bring in new players 😡😡
Sorry but this is bordering on hysteria now. The clubs message is being perverted by everyone including supporters and it’s driving people mental.
No way does Bruno go to Liverpool or any other premiership club and there is no suggestion that he will other than Liverpool based tabloid rags…..a source in Spain said, BULLSHIT.
Things are going badly but this hysterical reaction doesn’t help.
No way did the club allow a staggered payment on a hundred million buy out clause 😂😂😂😂
I couldn't care less if he goes or not if we get 100 million it's great business for the club providing Eddie and Ashworth don't blow it on shite.
How much is our dead wood bill each month?
There is even less likelihood that we become "elite" and challenge rhe top 6 if we are going to strengthen them with our best players, PPF has become our biggest threat, we are up against a cartel who do not want to relinquish their dominance.
The news just goes from bad to worse. Bruno news & apparently j7 out for the season now aswell ffs. The club have to 100% loan a midfielder & a striker in Jan or this season is a right off if isak breaks down aswell.
Love the video Paul but Chelsea are sadly higher than us in the league 😂😂
I think we should bring back Merino he was great in the middle