Perry Groves PREDICTS Eddie Howe will be SACKED as Newcastle boss! 😬🔥

Perry Groves and Ian Danter debate if the Newcastle board may start to lose patience with Eddie Howe if results don’t improve.
This is why Newcastle has so many injuries.
Introduction
Eddie Howe is known for his tactical approach to the game. One of his most recognized tactics is the high press, which involves players applying intense pressure on the opposition when they are in possession of the ball. This tactic has been successful for Howe, but it has also raised concerns about the potential increase in injuries among players. This essay will explore whether the high press tactic of Eddie Howe is leading to more players being injured.
Definition of High Press
The high press is a tactical approach in football where the team in possession loses the ball, and the opposing team immediately applies intense pressure on the ball-carrying player. The goal is to win the ball back as quickly as possible, usually in the opposition’s half of the field. This tactic requires a high level of fitness, discipline, and organization from the players, as they must be able to maintain their shape and pressure while also being ready to transition into attack mode when the ball is won.
Increased Injury Risk
The high press encourages players to close down the opposition quickly, which can lead to increased physical contact between players. This increased contact can result in a higher risk of injuries, particularly in the form of muscle strains, sprains, and contusions. Additionally, the high press requires players to cover more ground and maintain a high level of intensity throughout the game, which can also contribute to fatigue-related injuries.
Research Findings
A study published in the Journal of Sports Sciences investigated the relationship between injury risk and the high press tactic in football. The study found that teams using the high press tactic had a higher incidence of injuries compared to teams that did not employ this tactic. The researchers attributed this increased risk to the higher workload and physical contact associated with injuries.
Another study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine analyzed the injury patterns in football and found that players using the high press tactic had a higher risk of muscle injuries, particularly in the lower limbs. This is likely due to the increased demand on the muscles to maintain high-intensity running and quick changes in direction.
Conclusion
The high press tactic, as employed by Eddie Howe, can be an effective way to win the ball back quickly and create scoring opportunities. However, it also carries a higher risk of injuries for players, particularly in the form of muscle strains, sprains, and contusions. As such, it is essential for teams and players to carefully consider the potential risks and benefits of this tactic before adopting it.
Perry is clueless
I agree with Perry Groves. Pardew has shown his limitations as a manager. He'll be following Brendan Rodgers to manager inn Scotland
Hes spot on. Eddie Howe isnt a top level manager
Guy has lost what, 8/9 matches in a row? For premier league level and PIF ownership, it’s a disgrace
Why would The Toon cut its own throat by sacking Howe, absolutely ludicrous. Toon army am I mad for saying so?
Eddie Howe is a good manager and when everything slots into place for him and the team Newcastle will achieve success. Give him time.
He’s correct, both Howe and ETH will be gone by the end of the season.
Who the fck is Perry Groves?
99.9 % of manager get sacked it's part of the job
Sell Wilson haha. A bloke who cost us nothing and would fetch nothing. Amazing. What a plonker.
What is a Perry Groves?
Every manager knows that they will be judged by their results. Newcastle are now sitting in 10th place!. Is that really good enough for the clubs owners?. Also, will the likes of isak and bruno want to remain at a club who's nowhere near finishing in the Champions League?. ⚽🤔
Mourinho going to get the call I say
He has to go. Sick of hearing this myth "the fans are behind him". No. We. Are. Not. Being a nice guy isn't enough to be manager of Newcastle Yaneeted. Mr. Bin Salman bought us to win titles, not to struggle to finish top half. Thanks for the pleasant interviews and nice guy vibes, Eddie, but it's time for us to hire a real manager. Howe Out. HWTL
English manager dont often get these big jobs
It's not "Me and Perry", the correct wording is "Perry and I"
Jose Mourihio in simple
Nonsense.
Eddie has more than enough credit in the bank and the owners expected a drop off this season.
Can’t think of many managers better suited to work with this group of players. Especially with all the FFP talk. What’s the point in bringing in a big name manager who won’t work with this squad like Eddie does.
Once January is done, we’ll have played the top 4 twice over. We’re back to a game per week and players back from injury.
We’ll finish 6/7th.
They need to give Howe the Arteta treatment. Arsenal had that bad season and everyone was gunning for him, but Arsenal remained patient and look at them now. We don't want to go down the Chelsea route. We need to at least give him a chance with a full/healthy consistent squad. Who would they even bring in? Howe also has youth on his side. Even Ferguson took a few years before they really started dominating.
Didn't Perry turn up a few months ago on a white n Jordan show talking about being a recovering alcoholic, now he's a pundit how's that work
The only pressure on Howe is self-imposed. Groves's take is some of the laziest journalism I've heard in months.
Villa, West Ham and Brighton all doing well, none of them moan about FFP. Newcastle think they can buy the league, unfortunately FPP stops teams doing that to make it fair. Chelsea have already fallen off, city will eventually. They need to dry their eyes and carry on.
Arguably, given the squad they have, they are still overachieving! Last season they overachieved on an industrial scale.
Eddie should be England coach and Southgate would suit Newcastle perfectly. ❤
Perry Groves was a bang average footballer and is very lucky to still be making a living as a pundit.
Eddie Howe is the last of our problem atm, our squad is tiny and injury ravaged with the injuries mostly being long term, we are constrained by ffp in terms of bringing in reinforcements, eddie howe has more than enough credit in the bank with the fans based on what hes done
Excuse my ignorance but I don't know who these alleged punters are!
Peter Beardsley in today’s game would be worth 100M plus. What a player he was
Man this is tripe. If he hasn't lost the players, hasn't lost the fans, and won't be able to acquire new players the dumbest thing the owners could do is sack the manager. Why would you only shift the manager if youre in a position where you financially can't make any other changes AND the players you have support the manager?
Two guys just talking into a microphone
Just proof that you gotta say something to get a little attention. With the injuries Newcastle have had and playing in Europe you have to be honest and believe Howe has some credit in the bank.
It’s so obvious that talksport has been trying to stir shorter about Eddie, gutter journalism