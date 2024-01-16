BRUNO G & JOELINTON WANT BRAZILIAN STAR AT NEWCASTLE! EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Massive thanks to Adidas Football for the time with Bruno and Joelinton. The tongue is back, the Adidas Predators look amazing!
Will is quality ❤
Good to know they don’t consider each other Brazilian stars like the rest of football…
Pair of cave men midfielders😂
Top tier hand gestures will
Great people, don't go anywhere!!!
That's Football are off to a great start in 2024
We love our Brazillian boys. I’ve met Joelinton personally and he’s such a great guy 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷
and people think this man will leave newcastle. if it does happen it wont be fior a good few years
As a toon fan and of both these I’d like to see Paqueta here as well. What a midfield that would be man. 🇧🇷
Literary the worst people on football basis. Bullies and only play rough.
Quality interview Will. Hope you have more to come, theyre great lads.
i will take both i united lol
TrueGeordie is FUMING 😂
Why do I like these lads more than 90% of United’s squad
We need more Brazilian players in the squad. Perhaps two more.
This is hilarious after the bin salman news, newcastle mudded😂😂😂
Those kits needs a comeback asap.
Bruno said “me, joe, paqueta” without holding back was priceless 🖤🤍
I see the good puppet mark goldbridge got some new connections.
Wor lads man. That 97 98 kit looks cracking on Bruno. HWTL
That's football was probably the most Genius Idea Mark has ever had.
the fact this chanel has gone from mark goldbridge ranting from his bedroom to interviewing newcastle players in 4 months is unbelieveable
Goldbridge getting carried on his own channel
Bruno G…. Underrated baller ✅🐐
Only wish we could keep both for the future of Newcastle, but with how things are, that might not be the case. Still lovethem both.
старые майки клёвые
That's crazy that Bruno didn't know English when he joined, his English is top notch
nice
Nice to see the other side of these two thugs on the pitch 😂
Bruno and Joe is an excellent match. Pity Joe is injured and can’t play together. Get well soon Joe!