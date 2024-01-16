Jeff Stelling & Ally McCoist REFUSE To Believe Eddie Howe Could Be Under Pressure At Newcastle! ❌🤔

Dive into the world of football wisdom with the legendary Ally McCoist in the latest ‘Ask Ally’! Get ready as Ally tackles and answers football’s burning questions, providing unique insights, anecdotes, and expert analysis.
With all the injuries apart from a FA cup run any hope to reaching those champions league places is starting to fade away
Just hope they keep the faith with Eddie, especially as Roma have just sacked Jose mourinho which will now set the rumour mill in motion
In the media, say Eddie loses another four on the bounce the pressure will be on
Eddie knows he won't lose his job. But it's tough for him to make the team better because he can't spend money, and rules (FFP) limit what he can do. Also, 11 players are injured, and some might come back next month. People who criticize Eddie without understanding these challenges don't get how hard it is for him as the manager.
quistion is 4 defenders on the bench why did he bring hall on at 85 minutes and not 2 defenders
Man City roll on without punishment with a squad built on 115 illegal charges. Chelsea also. Everton and Forest are suddenly fast tracked for breaches. Newcastle follow the FFP rules and cannot spend. The whole thing stinks to high heaven and I for one believe the whole process stinks to high heaven.
This probably the one time on MSM that you will hear the truth. Nice one Super Ally McCoist keep up the excellent work!
Eddie is not under pressure. Newcastle fans are calm, they like the direction the club is going, they like what Eddie is doing, and yes, there have been some failures this season but they have been last minute, narrow failures that could easily have gone a different way. Newcastle fans are familiar with failure, we've had 14 years of it under Ashley, Watching pretty much the same XI run their hearts out for us with barely a substitution for 12 games running, and getting so close to knocking teams like PSG, Inter and Chelsea out of competitions, frustrating Liverpool for over two thirds of the game at Anfield and City at St James's. compared to Ashley era failures, it's glorious. It's only those last thirds of games that all those teams are breaking us down, and it doesn't take a highly paid Football Pundit Of The Year to see why, to spot the difference between Newcastle's last 12 games and Newcastle's games last season and the early part of this season (clue: it's rhymes with flubstitutes wrench).
Eddie Howe is not using injuries as an excuse the way Klopp did and he is regarded as one of the best coaches in the world. Klopp made it one of his major talking points that he was not getting funds to spend on players like Newcastle was. but he was still landing massive expensive players like Nunez.
The squad is decimated Joelinton gone for the season now too the season has been a disaster, Even if we finish in bottom half of the table Howe deserves another crack next season with a full squad
If Howe gets sacked I will be as devastated as if someone like Bruno G or Isak left
I put £100 on him getting the sack before end of the season.
No English manager manages these rich clubs. It was a shock when they chose him
❤
He has no other tactics apart from what he uses. Same at Bournemouth. Reached his sell by date. Time to leave like Bruno.
Talksport still banging on about eddie being under pressure 🙄
If he’d lost to Sunderland he’d have been sacked. He didn’t so he’ll be fine
To keep us up when he walked into a sinking ship was nothing short of a miracle! Then guiding us into the champions league the season after is another miracle. We played well and scored against the best team in the world . Howe is doing a magnificent job I’m guessing if city never done the treble last season he would have got manager of the season.
Only the media and rival fans are saying this
Eddie Howe has lost 9/10. Games. That's a disgrace. He should be sacked he's utter garbage.
If he was a foreign manager he would be absolutely slammed.
Like they have done with eric ten hag who as less experience with the Premier league
Toon fan here. No way should he be under pressure. Horrendous injuries I mean have you seen the bench we’ve had to put out for most of the season now?
He’s also having to play several players who were there when we were relegated last! But all of them have improved. Most of the signings have been great and they have a strong style of play.
Utter madness to say this. It’s not like they’ve been able to go mad in transfer market like Chelsea or the way Man City did at one time.
Just ludicrous. Love Eddie Howe!
The way his team played against city is worth sacking for. 23 % possession and less than 200 completed passes. If it wasnt for the keeper it would of been 6 or 7.
I know they're both host but I'd love to see Jeff and Brazil do a show together
He is under pressure believe me I sit and watch these mistakes by the same faces and a tough manager would call time on them. He is to soft end off and the Arabs want winners not lame excuses as do the fans last year is dead and gone.