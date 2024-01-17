



🔥 Is Guirassy The Answer? | NUFC News 🔥

Hey Toon Army! Welcome back to The Toon Review, your go-to source for all things Newcastle United. In today’s episode, we dive deep into the latest transfer rumours swirling around St James’ Park, with the spotlight shining on none other than striker Serhou Guirassy!

🌟 Cheap Release Clause Alert! 🌟

Newcastle United has once again found themselves in the headlines, and this time it’s all about the potential signing of Serhou Guirassy. The French forward has been linked to the Magpies, and with a tempting release clause on the table, is it a no-brainer for us to secure his services? Join Paul as he breaks down the pros and cons, discussing whether Guirassy could be the missing piece in our attacking puzzle.

🗣️ All Options on the Table 🤔

Paul takes you through the various options available to the club in the transfer market. Is Guirassy the ideal choice, or are there other players that could better suit Newcastle’s needs? Tune in to get the lowdown on the potential strategies and moves that might shape the Toon’s future.

🚀 Stay Updated with Breaking NUFC News 🚀

As always, we’ve got you covered with the freshest Newcastle United news. Paul brings you up to date with all the breaking developments, ensuring you’re in the know about everything happening in and around the club.

👥 Join the Discussion 👥

We want to hear from you, the passionate Toon Army! Drop your thoughts in the comments section and let us know if you think Guirassy is the answer or if there are other players you’d love to see in the black and white stripes.

🔔 Don’t Forget to Like, Subscribe, and Hit the Notification Bell! 🔔

Stay ahead of the game by subscribing to The Toon Review and never miss an update. Give us a thumbs up if you’re excited about the potential signing of Guirassy, and hit the notification bell to be the first to know when we drop the latest NUFC news.

Thanks for tuning in, and let’s keep the conversation going. Howay the lads! ⚫⚪

#nufc #ToonReview #GuirassyToNewcastle

Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com

The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.

The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:

Follow us on our social media pages:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Instagram:

Podcast:

Spotify:

iTunes:

If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.

Become a member of The Toon Review family:

comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.