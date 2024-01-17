🔥 Is Guirassy The Answer? | NUFC News 🔥
Hey Toon Army! Welcome back to The Toon Review, your go-to source for all things Newcastle United. In today’s episode, we dive deep into the latest transfer rumours swirling around St James’ Park, with the spotlight shining on none other than striker Serhou Guirassy!
🌟 Cheap Release Clause Alert! 🌟
Newcastle United has once again found themselves in the headlines, and this time it’s all about the potential signing of Serhou Guirassy. The French forward has been linked to the Magpies, and with a tempting release clause on the table, is it a no-brainer for us to secure his services? Join Paul as he breaks down the pros and cons, discussing whether Guirassy could be the missing piece in our attacking puzzle.
🗣️ All Options on the Table 🤔
Paul takes you through the various options available to the club in the transfer market. Is Guirassy the ideal choice, or are there other players that could better suit Newcastle’s needs? Tune in to get the lowdown on the potential strategies and moves that might shape the Toon’s future.
🚀 Stay Updated with Breaking NUFC News 🚀
As always, we’ve got you covered with the freshest Newcastle United news. Paul brings you up to date with all the breaking developments, ensuring you’re in the know about everything happening in and around the club.
👥 Join the Discussion 👥
We want to hear from you, the passionate Toon Army! Drop your thoughts in the comments section and let us know if you think Guirassy is the answer or if there are other players you’d love to see in the black and white stripes.
🔔 Don’t Forget to Like, Subscribe, and Hit the Notification Bell! 🔔
Stay ahead of the game by subscribing to The Toon Review and never miss an update. Give us a thumbs up if you’re excited about the potential signing of Guirassy, and hit the notification bell to be the first to know when we drop the latest NUFC news.
Thanks for tuning in, and let’s keep the conversation going. Howay the lads! ⚫⚪
#nufc #ToonReview #GuirassyToNewcastle
Business enquiries: pd.toonreview@gmail.com
The Toon Review are proud to be sponsoring Westerhope United U10’s Football Team for next season and the foreseeable future.
The Toon Review online store is now available. Get your channel merchandise from here:
Follow us on our social media pages:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Instagram:
Podcast:
Spotify:
iTunes:
If you appreciate the channel and what we do, you can donate to the channel by hitting the «Thanks» button under the video.
Become a member of The Toon Review family:
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
I would love Paketa coming in the summer. The Adidas money would help with that, but selling our players this window will kill any hopes we have for anything. We just have to be patient and ride this season out.
If we can get Guirassy here, Id like that too. If anything giving more depth to the 9 spot
guirassy, solenka, mitrovic, Isak auto tsunami title.
We need a world class centre half not a striker. We're conceding too many goals
Ferdinand is an idiot so I just ignore anything that comes out of his mouth. He was a crap footballer and he's a worse pundit.
Isn't parqueta under investigation for betting or am I mistaking him for someone else
Screw FFP, just do it and let the lawyers fight it out.
That mid sounds class ❤️
Rio is actually the most boring and useless pundit. Offers no insight to anything
I don't think we are interested in Phillips because I hope that they are considering selling Bruno with an agreement to loan him back until the end of the season. We can only have two domestic loans I believe.
That'd free up funds. It's really difficult to ignore the FFP side with what is happening with Everton and Forest.
So gutted about Joelinton, he’s my favourite player to watch and I know he’ll be gutted too. No thanks to Jose, not for me at all 🖤🤍
I've accepted mid table finish the way injuries have knacked the season. The owners will be working hard behind the scenes I'm sure.
Feels like Ashley era for signings at the minute 😁
I would definitely get Guirassy in because another striker is imperative, in fact this should have happened before the season started with an extra front man being sourced.
It is very worrying what is happening at the club because we have seen very little leadership this season.
Staveley seems to have disappeared with the only time we are hearing from the board is messages from Eales alluding to selling players with a doom and gloom feel!
I would leave the management situation until the end of the season although Howe definitely has to be put under the microscope because he has been poor this campaign regardless of injuries.
The team have been poor going back into the pre-season where there was a portent of things to come.
Howe seemed to be tinkering with us playing a more patient possession based football but the problem being we don't have the players for that due to the poor recruitment and retaining of squad members who have gone as far as they could.
This was evident towards the end of last season with us limping to CL qualification in the end with a squad who had punched way above their weight.
Tough decisions were required with players like Almiron, Wilson, primarily being kept on who probably should have been moved on long before ASM.
We started the season with that style with a good opening game against Villa but the wheels came off after that game with a string of defeats.
Howe then reverted back to his 100 mph relegation dodging pressing game and the results improved for a time.
Howe's style of football had its shelf life despite serving us well in the early days but it is unsustainable over a long period of time
That is why the players are going down injured because of Howe's demanding football being too taxing on the anatomy.
Howe is a good coach on the training pitch but it does seem like his drill sergeant approach to fitness and his footballing philosophy are having a detrimental effect on the squad.
The trouble is we cannot play any other way looking like a really poor side as soon as the pace drops from us in a game.
That gung ho style of football is only going to get you so far before you need something else which Howe doesn't seem capable of delivering.
Howe himself was a good appointment in the early days of the take over with the view of if we went down he would be the man to get us promoted back then stabilize the club back in the top flight.
He has achieved all of those aims so has Howe reached his shelf life as Newcastle manager?
I always thought we would get to this point with Eddie where he would become a victim of his own early success.
He exceeded early expectations keeping us up followed by a surprising CL qualification a year later.
This season was always going to be the acid test for him and he has largely sunk under the tide and weight of expectation.
He seems to be burying his head in the sand and seems clueless as to how to get out of the mess we are in with some truly awful results this campaign.
The whole set up at Newcastle seems to be like Nero fiddling while Rome burns at this minute in time where action needs to be taken quickly!
Who is Joe white?
Think all fans are sick of this season.
Cup Draws,refs,VAR,and injuries.
FFP is a joke,designed to help the elite.
Dan Ashworth has been a disappointment.
Mourinho is a winner, he’d bag us a trophy but with our current squad and FFP restrictions would Jose do well? I’m not sure
We’re desperate for a CDM and back up for miggy and another striker but we’ll get nobody
I could see Jose winning us a trophy but Eddie needs another window and a season.
Paul u really r amazing old boy, Ferdinand can do one when he comments on Isak, but u can talk a parcel of @@@@ about a WHU player Bruno’s mate give you’re head a shake you r becoming a clown 🤡
Jose is a circus man, washed up. A dinosaur. Footballs moved on from his style of play. He’s not good enough to clean Eddie’s boot
And how do you expect to pay for him if we havnt got it we cant spend it, 3 month down the line crying like a baby when were deducted 10 points sit tight and don't panic.
Mourinho hasn't won a great deal in recent years, also he would take one look at our current squad and our current problems and be very worried that he couldn't improve us at all. That would be a big no-no due to his massive ego. I'm not 100% sure that there's a proper top team in Europe that would want him these days & that his status as "the special one" is history.
Keep our best players and go win the f. a. Cup. Think positive geordie jonas and back Eddie Howe and the players.
Look where we were at with Eddie before the injury bug struck. He took us higher than they planned originally. Jose xan go elsewhere
NO to Jose . Keep Eddie.
I'd sign Paqueta just for his dance moves alone !
Somebody needs to look at our Medical team. Something is not working out. How can a team have so many Injuries.
Can't believe we could be losing out on Kalvin Phillips to Palace. Wonder what loan fee City are demanding from them. Surely there's some money there despite FFP, we need to bring more bodies in or risk ending up mid table.
Rio Ferdinand is the same bloke that said he was "proud to take up the mantelpiece of captaincy" 😂 the man hasn't got a clue!
Let's get in the Saudi market
If ivan toney who hasnt played for 10 months is worth 100m, isak defo in the 80 90mil price tag
We bought Chris Wood when he wasn't having a purple patch and wasn't scoring goals! As long as we don't conduct our business like Everton, or Chelsea we should be fine. The management are shrewd and I don't believe we are sat still doing nothing. As for Rio Ferdinand, is he on crack?? Big Joe, Bruno and Paqueta!! Oooooooooo that's absolutely filthy!!!! As for Jose Mouhrino, errrr no thanks! 10 years ago he was a different cat. Not now.
If there is to be any sackings in the Summer then it needs to be in the medical department. How has Joelinton gone from 6 weeks to the season ffs. They're clearly misdiagnosing injuries and that's unacceptable for so called qualified individuals. It happened with Botman not long ago of course, a fortnight turned into months on the sidelines.
Bruno and Joey doing interviews on 'thats football' channel? U know smells like players are gonna leave soon fair enough but at the right money
Eddie howe is the man for Newcastle ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
I don't like Howe. Not one bit. But i wouldn't pick Mourinho over him. He's a bit older now and in his age evolving and adapting to how fast football is, has become more difficult.