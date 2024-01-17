What is Zlatan REALLY like?! | Alexander Isak Fan Q&A





SUBSCRIBE ►

PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ►

GET THIS SEASON’S PREMIER LEAGUE SHIRTS HERE ►

We caught up with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak ahead of the launch of the Adidas Predator 24 to put YOUR questions to the Swedish striker!

Questions:

00:00 Intro

00:36 Who is the toughest opponent you have ever faced?

01:21 Who is the greatest striker in Premier League history?

01:34 What are the main differences between the Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League?

02:37 Have you mastered the Geordie accent yet?

03:12 What is Zlatan really like in person?

03:59 Other than St James’ Park, what’s your favourite stadium to play at?

05:41 Who is the best dancer at Newcastle?

06:27 What is the best thing about the city of Newcastle?

06:52 Who is your best friend in football?

07:04 Which Newcastle teammate would you choose to be stuck on a desert island with?

Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ►

►TWITTER:

►FACEBOOK:

►WEBSITE:

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:

►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE:

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL:

►SKY SPORTS BOXING:

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET:

►SOCCER AM:

►SKY SPORTS F1:

►SKY SPORTS:

►SKY SPORTS GOLF:



ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de Camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com.