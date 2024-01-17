What is Zlatan REALLY like?! | Alexander Isak Fan Q&A

SUBSCRIBE ►
We caught up with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak ahead of the launch of the Adidas Predator 24 to put YOUR questions to the Swedish striker!
Questions:
00:00 Intro
00:36 Who is the toughest opponent you have ever faced?
01:21 Who is the greatest striker in Premier League history?
01:34 What are the main differences between the Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League?
02:37 Have you mastered the Geordie accent yet?
03:12 What is Zlatan really like in person?
03:59 Other than St James’ Park, what’s your favourite stadium to play at?
05:41 Who is the best dancer at Newcastle?
06:27 What is the best thing about the city of Newcastle?
06:52 Who is your best friend in football?
07:04 Which Newcastle teammate would you choose to be stuck on a desert island with?
Come to Arsenal!
I wish Isak playing football for the Eritrean national team
“Areet wor kid?” 😂😂😂 quality
What a cool kid
Hate the way presenters are always trying to get the players to big up the Prem. We know it’s good
Is this a Newcastle changing room? Why is it red?
Areet workid
The amount of players that say David silva – genius.
Alreet wor kid!! Lads a Geordie already
38 premier league appearances
20 goals
And so much more to come
Top player
Isak to Madrid confirmed
These classic Toon kits and the retro style predator boots coming back are going to cause a big stir once adidas actually link back up with newcastle to make kits!
Match made in heaven.
Legend
Loving all of these adidas retro shirts I can’t wait for the new Era of Newcastle and the stripes
Class lad 👍
WELCOME TO ARSENAL
Only haaland is better than Isak in the prem!!!Underrated player!
Borderline world class this lad! Second to only Haaland in the league in terms of a natural CF, just hope he can stay injury free and healthy. Will bag 20+ easy ⚫️⚪️
Thousands of questions, yet they use the same desert island question every time
Areet wor kid!
dortmund messed up with him
Come to arsenal 😢
Ice cold is Alex
Unreal player, been a joy to watch for us, I'm biased but for me other than Haaland he's the best striker in the league, if he leaves we are banking £110m or more but I hope we can give him the platform he deserves.
Looks good in that top😍 can’t wait for adidas to come back next season, Newcastle always had the best kits in the 90s🔥🔥
Anfield use speakers to make the crowd sound louder….just saying 😊
Aalrite wor Alex😘🤗💥
Lol Swedish
Honestly rather sell Bruno before Isak
I thought they were bout to giveaway them boots when he pulled them in😂
Out of our "Star" players, Isak is the one we just cannot even consider selling. Even though his price would be huge (£120m or something, he was bought for 63m and has gotten better and better) he MUST be kept. His personality and playstyle just fits in perfectly and he's possibly the most composed striker I've ever seen whether it's in front of goal or generally- he's ice cold. Look at his debut goal against Liverpool and his Chelsea goal- same finish which is just perfectly taken, any excitement or panic and that's just not possible.
He could be a legend.
Oright wor kid 😂😂
Is this guy actually Swedish? Dude sounds like he’s lived in England his whole life lmao
We were waiting for someone to ask him about his London accent… 😂
It's.crazy how Bruno Joe and Isak are on Football shows one day after being talked about being sold.
Like if Zlatan brought you here
Isak is solid guy
Someone ask him about the accent
Isak rocking that retro toon away top, forget the year but those Adidas tops were 🔥🔥🔥