What is Zlatan REALLY like?! | Alexander Isak Fan Q&A

We caught up with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak ahead of the launch of the Adidas Predator 24 to put YOUR questions to the Swedish striker!

Questions:
00:00 Intro
00:36 Who is the toughest opponent you have ever faced?
01:21 Who is the greatest striker in Premier League history?
01:34 What are the main differences between the Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League?
02:37 Have you mastered the Geordie accent yet?
03:12 What is Zlatan really like in person?
03:59 Other than St James’ Park, what’s your favourite stadium to play at?
05:41 Who is the best dancer at Newcastle?
06:27 What is the best thing about the city of Newcastle?
06:52 Who is your best friend in football?
07:04 Which Newcastle teammate would you choose to be stuck on a desert island with?

  12. @joshualogan-ross5430

    These classic Toon kits and the retro style predator boots coming back are going to cause a big stir once adidas actually link back up with newcastle to make kits!

    Match made in heaven.

  18. @NathanSweeney

    Borderline world class this lad! Second to only Haaland in the league in terms of a natural CF, just hope he can stay injury free and healthy. Will bag 20+ easy ⚫️⚪️

  24. @iBunZz360

    Unreal player, been a joy to watch for us, I'm biased but for me other than Haaland he's the best striker in the league, if he leaves we are banking £110m or more but I hope we can give him the platform he deserves.

  25. @DYL2020

    Looks good in that top😍 can’t wait for adidas to come back next season, Newcastle always had the best kits in the 90s🔥🔥

  31. @gonufc

    Out of our "Star" players, Isak is the one we just cannot even consider selling. Even though his price would be huge (£120m or something, he was bought for 63m and has gotten better and better) he MUST be kept. His personality and playstyle just fits in perfectly and he's possibly the most composed striker I've ever seen whether it's in front of goal or generally- he's ice cold. Look at his debut goal against Liverpool and his Chelsea goal- same finish which is just perfectly taken, any excitement or panic and that's just not possible.
    He could be a legend.

