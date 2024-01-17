Where Newcastle United go from here with Craig Hope | Full True Faith NUFC Podcast





Alex and Si chat to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail to talk through where Newcastle United find themselves after a disastrous December and early January in the league. We discuss with Craig:

Why NUFC’s injury crisis may not be over any time soon

Why the club many not spend in this January window

The effect of Premier League FFP and PSR are having on the club overal

What is a good season from here for Newcastle United

