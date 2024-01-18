



Defenders on the way out? NUFC News.

In this episode, our host Paul dives deep into the swirling rumours surrounding Newcastle United’s defensive lineup. Brace yourselves, Toon Army, as the possibility of Lascelles and Manquillo bidding farewell to the Magpies looms large on the horizon. Are we witnessing a changing of the guard in the defensive ranks?

But that’s not all – the missed opportunity alarm is ringing loud and clear! Join Paul as he breaks down the latest on Newcastle’s pursuit of Guirassy. The release clause saga has taken an unexpected turn, leaving fans wondering if the ship has sailed for the coveted striker.

