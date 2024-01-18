Newcastle United Adidas Kit Designs LEAKED!!

Check out our brand new merchandise –
I NEED the home shirt to be the 95/96 grandad shirt, as mine was pinched from the washing line about 20 years ago 🙂 no need to involve the design team just give me/us that shirt 🙂
Gotta be the mustard & custard 😂
74 fa cup final kit
Man…. going to be very poor next season, will need to buy everything! 😮
Looks class with the OG adidas equipment badge.
Need more shops only two official shops, St James and metro centre
ffs man these are unreal, i'd want them both!
Can't wait I held of buying this season for the sake of buying adidas ones but the daugher bought me the blue away one as she knew a liked it
If at all possible,I would love to see different shirt sponsorship with three different club crests.
Mate that last kit. Take my money all day.
Granda collar kit for me like
So there not leaked there just concepts
I know there crap but il miss other castore stuff every man and his dog wears addidas
2009 third kit was unreal. Not talked about enough
Big River orange keeper 96, 👌 wore mine at NC derby day. Classic!
The Classic retro 1998/99 Newcastle United Blue Brown Ale away shirt with the yellow lines is one of my favourites that Adidas have produced I would like a remake of that kit
The Classic retro 1995/96 Newcastle United away shirt & The 1995/96 home shirt need a remake also
It is Amazing to have Adidas back as our kit sponsor next season
That 2nd kit 👌👌👌👌
Most of them are awful..I must be mad but grey looked better to me..blue is awful been hating it since wonga
I always like the badge in half and half black and white with the thicker stripes 🎉
I loved the old grey/silver with black pinstripe
The thick and thin stripes
If we are gonna be having a green kit every season gotta bring back the 93 third kit with the thin blue stripes on it an absolute belter
alright matty can't wait to see Adidas back definitely be getting my two new shirts home and away
Love the blue and burgundy but surely they have to have the brazil kit again? Bruno and big Joe wouldn’t mind it like
Some nice black n white blinds would look terrific in the strawberry, class it up a bit, the concept kits look very canny.
Gordons! We have the Bruno retro from then as our prize fav..As for alt kits Rugby style With an Embroidered Shield on back or Sew on patches.