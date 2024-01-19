Man Utd Fan Tours ST JAMES' PARK ⚽️ Newcastle United Stadium Tour 🤩

13/20 Premier League Football Stadiums down! We love a good stadium tour on the channel and I’m back again this time with a St James’ Park Newcastle United Stadium Tour 🏟️ How does St. James’ Park compare to the other football grounds we’ve visited so far this season⁉️ LET US KNOW IN THE COMMENTS BELOW… Next week I’ll be back at the beautiful Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, this time for a tour. The other week we had an FA Cup away day there and first impressions were great! So SUBSCRIBE so you don’t miss out on that video as well as LOADS more we’ve got coming up on the channel such as CARROW ROAD (Norwich) The VITALITY STADIUM (Bournemouth) and don’t forget to check out the recent videos on Brentford’s NEW stadium as well as the exploration of what was once GRIFFIN PARK 😬 Have a good day peeps! See you in the next video! -Ry ⚽️🏝️
The tunnel type thing is where keegan dealt with the fans.
The roof tour is good if you like heights. They take you up on the roof of both the Milburn and leazers stands
I've done the St. James' Park stadium tour. It was incredible
glad you enjoyed the tour m8 lots of other fans do the tour your more than welcome and enjoy Newcastle and the hospitality cheers
JON BRADY SIGNS NEW, IMPROVED CONTRACT AS MANAGER OF NORTHAMPTON TOWN😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😠😠😠
Always Love the tunnel walk out to the pitch!
Your content is great man keep up the great work you will get the subs I’m positive of that now buy me a shirt and get a cleaner 😂😂
Also have you gone for Dennis Taylor look glasses they are good man