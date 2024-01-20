Kieran Trippier WANTS THE MOVE NOW TO Bayern Munich – Newcastle United transfer news !!!!!

Kieran Trippier according to reports wants to leave Newcastle United now to join Bayern Munich #nufc #newcastle #bayernmunich
he has cost us the whole season last year is dead and gone get him out sooner the better.
The club is in a mess. Everything is unravelling cos the team keeps losing like crazy. Keep letting in last min goals. Keep being ouyplayed by every team. Not full utilizing the subs despite injurues. Not changing formation or tactics to counter the opposition. Eddie needs to go as he's unable to turn the situation around.
Trips probably already knew he wanted to leave for bayern few months ago. This explains why he suddenly lost form. He was engineering a way out for himself perhaps?
He fucks us out the carbeao cup now wants to leave 😂
Livramento walks in at rb… Let him go.. Hes been keek this season… Been tapped up..33 on big wages… See ya… Dont worry urself adam…
Yes he should definitely leave Newcastle and go to one of the biggest clubs in the world and he can play with 2 old players he used to play with when he was at Tottenham and he can play in the champions league again and Newcastle are not the biggest clubs in the world and they can’t not even win trophies so he should just leave rubbish Newcastle and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world and play with world class manager in the world and has already won trophies and the champions league with Chelsea and yeah he should leave Newcastle they will be the same old Newcastle who can’t even win trophies and has 0 trophies.
Love trippier but he has cost us a hell of a lot his season. It’s the right time🧐
Fuck him we have krath
We all have to remember that if we were offered much better money, in better organisations, we’d all move. Perhaps, and I have no evidence of this, it’s just me surmising, he left Madrid because he was playing away. Maybe, he’s got to move to Germany, because he’s been up to his old tricks……no evidence, just putting two and two together, and getting sixty-nine.
i love trippier to bits obviously by for the best right back we have ever had at our club … but… we dont want any player at this club who doesn't want to be here, he obviously doesn't believe in the project story he got sold to him when we signed him so.. hes 34 would rather sell for 25m then lose joelinton bruno isak or botman. at 34 trippier is not our future
Down to his wife?
If it means keeping Isak, Bruno, and Joelinton, then yes, let him go.
I don’t believe a word of it , I think there’s a lot of shit stirring going on at the mo to split up the harmony and strong bond we have in our squad, he is not desperate to leave at all , where is all this shit coming from
It's been reported the club shut down all talks
I don't buy in to this financial fair play narrative.. If Mike Ashley still owned the club, their would be murders on.
Good ta see ya positing where ya been
Why do you think we spent 30m on Tino ?
I wouldn’t believe the media tbh but if they offer good money I’d take it
Cat nonce
Is this the same Romano who said "here we go" when we'd supposedly signed Joao Pedro? The fella has more misses than hits, so I'll believe it when or if it happens. Frankly, i'm disgusted with media "reporting" recently. It's literally a witch-hunt against NUFC.
For now Tino needs to play week in and week out for his progress so keeping Tripps will hamper that imo, I would sell Tripps now especially if we can get Kimmich in the deal.
Stop pouting shite, we haven’t heard it from him yet have we!
Sell him he has been brilliant but if we can get money from him to reinvest then that's great I personally don't think ur looking at the bigger picture. All the money newcastle bring in will b reinvested and that's why I personally wouldn't be bothered who we sell. Imagine if we sold bruno for 100 Mill that means we could easily bring in 3 40 to 60 Mill players which would strengthen the squad immensely
Trippier has been great for us and be sad to see him go. But if he wants to leave, and we get decent offer for him, then dont think should stand in his way.
Until trippier and the club confirm it then don’t bite to the media. Last thing we want is our fans turning on our players as it could be the final straw which actually pushes him to leave. Trippier is so important to our squad and our attacking style.