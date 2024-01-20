Rory Jennings SLAMS Eddie Howe As A Manager & BELIEVES He's NOT READY To Bring Newcastle FORWARD!😬😤



Rory Jennings & Ade Oladipo discuss Newcastle and Eddie Howe as a manager.

Subscribe:

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍

🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:

🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –

🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:

#talksport
#eddiehowe
#newcastleunited
#roryjennings
#newcastle
#premierleague

Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.

33 comentarios en “Rory Jennings SLAMS Eddie Howe As A Manager & BELIEVES He's NOT READY To Bring Newcastle FORWARD!😬😤

  2. @New-ye2fl

    As a Newcastle fan, I don’t know another Newcastle fan that wants Howe gone, not one. No mention of injuries? Can’t take this serious, I mean we had two keepers on the subs bench in those cl games and still couldn’t fill the bench. Why do so many pundits have a real disliking for Howe? It’s weird, he’s without doubt the best English manager atm

  3. @gordontickle1673

    WTF does Rory Jennings Know about being a Manager or a professional Footballer? anyone can criticize it is a different matter walking the walk.

  5. @davidferguson8926

    I like howe as a manàger but he hasn't got a plan B his managing skills is abismall why does he play burn when he is very very slow n trippier has cost us champions league n carabao semi- final against Middlesbrough what do you think ????

  6. @andyBbuckley

    It's sad that this guy gets the air time he does. Almost zero knowledge, terrible opinions to drive engagement, knows less about football than my dog. Rory Jennings is the low point of sports media, it can't get any worse than this guy.

  8. @robertking3754

    Can we all remember this is the guy that said haaland would struggle to score 10 goals in his first season.

  9. @glennatkinson7994

    Talk Sport should sack you Rory for the constant shite you talk. Not one single Newcastle fan wants Eddie Howe gone not one I’m from Newcastle and been to a lot of games this season and not one person has ever said let’s sack Eddie Howe. When a team qualifies for Europe they have a drop off the following year this is all that’s happening but you should know that already since you know everything Rory?

  10. @Paul19851

    Why do talksport insist on giving this man any air time is beyond me talks absolute waffle all the time sure his wife’s a Geordie he may be angry with her are something 🔔🔚

  11. @chrisdonnelly7401

    unlike talksport newcastle are signing better players to make the club better the injuries have been horrific, talksport are employing you tubers instead of pro presnters and it shows with the lack of knowledge and insight into the sport tere reporting on, i only isten to Brazil, bent,mccosit, hawksbye and jacobs, whyte and jordan the rest are shite

  13. @robertcarroll9409

    I’m amazing that Howe still has a job, they’re nowhere near a European slot for next season, given the money the Saudi Cutthroat’s have spent on this team Eddie should have been shown the door by now.

  15. @davidknight2104

    Id rather us be out of Europe for next season a d go into it with a full squad of better players than we currently have

    Next season i predict us to do well

  19. @justbobsopinion8154

    What a media muppet I don't want Jose mourinho anywhere near newcastle and you lot in the media are so desperate to get eddie howe out of his job its pathetic.

  20. @thewengerinn5555

    The audacity of, and over-simplification by, modern day pundits astounds me 😮😂
    Rory probably doesnt even have his FA level 1 and he out here with his big mouth- its truly hilarious ffs
    I low-key love it though 😂😂😂😂
    Long live Talksport !! 🙌

  22. @ChristopherHall-xn5ft

    Rory your just a wind up artist, Eddie Howe doesn’t have any to answer to you, if we’re in the same position in 5 years time then you might have a point but this is just a blip! Loads of clubs have struggled when getting into Europe for the first time! I thought you might of noticed this trend.

  25. @johnrobbo916

    This guy is so jealous of Newcastle.

    Don’t mention our injury’s. If we have our full squad to are well up there and we would have done a lot better in champions league. But he don’t mention that.

    Howie is fine don’t u worry your little pea head Rory.

    Please don’t have this guy on now with his set agenda.

    Thanks

  32. @andrewmolloy1997

    Rory is a click bait specialist. Says controversial things for follows and likes. Saying that we would want Jose. He’s not a great manager anymore, he’s an abrasive manager and I don’t think he would bring unity to the club.

Los comentarios están cerrados.