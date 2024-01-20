Rory Jennings SLAMS Eddie Howe As A Manager & BELIEVES He's NOT READY To Bring Newcastle FORWARD!😬😤

Rory Jennings & Ade Oladipo discuss Newcastle and Eddie Howe as a manager.
Subscribe:
Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍
🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website:
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter:
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram:
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook:
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok:
🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! –
🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist:
#talksport
#eddiehowe
#newcastleunited
#roryjennings
#newcastle
#premierleague
Tu tienda especializada de Camisetas de fútbol retro y vintage. Compra Camisetas de fútbol antiguas, replicas auténticas. Moda clásica.
And why is Rory Jennings view so f*cking important??
As a Newcastle fan, I don’t know another Newcastle fan that wants Howe gone, not one. No mention of injuries? Can’t take this serious, I mean we had two keepers on the subs bench in those cl games and still couldn’t fill the bench. Why do so many pundits have a real disliking for Howe? It’s weird, he’s without doubt the best English manager atm
WTF does Rory Jennings Know about being a Manager or a professional Footballer? anyone can criticize it is a different matter walking the walk.
There is no pressure on Eddie Howe, the only people trying to drum up this narrative are YouTubers.
I like howe as a manàger but he hasn't got a plan B his managing skills is abismall why does he play burn when he is very very slow n trippier has cost us champions league n carabao semi- final against Middlesbrough what do you think ????
It's sad that this guy gets the air time he does. Almost zero knowledge, terrible opinions to drive engagement, knows less about football than my dog. Rory Jennings is the low point of sports media, it can't get any worse than this guy.
Pretty much anything Rory says the opposite is actually correct
Can we all remember this is the guy that said haaland would struggle to score 10 goals in his first season.
Talk Sport should sack you Rory for the constant shite you talk. Not one single Newcastle fan wants Eddie Howe gone not one I’m from Newcastle and been to a lot of games this season and not one person has ever said let’s sack Eddie Howe. When a team qualifies for Europe they have a drop off the following year this is all that’s happening but you should know that already since you know everything Rory?
Why do talksport insist on giving this man any air time is beyond me talks absolute waffle all the time sure his wife’s a Geordie he may be angry with her are something 🔔🔚
unlike talksport newcastle are signing better players to make the club better the injuries have been horrific, talksport are employing you tubers instead of pro presnters and it shows with the lack of knowledge and insight into the sport tere reporting on, i only isten to Brazil, bent,mccosit, hawksbye and jacobs, whyte and jordan the rest are shite
Meanwhile his club are barely pulling anything. Stick to your own club Rory lmao.
I’m amazing that Howe still has a job, they’re nowhere near a European slot for next season, given the money the Saudi Cutthroat’s have spent on this team Eddie should have been shown the door by now.
marhrinio? I would not wipe the cheese from my helmet on his 2nd choice jacket!
Id rather us be out of Europe for next season a d go into it with a full squad of better players than we currently have
Next season i predict us to do well
I think when you spend 500m you should expect more
Should talksport sack this failed eastenders actor??
Can someone tell me what this rory guy has done? Hes a nobody
What a media muppet I don't want Jose mourinho anywhere near newcastle and you lot in the media are so desperate to get eddie howe out of his job its pathetic.
The audacity of, and over-simplification by, modern day pundits astounds me 😮😂
Rory probably doesnt even have his FA level 1 and he out here with his big mouth- its truly hilarious ffs
I low-key love it though 😂😂😂😂
Long live Talksport !! 🙌
What rory knows about Newcastle can be scribbled on a water biscuit
Rory your just a wind up artist, Eddie Howe doesn’t have any to answer to you, if we’re in the same position in 5 years time then you might have a point but this is just a blip! Loads of clubs have struggled when getting into Europe for the first time! I thought you might of noticed this trend.
Eddie Howe is under absolutely zero pressure… boring 😴
Lolz
This guy is so jealous of Newcastle.
Don’t mention our injury’s. If we have our full squad to are well up there and we would have done a lot better in champions league. But he don’t mention that.
Howie is fine don’t u worry your little pea head Rory.
Please don’t have this guy on now with his set agenda.
Thanks
Newcastle, at time of writing, has won the same many games as Chelsea. Sack Poch, Rory?
Jennings knows as much about football as woman football presenter.
Who's Rory Jennings?
And, Rory sets podcasting/youtube/punditry back with his lack of insight.
Rory Jennings knows as much about newcastle as Boris Johnson knows about the truth
Howe needs to go bang average
Rory is a click bait specialist. Says controversial things for follows and likes. Saying that we would want Jose. He’s not a great manager anymore, he’s an abrasive manager and I don’t think he would bring unity to the club.
Can Howe get Newcastle out of a rut? Short memory there…