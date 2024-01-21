Kieran Trippier AGREES TERMS With Bayern Munich!! Toon Don’t Want To SELL



25 comentarios en “Kieran Trippier AGREES TERMS With Bayern Munich!! Toon Don’t Want To SELL

  6. @leeturner8248

    If that's the case and he dose wont to go and we end up keeping him what the lads going to think it's going to put a big old shit pile in the changing room and the fans will be thinking what I don't no what's going on in the toon

  7. @geoffburlinson8909

    Matty you are always right. Trippier has been 💩 for months. Don’t play away at home. Happy wife – happy life. Simple.

  11. @danbrown5196

    To be honest I never believe what players say about the clubs they're at.. in truth they don't care, they want to win shit and get paid more and when they don't they go. Only local lads will genuinely care so the more of those the better. The rest, when their heads are turned, let them go and go and turn the head of someone else who will give it their all for the next season or two lol.

  12. @SkiizADP24

    Full of shit some stuff on here like when did he’s family have problems that was all paper talk all this is rumours who gives a fuck it’s barely anything atm

  13. @animositywargaming5266

    Devastated… the best RB we’ve ever had, arguably the best LB too! I really thought he was going to go down as a club legend, kick starting the new era, but leaving like this leaves a sour taste. If he wants to go let him go… he’s unlikely to care one way or the other, but we do, and in my opinion, if he’s leaving like this, its tarnished any regard I held him in! With how he’s played over his time in B&W you can forgive the recent form and mistakes, but bailing out now that the goings getting tough? Na. Good riddance if that’s the case.

  14. @andrewgarrett5799

    sell him, he's been off his game for months and cost us big style. he's obviously got something going on in his private life that he wants to get away from

  16. @user-rt9ri1wy1n

    All the best tripps. Anyone would move away from something that is upsetting things at home. The club should ask for at least the fee he was bought for and put out a reassurance statement to the fans about the “Project”.

  18. @owlhouse53

    Kieran has been immense for us, so let’s not slag him off. I hope Tripps stays. Just don’t immediately believe everything that you read. Avoid gossip & gullibility. 🖤🤍

  19. @mikem9309

    Is that true? That he has agreed terms? I heard only that he was keen nothing more .
    Pure insanity if we let him go. There isn’t a chance In hell we can find a player so instrumental as he has been for that money and at the end of the Jan window. Possibly in the summer but otherwise it looks like some very poor panic descisions

  22. @She4rer

    FairPlay, he did a job for us and has been consistently one of our best player up until recently. But can’t help but feel a bit annoyed coz it wasn’t that long ago he was happy at the toon and wanted to be part of a longer term project. He’s been caught cheating on his wife, started playing shite for us and now wants to run away to Germany. Gutted but at the same time I agree with Matty, with his age if we get good money then get rid.

  24. @IanEckert1977

    I've Got Kieren Trippier's Thunder-Bolt Free-Kick Against Manchester City From The Gallowgate End On My YouTube Channel Matty…

