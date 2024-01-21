Kieran Trippier AGREES TERMS With Bayern Munich!! Toon Don’t Want To SELL

Check out our brand new merchandise –
Become a member of The Magpie Channel TV –
Follow us –
Instagram –
Twitter –
TikTok –
#nufc #newcastle #fantv
comprar camisetas futbol spain y selecciones nacionales y todos los clubs para hombre,mujer y niños,Camisetas de fútbol en camisetasfutboleses.com.
If he goes he's a fraud just knackered our season shocking
He had a fight with lascelles after the Everton game and again at the training ground word is
Calm doon matty lad, ya goin to bust a blood vessel! 🤣🤣🤣
Win the Champions League. He is cup tied clown
Yana what does my head in when naive people call you negative mate. Chumps. We’re just switched on.
If that's the case and he dose wont to go and we end up keeping him what the lads going to think it's going to put a big old shit pile in the changing room and the fans will be thinking what I don't no what's going on in the toon
Matty you are always right. Trippier has been 💩 for months. Don’t play away at home. Happy wife – happy life. Simple.
If the price is right idios amigo we move on m8,
This club is fallen apart we have no new players comming in we need help😢
What is this club doing we have no one want is eagles dolng
To be honest I never believe what players say about the clubs they're at.. in truth they don't care, they want to win shit and get paid more and when they don't they go. Only local lads will genuinely care so the more of those the better. The rest, when their heads are turned, let them go and go and turn the head of someone else who will give it their all for the next season or two lol.
Full of shit some stuff on here like when did he’s family have problems that was all paper talk all this is rumours who gives a fuck it’s barely anything atm
Devastated… the best RB we’ve ever had, arguably the best LB too! I really thought he was going to go down as a club legend, kick starting the new era, but leaving like this leaves a sour taste. If he wants to go let him go… he’s unlikely to care one way or the other, but we do, and in my opinion, if he’s leaving like this, its tarnished any regard I held him in! With how he’s played over his time in B&W you can forgive the recent form and mistakes, but bailing out now that the goings getting tough? Na. Good riddance if that’s the case.
sell him, he's been off his game for months and cost us big style. he's obviously got something going on in his private life that he wants to get away from
If we got 15million I would take it
All the best tripps. Anyone would move away from something that is upsetting things at home. The club should ask for at least the fee he was bought for and put out a reassurance statement to the fans about the “Project”.
He'll play even worse if he doesn't get his way.
Kieran Shittier
Kieran has been immense for us, so let’s not slag him off. I hope Tripps stays. Just don’t immediately believe everything that you read. Avoid gossip & gullibility. 🖤🤍
Is that true? That he has agreed terms? I heard only that he was keen nothing more .
Pure insanity if we let him go. There isn’t a chance In hell we can find a player so instrumental as he has been for that money and at the end of the Jan window. Possibly in the summer but otherwise it looks like some very poor panic descisions
Nobody likes a smart arse 🤔
A Pint Matty Son…
…2 If You Know The Cheap Bars Son…
FairPlay, he did a job for us and has been consistently one of our best player up until recently. But can’t help but feel a bit annoyed coz it wasn’t that long ago he was happy at the toon and wanted to be part of a longer term project. He’s been caught cheating on his wife, started playing shite for us and now wants to run away to Germany. Gutted but at the same time I agree with Matty, with his age if we get good money then get rid.
Top notch kinda keep up the class work
I've Got Kieren Trippier's Thunder-Bolt Free-Kick Against Manchester City From The Gallowgate End On My YouTube Channel Matty…
…Welcome Newcastle United Fans…We Are Not Homosexual In Here Fight-Fans…
Breaking news 21:00 NEWCASTLE REJECT BAYERN APPROACH FOR TRIPPER