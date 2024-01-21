*WHAT* Newcastle REJECT Atletico Madrid Bid For Callum Wilson But OPEN To Offers!!



29 comentarios en “*WHAT* Newcastle REJECT Atletico Madrid Bid For Callum Wilson But OPEN To Offers!!

  3. @GrumpyOwldFart

    We do need to trade players and if it means trippier and Wilson leaving so be it,but how much will we get for them with there age and Wilson’s track record of injuries and we need to be ruthless and move on star players to make us move forward in the long run to achieve they dreams of the owners and Eddie Howe HWTL ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️

  4. @paulwilliams288

    Matt you had me laughing “January sale” if they are going I don’t mind as long as replacements are coming in

  5. @ActiveArron

    Never nice to see favourites leave or be linked away. We have no reason not to trust the club though. We have top people in high places in the background

  6. @beezas

    I’d sell Wilson now. He’s good on his day but we need a top striker playing week in week out. Get £20 mil for Wilson and trips and move on.

  9. @janlievens6964

    I would sell Wilson – Tripps – Lascelles – Target – Miggy Like a shot in this window providing at least 2 new players come in MF and Striker we be just fine until summer

  10. @DominoEffect2528

    Wilson is great, when fit. But he's too inconsistent. Might as well cash in on Wilson and bring in a young hungry striker

  13. @leerud

    I don’t think we can really afford to lose anyone in this window. Summer yes, but we are too vulnerable with injuries to let tripps and Wilson go this window in my opinion.

  15. @Steve_D1974

    Just our fucking luck, become the richest club in the world and have to sell to buy. Thats like me suddenly having the biggest cock in the world and can't get an inbox on tinder

  17. @jonathanauty4861

    Wilson worth at least 15 million + English tac. So might get 29-25 for him. Also need loan players in aswell. Need striker, right winger, goalie and defensive midfielder.

  18. @marktony9737

    The management should never have made it public that they would have to sell to buy. The world now knows we are fecked by FFP

  19. @fappapickle712

    Exits are located here, here and here. Should you need air masks will fall from the ceiling 🚑⚠️🤮

  21. @Thegeordiemusician

    Got up this morning and after reflecting on it all can both go if the club have 2 lined up to come in by the end of the week

  24. @jonathanauty4861

    Should sell these players instead (Dead wood): manquillo, Lewis, frsiser hayden, hendrick Gillespie and domett. Wilsons legs are made of glass would prefeer to loose him and get a younger striker in, rather than the rest of our decent players thst arr linked with an exit.

  28. @Antacid420

    Oi oi Matty.
    We are mental if we get rid of wilson and trippier at the same time unless weve got backup for both of them but even if we did, eddy wont play them for weeks and weeks anyway. if tripps and wilson leave together then we aren F..U..C..K..E..D my friends , Atleast for the near future anyway . O my days what is going on

  29. @bensouthwell1339

    Craig Hope is genuine in his writings he has to be believed unlike others in the press. I think the Toon should be coming clean with who is in and whom are leaving instead of all the stories festering around the Toon. It still begs the question are the board so inept at running a top club just maybe the finger should be pointed at them if our problems are not solved, after all it is their job to solve problems not the fans.

