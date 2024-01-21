WHAT* Newcastle REJECT Atletico Madrid Bid For Callum Wilson But OPEN To Offers!!

Check out our brand new merchandise –
Wilson and Trippier gannin oot on loan means nowt to us as it doesn't benefit us. So they can do one.
Wait out for a bid from Turkey
We do need to trade players and if it means trippier and Wilson leaving so be it,but how much will we get for them with there age and Wilson’s track record of injuries and we need to be ruthless and move on star players to make us move forward in the long run to achieve they dreams of the owners and Eddie Howe HWTL ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️
Matt you had me laughing “January sale” if they are going I don’t mind as long as replacements are coming in
Never nice to see favourites leave or be linked away. We have no reason not to trust the club though. We have top people in high places in the background
I’d sell Wilson now. He’s good on his day but we need a top striker playing week in week out. Get £20 mil for Wilson and trips and move on.
Seriously we won't miss him as he must spend at least 70% of the time injured.
peh
·
nuhl
·
tee
I would sell Wilson – Tripps – Lascelles – Target – Miggy Like a shot in this window providing at least 2 new players come in MF and Striker we be just fine until summer
Wilson is great, when fit. But he's too inconsistent. Might as well cash in on Wilson and bring in a young hungry striker
Get rid of the injury prone, old players.WIllson does he even play for Newcsatle? Get rid.
Id sell him for 15-20m, hes a proven goalscorer as well all know, but hes made of glass
I don’t think we can really afford to lose anyone in this window. Summer yes, but we are too vulnerable with injuries to let tripps and Wilson go this window in my opinion.
Id lose Tripps and Wilson if it held on to Bruno, Isak and Joelinton
Just our fucking luck, become the richest club in the world and have to sell to buy. Thats like me suddenly having the biggest cock in the world and can't get an inbox on tinder
Callums class but his injuries are a joke.
Wilson worth at least 15 million + English tac. So might get 29-25 for him. Also need loan players in aswell. Need striker, right winger, goalie and defensive midfielder.
The management should never have made it public that they would have to sell to buy. The world now knows we are fecked by FFP
Exits are located here, here and here. Should you need air masks will fall from the ceiling 🚑⚠️🤮
I hope this means Howe has learnt that sentiment in football doesn’t work.
Got up this morning and after reflecting on it all can both go if the club have 2 lined up to come in by the end of the week
Darren Eales should have managed our expectations less well 😂😂
Callum Wilson been having an affair too??
Should sell these players instead (Dead wood): manquillo, Lewis, frsiser hayden, hendrick Gillespie and domett. Wilsons legs are made of glass would prefeer to loose him and get a younger striker in, rather than the rest of our decent players thst arr linked with an exit.
I think we need to sell Wilson as he’s injured quite a lot
Bring Mitrovic back? Loan from a pif club.
only Miley is safe
Oi oi Matty.
We are mental if we get rid of wilson and trippier at the same time unless weve got backup for both of them but even if we did, eddy wont play them for weeks and weeks anyway. if tripps and wilson leave together then we aren F..U..C..K..E..D my friends , Atleast for the near future anyway . O my days what is going on
Craig Hope is genuine in his writings he has to be believed unlike others in the press. I think the Toon should be coming clean with who is in and whom are leaving instead of all the stories festering around the Toon. It still begs the question are the board so inept at running a top club just maybe the finger should be pointed at them if our problems are not solved, after all it is their job to solve problems not the fans.