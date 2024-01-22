Do Potential Star Exits Suggest Huge Changes at Newcastle United? | True Faith NUFC Podcast





Alex hosts Si, Jon Lane and Michael Martin to discuss NUFC potentially losing club captain Kieran Trippier to Bayern Munich as well as Calum Wilson to Athletico Madrid. Tied in with reports Joelinton may have played his last game for NUFC we discuss if the general direction of travel has changed at Newcastle United after two years of clear progress and positivity on and off the pitch.

We also discuss Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules and how fair the impact is they have on Newcastle United.

We’re on Patreon – please consider supporting us: www.patreon.com/tfpodcast

Come and see our live show. Tickets:

This show is brought to you by Aspers Casino Newcastle – home of the £4 mathchday pint –



Camisetas de fútbol Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos.