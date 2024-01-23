Ally McCoist Labels Anfield "QUIET" & Argues Newcastle's Atmosphere Is The BEST In England! 🔥🤯

talkSPORT’s Shebahn Aherne talks Ally McCoist and Andy Townsend through this mornings back pages.
Weird how people who've never played there always say this. Yet people like Mourinho, Wenger, Fergie, Pep, Messi, Ronaldo etc have all said how massive it is.
No, it's not amazing every game. Sorry that it's not bouncing for a half 12 kickoff against Burnley, that'll be the case even at St James' Park. I've been to SJP five times and each time it was pretty quiet, so that's a myth.
Anfield looks shite like 4 cheap 1970’s stands simply fell out the sky and landed randomly.
Then weren’t even fixed.
It’s a cladding miss match horror show🙈
About time someone said this!
Honestly MOST nights anfield is a library.
Some big nights it’s good.
But they are getting less and less and less.
I really wish I could experience that atmosphere in St. James Park soon….
I love her accent
SLY and TNT lower the volume down , they dont want Liverpool to win the League
🖤🤍Toon Army, Best fans in the land 🖤🤍
Most atmosphere are created by what going on the pitch, Liverpool create great atmosphere as teams have attacking style compared to city with passing the ball to death is very quite in stadium. As long the fans are happy who cares
SELL TICKETS USING YOUR POST CODE AN ATMOSPHERES WILL BOOM!
Love ally he is correct but need to keep our proper fans not shite with their phones out
Quite frankly I always laugh at the Anfiled 'shrill' any time they get into fhe final 3rd. Reminds me of a crowd wetting their knickers when their favourite boy band comes on stage. Theres supporting your team, and then there's just embrassingly over the top hysteria.
Liverpool supporters show up in the big ones. It may be an ego thing or it may just be a lack of enthusiasm when playing a top 10 side in the league. Look at the atmosphere when they reach Wembley or have City at home. It's one of the best in the world and this is where this "myth" comes from
Best atmosphere in the league and anyone who disagrees is a melt. HWTL ⚫⚪
Anfield is all speakers
Alĺy must of been out with brazil 😂😂
Brentford loud😊
Wasn’t quiet when we thumped rangers at Anfield ye goose
Working class people with families can’t afford to go to games , the passionate fans are being forced out by The Elites that have taken over Football, I remember going to Anfield as a kid off the boat from Ireland to watch John Barnes , 20 stand tickets, best seat available, now if I fly from New York, it’s 500 , vip match tickets that are only available, a total joke, corporate tickets , it’s worse than the NFL here for greed!
Forest,Everton,Villa…great atmospheres!
Forest and Palace the best two.
I agree Anfield is a Library, no scousers, which brings less passion
No but yes, the atmosphere of Anfield is electric but St James's park is now one of the hardest places to go out of 19 away games in the season
St James’s not very loud lately Newcastle keep getting there pants pulled down 😂😂😂😂
100 percent correct ally 👍🏻 anfield used to be an electric atmosphere… it’s very different these days, really sad to see and hear the subdued crowd there now 😔
Wait until Newcastle actually gets some success and tourists start showing up
You need to earn the anfield treatment. Hard to get the fans going when ya team is playing the opposition of the park and 3 nil up
Wonder why liverpool never lose at home 🤔
Newcastle best atmosphere ? The same Newcastle that got outsing by PSG fans and PSG lost the game , the same Newcastle that got outsing by Dortmund in their own house
Newcastle fans will see how their atmosphere changes with success and commercialisation
Get rid of the seats, get rid of all the pussification, drop the prices and then you might bring out some other emotion in people than disbelief and disappointment.
So we should all just become Newcastle fans.. the Saudis are busy filling pockets
I've been a Liverpool fan since the late 80's. I've been living in Devon most of my life. I've been to Anfield on 6 occasions. The best atmosphere I was part of was the 3-2 win V City in 2014 when Coutinho got the winner. It was the season we finished second under Brendan Rogers. The atmos made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. The Kop was in full display for the 96. I was in the Anfield red end. The other games I went to the atmos was poor. The amount of games I've watched on TV one can tell the atmos is poor.
Well said Ali..and you're a mackem! HWTL
Anfield has a great stero system! 😂